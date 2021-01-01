« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2044 2045 2046 2047 2048 [2049]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3227080 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81920 on: Today at 02:02:27 pm »
think Beier at Hoffenheim who has a release caluse makes far more sense than Summerville.
I do think a left footed forward would be ideal or someone who favours the right hand  side
Not that many left footed right forwards can see why Olise is a target for many sides
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,150
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81921 on: Today at 02:03:19 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 01:33:12 pm
Well no, Ox  didn’t. He was very much a squad player. He started 14 league games and was a sub in another 18, and started 4 UCL games and was a sub in another 3. So not exactly signed to be a nailed on do the business from the off starter. Especially as he didn’t get in to his best form until after Coutinho left in the January. And Konate… 11 starts in the PL his first season. 26 games as an unused substitute. So yeah…

The rest, well they were signed years ago when thr market isn’t what it is now. But that wasn’t your point. You said he only signed players to make an instant impact. You didn’t mention price. But i’m sure you’ll say that’s what you meant now.

Regarding Olise, he has one half season of great output in a top league. Before that two awful seasons of output. Which illustrates my exactly point. One half season of output and he’s £60m+ so yeah, Summerville going somewhere and having two seasons of it would make him even more expensive than that.

As for Olise’s underlying numbers, yeah he’s literally in the 99th percentile in Europe for goals vs XG so if you think it’s sustainable for him to be literally a top 1% finisher in Europe consistently then I guess those are great. I expect that’s probably not sustainable. Which other underlying numbers is it that suggest he can take another leap? Genuinely interested.

I haven’t said Olise can’t improve. Like anywhere. Not even hinted at that. But now that you mention it I will say his finishing of being a top 1% goals vs Xg performer won’t be improved on but you’d hope at a better team the actual xG would go up so his regression on finishing would balance it out.

Fair enough on Konate but by the end of his first season he was a first choice option. Ox was starting almost half the games, thats pretty much a regular player. Are you advocating 20 starts for Summerville?

Olise is in the top 20 percentile for xG, top 3% for shots, top 1% for expected assists and top 3% for shot creating actions. Thats compared to any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Basically in the Premier League the guy is creating to a level as high as any other winger in the league, except for Salah who is in a league of his own. So yeah his finishing may regress but his creativity should not.

His injury is a concern, but £60m is a bargain.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:14 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,495
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81922 on: Today at 02:47:36 pm »
SlotRightIn, who were you in a previous RAWK life?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,495
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81923 on: Today at 02:49:17 pm »
Quote
Crysencio Summerville has almost certainly played his last game for Leeds United, with Liverpool among a number of PL clubs angling for his services.

[@ADnl
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,109
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81924 on: Today at 03:16:41 pm »
Looked like wet shit out there in the Playoff game.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81925 on: Today at 03:28:26 pm »
Can I repeat again for all those who did not hear - WE ARE NOT SIGNING ANTHONY GORDON

He would cost way too much - £100 million plus

The whole idea that he is a viable target or the perfect target, stems from a snowball effect in this thread and on Twitter.

Same with the idea that Isak was the perfect striker for us and should be bought.

This is all fan fiction, headcanon, a fantasy, which people will use to say our club is lacking ambition or our window is bad, because the absolute fever dream you people dreamt up didn't happen

Gordon will not be a Liverpool player next year, move on or cry about it
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,290
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81926 on: Today at 03:34:17 pm »
So Anthony Gordon then. Worth signing or not?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81927 on: Today at 03:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:26 pm
Can I repeat again for all those who did not hear - WE ARE NOT SIGNING ANTHONY GORDON

He would cost way too much - £100 million plus

The whole idea that he is a viable target or the perfect target, stems from a snowball effect in this thread and on Twitter.

Same with the idea that Isak was the perfect striker for us and should be bought.

This is all fan fiction, headcanon, a fantasy, which people will use to say our club is lacking ambition or our window is bad, because the absolute fever dream you people dreamt up didn't happen

Gordon will not be a Liverpool player next year, move on or cry about it

You're pissing in the wind, but fair play to you.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online SlotRightIn

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81928 on: Today at 03:35:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:03:19 pm
Fair enough on Konate but by the end of his first season he was a first choice option. Ox was starting almost half the games, thats pretty much a regular player. Are you advocating 20 starts for Summerville?

Olise is in the top 20 percentile for xG, top 3% for shots, top 1% for expected assists and top 3% for shot creating actions. Thats compared to any player in Europes top five leagues.

Basically in the Premier League the guy is creating to a level as high as any other winger in the league, except for Salah who is in a league of his own. So yeah his finishing may regress but his creativity should not.

His injury is a concern, but £60m is a bargain.

Konate started 4 of the last 17 league games his first season. He was the starting cup CB but not the starting league CB.

The sample size on Olise combined with the fact he isnt very quick for a wide player is why I wouldnt be overly happy at dropping £60m+ on him. Half a season is a very small sample to be thinking about such a big outlay because that amount of games could absolutely be a purple patch. The pace issue is also my main eye test thing with him. I just dont like wingers who cant burn a full back. Coutinho was basically the peak of the non speedster wide player and even he had issues because of it. Were already a pretty slow side so another wide player who can burst in behind the line would concern me.

I dont see how you can possibly say £60m for a player with half a season is a bargain. So what, £80m is his real value then if £60m is a bargain? Summerville and Olise are the same age. Prior to this season Summerville had scored the same amount of PL goals in his career as Olise despise playing in a worse team and playing 2475 minutes less. The equivalent of 27 games.

Im not saying hes a nailed on next Mane but I just dont see how you can call Summerville nowhere near good enough and Olise a £60m bargain because Olise has had half a season extra worth of good form in the premier league.

Olise looks a nice player but I dont quite see the cant miss aspect of his game that you do.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81929 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:34:17 pm
So Anthony Gordon then. Worth signing or not?

Great player ;D
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,488
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81930 on: Today at 03:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:53:25 pm
Great player ;D

And a great lad, to boot.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,158
  • Truthiness
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81931 on: Today at 03:59:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:55:20 pm
And a great lad, to boot.
Local lad, bound to be a popular signing.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81932 on: Today at 04:02:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:19:36 pm
The football club? We bid £100m for a defensive midfielder last summer after already parting with almost £100m. If the club cries poverty this summer then FSG are really taking us for fools.

Thought so!

That Caicedo bid is gonna be brought up all summer, it means next to nothing now. Its a different window, a different backroom team, different requirements and well be targeting different players.

If we bid huge for Caicedo is shaping fans opinions on what we should be doing then a fair few will likely be way off and disappointed. That bid has been and gone and has no baring on now

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,290
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81933 on: Today at 04:06:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:55:20 pm
And a great lad, to boot.

He's not Chinese, is he?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 2044 2045 2046 2047 2048 [2049]   Go Up
« previous next »
 