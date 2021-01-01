ANOTHER GREAT WIN. Trent amazing again, as was Jones , Ibou just outstanding player , and working well with Trent when Leicester attacked ibou went to rb and Trent into CB it works so well especially when Trent up the field just a straight run back to RCB saves alot of across field runs, Ibou is going to be the BITW soon enough if he plays like that in two positions and mastering both, same as Trent the interchange between them two is just spot on. From not a hope to get top four to a possiblity I would love it to be in our own hands last game especially if its United that get fked overNext years midfield will be interesting, i think we keep Trent in the role he is in, the only midfield spot open is Hendo's spot imo, cant see Curtis dropped if he carries on the way he is, from no midfield to a great midfield with the same personel, Trent moving up gives Ibou a chance to shine, lets Curtis play the role made for him and helps fab out its almost perfect, Ugarte /Fab/Baj not a bad choice for DMTrent ( sorta when attacking) - Mac - Ugarte - Curtis though with this kinda build get a Szoboszlai and scoring for fun.