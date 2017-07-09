« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2043 2044 2045 2046 2047 [2048]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3225950 times)

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81880 on: Today at 09:40:39 am »
Is Gordon, Ex-Everton & currently Newcastle, at all interested in coming here?
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81881 on: Today at 09:47:15 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:40:39 am
Is Gordon, Ex-Everton & currently Newcastle, at all interested in coming here?

Liverpool fan apparently. There's a reason he wanted to get the fuck out of Everton.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81882 on: Today at 09:48:39 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
Think players around Bajcetics age/experience coming straight from academy level. Its all relative to the player but if you have aspirations of competing for silverware and north of 85 points, its becoming almost impossible to do so and bed in young, inexperienced players. They tend to have to be generational talents who go straight in (Trent, Foden) or players that are signed at a young age with rare experience/development under their belt (potentially Yoro). Aside from that they really need at least some experience on their CV if theyre to arrive here and play at a young age. Only really Martinelli, Saka and Mainoo have done that on that list and look where their teams were finishing during the process.

Gray is a fine young player, hed have been a brilliant addition if our midfield was around the level it was at around 3-4 years ago, lots of experience, players settled in their role, the system rock solid, role models galore, if we brought one in like him then and gradually eased him in, hed have been fine, a bit like Curtis really whos only been held back by injuries, the club developed him well. But now the midfields slightly different, its not quite settled, players are being used in different roles, different systems, they havent played tons of games together and we simply couldnt add another teenager into the mix when we already have Bajcetic. Our priority needs to be developing the core talent about to peak, then the younger players. Thats why I think Bajcetic may go out on loan, 40-50 games in the next 12 months will be much better for him than 10-15 starts and 10-20 sub apps.

I think i'm just talking in less specific terms, a young player who went out on loan to get minutes of first team football and a youngster coming straight from the academy, they're all still young players trying to break through. Were the big teams rife with young talent coming through previously and that's scaled back largely?

From whats pretty much always said you'll be lucky to get one through from a great youth team, on top of that no one has ever added an asterisk stating they strictly cannot have gone out on loan. It also makes the Carvalho example all the more strange, if he's the example then why is straight from the academy a parameter, he was playing mens football... it effectively like him being a red and going out on loan, we didn't buy him from their U23s.

I think this lack of youth things is quite the myth and overplayed. There's a shitload of young players getting minutes at a whole host of clubs across the premier league, there's never any real example of quantifying 'big clubs' the usual definition doesn't apply if they're not finishing top 4 but then the side that breaches that top 4 isn't ever used as an example because by definition they aren't a 'big club'. There's been a lack of young players breaking straight into first teams from academies for ages, the 90s bunch were the exception rather than the rule
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81883 on: Today at 10:01:17 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:40:39 am
Is Gordon, Ex-Everton & currently Newcastle, at all interested in coming here?

Pretty sure hed jump at the chance, Salah is his idol from interviews Ive seen.

Theres better players out there but his been kind of linked.

Id look at Bruno G too but might not be defensive minded enough.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81884 on: Today at 10:21:06 am »
Just get Olise. He is great, with great output and underlying numbers.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81885 on: Today at 10:45:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:06 am
Just get Olise. He is great, with great output and underlying numbers.

Cant see it with his hamstring issues too much of a risk for us
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81886 on: Today at 10:58:30 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:45:50 am
Cant see it with his hamstring issues too much of a risk for us

He had a pretty decent injury record before getting Hodged I think? Coming back from a hamstring injury, thrown on when 4 nil down after being rushed back and then re-injured it

I think Olise is the best forward choice for us- think his numbers are about to take a big step up
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81887 on: Today at 11:04:17 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:58:30 am
He had a pretty decent injury record before getting Hodged I think? Coming back from a hamstring injury, thrown on when 4 nil down after being rushed back and then re-injured it

I think Olise is the best forward choice for us- think his numbers are about to take a big step up

I thought he was injured in his debut season for them too as he only played 26 games in the league.

I would have him though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81888 on: Today at 11:05:55 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:45:50 am
Cant see it with his hamstring issues too much of a risk for us

Probably. But for me is in the elite level of wingers. The likes of Gordon are that level or two below.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:58:30 am
He had a pretty decent injury record before getting Hodged I think? Coming back from a hamstring injury, thrown on when 4 nil down after being rushed back and then re-injured it

I think Olise is the best forward choice for us- think his numbers are about to take a big step up

If you look at all the public available underlying numbers it really puts him at the top level of attackers, alongside the likes of Foden, Saka, Palmer, Musiala etc. He is great and is attainable.

