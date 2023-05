Trent was unpressable. As was Curtis he looked the part.

Ibou bullied Steptoe. Thought we were in complete control. Wasteful in terms of the final pass, but very very efficient in midfield. Some of the passes Trent was pulling off were pure filth.

Madison was shite enough to impress Southgate.

Hopefully Evans retires and goes and manages a pub. The Shithouse Arms.

He went sailing in over the top and then went on a rant bout touching the ball (with his arse) Pawson stood there like a mug taking the abuse. Trent shut him up with that finish.

Alan Smith desperate for the first two to be offside but you could tell with the naked eye for the first one. At least he has the excuse of being an ex player. The other voice was desperate for Leicester to do something