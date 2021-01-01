« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71  (Read 5704 times)

Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:58:24 pm
Ach, you're spot on. March 2001.
Wasnt it Gerrard and Fowler in Robbies second stint?
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 11:10:28 pm »
If we've just saved Everton with that result, the silver lining is that we won't have to listen to those Tory twats chanting about Hillsborough again next season. Beat Newcastle, and then get flushed anyway, thanks.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 11:10:37 pm »
Klopp:
We shouldve scored from this free kick routine 3 times this season but we defended it ourselves. I wont mention the name [of who], you can watch it on YouTube.

 ;D

Hendo was defo one!  :P
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 pm »
ANOTHER GREAT WIN. Trent amazing again, as was Jones , Ibou just outstanding player , and working well with Trent when Leicester attacked ibou went to rb and Trent into CB it works so well especially when Trent up the field just a straight run back to RCB saves alot of across field runs, Ibou is going to be the BITW soon enough if he plays like that in two positions and mastering both, same as Trent the interchange between them two is just spot on. From not a hope to get top four to a possiblity I would love it to be in our own hands last game especially if its United that get fked over  :P 

Next years midfield will be interesting, i think we keep Trent in the role he is in, the only midfield spot open is Hendo's spot imo, cant see Curtis dropped if he carries on the way he is, from no midfield to a great midfield with the same personel, Trent moving up gives Ibou a chance to shine, lets Curtis play the role made for him and helps fab out its almost perfect, Ugarte /Fab/Baj  not a bad choice for DM   

Trent ( sorta when attacking)   -  Mac - Ugarte - Curtis though with this kinda build get a Szoboszlai and scoring for fun.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:20:00 pm »
Jürgen's post-match presser...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZKW6RSo0yFg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZKW6RSo0yFg</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKW6RSo0yFg
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm »
Love that Bobby song at the end  ;D

Great game tonight, bags of energy in the performance.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm »
I was gonna say maybe in the excitement of a potential Everton relegation we've forgotten that's a bit of a mad bottom 3. Leicester, the worst set of fans in the league, going down in particular is great stuff.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:24:49 pm »
It helped that Leicester's pressing was poor but we played through the lines really well.  Ibou in to Trent was a pass we worked a lot and both also found Jones and Gakpo so many times.  Diaz and Salah stayed wide to force that space through the middle.

After the last few games where we've seemed to run out of steam after about an hour it was good that we stayed on top right to the end.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp on Bobby Firmino:

Wednesday team training he will be in, that's my information.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:58:30 pm »
As much as I would like to see the blushite go down, that Leicester team is a shitstain on the league and deserves to go down... That said, there's room for both of them

Awful. Terrible side and won't be missed. Roll on next year for us though
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:07:37 am »
Two goals from Curtis and another from Trent. away from home.  Scousers on tour.

MOTM, Fabinho for me.  Yeah, Curtis was excellent a took his goals superbly, as was Trent.  Fabinho stopped pretty much everything Leicester' threw at him.

Honourable mention for Salah, the assistant king, tonight.  Didn't know he could pass like that.

Feels good watching us again.  The away support from us, 10 out of 10. Hope we can keep it up and what happens at the end of it happens.

Downside is, Everton look like safe from relegation for another season.  Which is almost as annoying as listening to Tyler and Beglin drone on about Leicester's misfortune for almost 90 minutes.

I don't know why everyone is happy that Leicester are going down... Burnley are a premier league side next season.  Just saying.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:11:15 am »
I loved the way that TAA and Gakpo broke lots of tackles and accelerated away from their markers. Gakpo is great at running with the ball; he just needs to improve his decision making at times.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:39:36 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:11:15 am
I loved the way that TAA and Gakpo broke lots of tackles and accelerated away from their markers. Gakpo is great at running with the ball; he just needs to improve his decision making at times.
Theres a few with the decision making thing, but its most likely something where the more we play the system and improve the better their decision making will get.

Really looking forward to next season, regardless of how this one ends
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:40:45 am »
Cutis JULIAN Jones!  Same goal against Spurs.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:50:13 am »
Quote from: chromed on Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm
When was the last time 2 scousers scored in the same match for the reds, does anyone know?

I reckon it was probably David Thompson and Stevie!
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:15:06 am »
Leicester fans: "Feed the Scousers"

Mo Salah: "Okay"
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:16:31 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 10:41:21 pm


Gakpo is going to be some plater and I feel if we have a player who is a bit more comfortable in the 8/10 role than Henderson we'll be lethal.
Should help us get silverware.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 3 Liverpool Jones 33 37 Trent 71
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:29:50 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:16:31 am
Should help us get silverware.

More like a chef (for a magazine) I think
