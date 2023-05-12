« previous next »
PL: Leicester 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 33 37

PL: Leicester 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 33 37
Officials


Officials

Referee: Craig Pawson. 
Assistants: Harry Lennard , Marc Perry.
Fourth official: Andre Marriner.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring.


At the time of writing this, we sit in 5th place one point behind United and three behind Newcastle, both of whom have a game in hand. Slowly but inevitably we have dragged ourselves up the league and are now the form team along with City.

Both of the two teams immediately above us have matches on Saturday and hopefully at least one of the them will drop points. Our goal difference is much superior to United's and we are within reach of Newcastle's so we need to keep winning and to improve our goal difference further.

No games at this time of the season are easy and Leicester are in the bottom 3 and so desperately need to pick up points. They have won one and drawn 2 of their last 5 league games whereas we have won all 5 (6 in a row as we all know). Form obviously says that we will win but Leicester will fight tooth and nail for every ball and we will need to be at our best. We have seen games where we have been fantastic but we have also seen that this can change very quickly. We have generally looked vulnerable even when 2 or 3 goals ahead.






Injury wise, we have Thiago, Bajcetic, Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Firmino and Keita out but the last two who may return soon but games are running out for both of them. We may have seen Keita's last game for us but I expect that Bobby will get some time before the end of the season.

Leicester don't have a major problem with injuries either with just four players out of the squad; Ryan Bertrand, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard and Kelechi Iheanacho. Of these, Iheanacho is closest to returning but probably won't play against us. He may be useful though for their last two games.

Leicester were one of 10 clubs to change their manager this year and looking at Brendan Rodger's record his win rate of 45% isn't bad. 14 managers have been sacked this season which seems to be a growing trend. Once a club hits a poor run of form then the answer appears to be to change the manager. Just imagine if we had done the same; the recent run of 6 wins would probably not have happened.

Head-to-head in the league over the last 25 matches, we have won 15, lost 6 and drawn 4 so our record has been very good. However away from home in this period, it's been 5 wins a piece so nothing to split the two teams.

As I said above, this will not be an easy game and Leicester do have the players to cause up problems. We have a front line who will cause any team a problem and it will be down to how each defence plays. We should be favourite but I expect a very tight match especially with our relatively poor away record. A narrow win would be good and the 3 points is all that matters.





As for our starting 11, the only debate I think is Konate v Matip and then Diaz, Nunez, Jota or Gakpo. I probably would prefer Konate for this match and also Gakpo and Jota to start. Nunez has struggled a bit recently but he's still well capable of scoring.

The squad have been taking time off in Spain and I hope that this doesn't break our rhythm. I always think it's best to keep playing when you are on a winning streak.

If we grab hold of and keep hold of midfield then I think we'll have too much firepower for Leicester. For me we need to use our subs at the right time just before our midfield starts to drop off their pressing and running.



W

Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:03:07 pm »



Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
0 under way at a rainy King power stadium
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
2 early free kick to them halfway inside our half.. but its ahead of everyone
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
They are at it already. Two free kicks for Leicester, one of our players pushed over but it's play on.
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
4 another free kick for Leicester on the touch line near the edge of the area.  Soft one that I thought.

Offside
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
They are at it already. Two free kicks for Leicester, one of our players pushed over but it's play on.
Wheres Howard bloody Webb now eh
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
6 greta break for the reds until Gakpo is hacked down

The referee gives nothing  terrible terrible decision
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
Wow that is surely a foul. Took everything
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
6 greta break for the reds until Gakpo is hacked down

The referee gives nothing  terrible terrible decision
Wow, abysmal officiating
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
7 corner to Leicester

Konate powers it away
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
6 greta break for the reds until Gakpo is hacked down

The referee gives nothing  terrible terrible decision

I would say unbelievable, but it really isn't anymore just par for the course.
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
Yard dogs benefitting from the letting the game flow initiative
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
Fucking ref is giving us absolutely nothing.
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
10 pitch looks rather slow tonight

I wonder how long the grass is?
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
12 poor headed clearance gives them the ball..

Its played to Barnes on the left and Alisson is out to smother
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
14 nice bit of possession football in the final third form the reds now

Finished with a speculative cross that Diaz can only get a toe to
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
Over to sir bob
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
12 poor headed clearance gives them the ball..

Its played to Barnes on the left and Alisson is out to smother

Alisson is right on it so far - playing as a proper sweeper keeper.

aaaaaaaand, there's another soft one given against Fabinho this time
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
15 Lovely little dink from Trent into Gakpo but its cleared away for a corner. Ibou gets up highest from the corner but Leicester clear
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
15 Lovely little dink from Trent into Gakpo but its cleared away for a corner. Ibou gets up highest from the corner but Leicester clear
Defender just about gets his foot in front of Gakpo's
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
19 We force another corner but again comes to nothing.
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
23 Good spell of possession but we cant create anything and Diaz commits a foul on the edge of the Leicester box and its a free kick
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
Were not making the most of this possession, but weve already taken control after a slow start
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
Yeah we're getting nothing from this ref, playing against 12 fucking players again.

Fucking tired of this shit.
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
25 Were really on top at the moment. Evans takes a risk inside his own six yard box but gets away with it. Then Trent gives it away and Diaz commits a foul and Leicester get some respite.
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
Were not making the most of this possession, but weve already taken control after a slow start
Quieting the crowd though.. which is important
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
29 Diaz played in by Robbo just to the left of the area. He cuts in and fires it into the side netting. He had options centrally but went alone.
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
30 Fab fires over from about 25 yards.

Over to Duvva
Re: PL: Leicester vs Liverpool
32 GOAL - Curtis Jones - what a ball from Alisson, nice pick out from Mo too - almost a carbon copy finish from the Spurs game

VAR Offside check = GOAL MUTHAFUCKERS 0-1
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33
Literally a carbon copy of the spurs one
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33
Hes well onside
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33
A lovely team goal that, Salah cross in was wonderful.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33
What a pass from Mo!

Brilliant execution
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33
35 You're going down with the blue shite sing the travelling Kop
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33
Wow 😮
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33’
35 GOAL 0-2 CURTIS FUCKIN JONES - this is close might be off - What a move an finish from Curtis AND IT'S OOOOOOOONNNNN
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33
I love seeing a confident Curtis Jones, he's all over the place.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 1 Liverpool Jones 33
37 Straight from KO we're through again, Mo has 3 choices, picks Gakpo who fires straight at the keeper
Re: PL: Leicester 0 vs 2 Liverpool Jones 33 37
Great team goal that!
And what a finish
