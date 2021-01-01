Fair enough on Konate but by the end of his first season he was a first choice option. Ox was starting almost half the games, thats pretty much a regular player. Are you advocating 20 starts for Summerville?



Olise is in the top 20 percentile for xG, top 3% for shots, top 1% for expected assists and top 3% for shot creating actions. Thats compared to any player in Europes top five leagues.



Basically in the Premier League the guy is creating to a level as high as any other winger in the league, except for Salah who is in a league of his own. So yeah his finishing may regress but his creativity should not.



His injury is a concern, but £60m is a bargain.



Konate started 4 of the last 17 league games his first season. He was the starting cup CB but not the starting league CB.The sample size on Olise combined with the fact he isnt very quick for a wide player is why I wouldnt be overly happy at dropping £60m+ on him. Half a season is a very small sample to be thinking about such a big outlay because that amount of games could absolutely be a purple patch. The pace issue is also my main eye test thing with him. I just dont like wingers who cant burn a full back. Coutinho was basically the peak of the non speedster wide player and even he had issues because of it. Were already a pretty slow side so another wide player who can burst in behind the line would concern me.I dont see how you can possibly say £60m for a player with half a season is a bargain. So what, £80m is his real value then if £60m is a bargain? Summerville and Olise are the same age. Prior to this season Summerville had scored the same amount of PL goals in his career as Olise despise playing in a worse team and playing 2475 minutes less. The equivalent of 27 games.Im not saying hes a nailed on next Mane but I just dont see how you can call Summerville nowhere near good enough and Olise a £60m bargain because Olise has had half a season extra worth of good form in the premier league.Olise looks a nice player but I dont quite see the cant miss aspect of his game that you do.