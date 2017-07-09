Why not just have a good player who is first choice who is proven and may cost a lot more? What is this obsession to sign a player for relatively cheap, stick him on the bench and hope he does well?
Also so what if Summerville goes to Brighton does well, we find out he is actually good enough and then sign him for 60-70m? Thats the whole point, signing players we know can do well here, not just sign a load of them and hope they come well and start them off the bench?
Edwards was all about signing players who could do the business from the start, not taking punts.
Right
and who is that first choice player then whos available for a fee well pay and is definitely better than Diaz? And its hardly an obsession saying maybe we should sign extremely talented young players and develop them. And if he goes to Brighton and does well then hes more than £60m. They literally had us throwing £100m at them for Caceido. And then if we do that well be hearing why didnt we just sign him from Leeds
You want us to throw £70m or whatever at Olise based on one good season. Well half season as he was injured for the other half of it. You dont think our coaching staff could elevate a player to that level pretty quickly? Olise isnt exactly prime Mane is he. If thats the level of player £70m gets you then yeah I would rather trust our coaching staff to improve someone like Summerville. This also isnt an 18 year old whos never played first team football. Its a lad whos played in a pretty good league and been the best player in it. If Slot got his hands on him then yeah to be honest, I do think pretty quickly £30m would seem a bargain and it wouldnt surprise me if 12 months down the line he had took Diaz spot.
Also
really? So Edwards expected Robertson, Tsimikas, Oxlade Chamberlain, Konate, Elliott, Karius, Klavan, Solanke, Shaqiri, Minamino, Van Den Berg to all do the business right from the start? Because if thats the case
Also Summerville isnt a punt it would be a signing based on the belief the coaching team could help him realise his potential.