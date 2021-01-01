Can I repeat again for all those who did not hear - WE ARE NOT SIGNING ANTHONY GORDON
He would cost way too much - £100 million plus
The whole idea that he is a viable target or the perfect target, stems from a snowball effect in this thread and on Twitter.
Same with the idea that Isak was the perfect striker for us and should be bought.
This is all fan fiction, headcanon, a fantasy, which people will use to say our club is lacking ambition or our window is bad, because the absolute fever dream you people dreamt up didn't happen
Gordon will not be a Liverpool player next year, move on or cry about it