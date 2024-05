Fair enough on Konate but by the end of his first season he was a first choice option. Ox was starting almost half the games, thats pretty much a regular player. Are you advocating 20 starts for Summerville?



Olise is in the top 20 percentile for xG, top 3% for shots, top 1% for expected assists and top 3% for shot creating actions. Thats compared to any player in Europe’s top five leagues.



Basically in the Premier League the guy is creating to a level as high as any other winger in the league, except for Salah who is in a league of his own. So yeah his finishing may regress but his creativity should not.



His injury is a concern, but £60m is a bargain.



Konate started 4 of the last 17 league games his first season. He was the starting cup CB but not the starting league CB.The sample size on Olise combined with the fact he isn’t very quick for a wide player is why I wouldn’t be overly happy at dropping £60m+ on him. Half a season is a very small sample to be thinking about such a big outlay because that amount of games could absolutely be a purple patch. The pace issue is also my main eye test thing with him. I just don’t like wingers who can’t burn a full back. Coutinho was basically the peak of the non speedster wide player and even he had issues because of it. We’re already a pretty slow side so another wide player who can burst in behind the line would concern me.I don’t see how you can possibly say £60m for a player with half a season is a bargain. So what, £80m is his real value then if £60m is a bargain? Summerville and Olise are the same age. Prior to this season Summerville had scored the same amount of PL goals in his career as Olise despise playing in a worse team and playing 2475 minutes less. The equivalent of 27 games.I’m not saying he’s a nailed on next Mane but I just don’t see how you can call Summerville nowhere near good enough and Olise a £60m bargain because Olise has had half a season extra worth of good form in the premier league.Olise looks a nice player but I don’t quite see the ‘cant miss’ aspect of his game that you do.