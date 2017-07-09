Why not just have a good player who is first choice who is proven and may cost a lot more? What is this obsession to sign a player for relatively cheap, stick him on the bench and hope he does well?



Also so what if Summerville goes to Brighton does well, we find out he is actually good enough and then sign him for 60-70m? Thats the whole point, signing players we know can do well here, not just sign a load of them and hope they come well and start them off the bench?



Edwards was all about signing players who could do the business from the start, not taking punts.



Right and who is that first choice player then whos available for a fee well pay and is definitely better than Diaz? And its hardly an obsession saying maybe we should sign extremely talented young players and develop them. And if he goes to Brighton and does well then hes more than £60m. They literally had us throwing £100m at them for Caceido. And then if we do that well be hearing why didnt we just sign him from LeedsYou want us to throw £70m or whatever at Olise based on one good season. Well half season as he was injured for the other half of it. You dont think our coaching staff could elevate a player to that level pretty quickly? Olise isnt exactly prime Mane is he. If thats the level of player £70m gets you then yeah I would rather trust our coaching staff to improve someone like Summerville. This also isnt an 18 year old whos never played first team football. Its a lad whos played in a pretty good league and been the best player in it. If Slot got his hands on him then yeah to be honest, I do think pretty quickly £30m would seem a bargain and it wouldnt surprise me if 12 months down the line he had took Diaz spot.Also really? So Edwards expected Robertson, Tsimikas, Oxlade Chamberlain, Konate, Elliott, Karius, Klavan, Solanke, Shaqiri, Minamino, Van Den Berg to all do the business right from the start? Because if thats the caseAlso Summerville isnt a punt it would be a signing based on the belief the coaching team could help him realise his potential.