Im just worried about getting left behind on the top talent stakes. As it is we are still relying mainly on the class of 18-20, who are all over 30 bar Trent. Apart from  Konate and maybe MacAllister nobody since has joined that level for us so I would like us to get players we know can perform, rather than level or two below with a hope they make that jump.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81889 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:43:21 am
Summerville managed a mighty 4 goals in the premier league in at attacking Leeds side.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:40 am
He only started 12 games.

Cracking research, Clin.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,354
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81890 on: Today at 11:21:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:40 am
He only started 12 games.

And came in as a sub another 16 times
« Last Edit: Today at 11:43:59 am by rocco »
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81891 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:06 am
Just get Olise. He is great, with great output and underlying numbers.
not sure it is that easy.
man utd will offer him crazy wages so will chelsea 300k plus
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81892 on: Today at 11:31:19 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:48:39 am
I think i'm just talking in less specific terms, a young player who went out on loan to get minutes of first team football and a youngster coming straight from the academy, they're all still young players trying to break through. Were the big teams rife with young talent coming through previously and that's scaled back largely?

From whats pretty much always said you'll be lucky to get one through from a great youth team, on top of that no one has ever added an asterisk stating they strictly cannot have gone out on loan. It also makes the Carvalho example all the more strange, if he's the example then why is straight from the academy a parameter, he was playing mens football... it effectively like him being a red and going out on loan, we didn't buy him from their U23s.

I think this lack of youth things is quite the myth and overplayed. There's a shitload of young players getting minutes at a whole host of clubs across the premier league, there's never any real example of quantifying 'big clubs' the usual definition doesn't apply if they're not finishing top 4 but then the side that breaches that top 4 isn't ever used as an example because by definition they aren't a 'big club'. There's been a lack of young players breaking straight into first teams from academies for ages, the 90s bunch were the exception rather than the rule

Carvalho arrived with insufficient experience and the jump from one season of regular football in the championship to trying to compete with established CL-quality players was too much and wasnt the right move for him and his career at that point. Someone said could we develop Gray and Bajcetic at the same time and I feel like we couldnt, giving Bajcetic the necessary minutes will be challenging enough next season if we have aspirations of competing. Hes a fine young talent, but having missed a year, he really needs to play and play regularly. He has time spent at the club as his big advantage to getting minutes, Id be amazed if we could find a way to develop two teenagers in the same position and maximise the talents of the senior players we already have here. I never felt like we could develop Elliott and Carvalho at the same time last season either.

Gray looks a cracking prospect, Id be very surprised if he was looking to leave Leeds already, Id also be surprised if he decided the best move for his career would be to go to a top 4 PL club where playing opportunities will be limited and competition for minutes fierce. We as fans continually bemoan that we let these younger players go to other clubs but thats how the football pyramid works at its best in my opinion.
Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81893 on: Today at 11:33:05 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:27:44 am
Real Madrid will be shitting themselves at the prospect of coming up against him for sure, hes a lock-in for Ballon Dor 2024



Im not saying hes elite yet or would be a starter. Im saying a 22 year old with pace, skill and goal scoring ability might be worth bringing in to develop for the future.

The way the market is at the moment isnt how it was when we signed Mane for example. Hed had two very good seasons in the PL and then at 24 we signed him for £35m. If Summerville goes to a Brighton level side this summer, has two seasons similar to Mane at Southampton then the price isnt £35m, its £90m to sign him when hes 24.

Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81894 on: Today at 11:35:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:43:21 am
Summerville managed a mighty 4 goals in the premier league in at attacking Leeds side.

As a 20 year old bench player for a relegated team in less than 16 full games worth of minutes. Thats actually pretty impressive. 1 in 4 as a 20 year old in your first season in the PL for a dreadful team? What do you think that would scale up to two years later after a massive development jump and in a far better team?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:40:33 am by SlotRightIn »
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81895 on: Today at 11:38:55 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:40:39 am
Is Gordon, Ex-Everton & currently Newcastle, at all interested in coming here?

And also ex-Liverpool...
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,147
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81896 on: Today at 11:48:13 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:31:08 am
Yes he has more goal involvements

Gordon has 10/10 29 GCA
Khvicha 11 goals 6 assists 16 GCA
Luis Diaz 8 goals 5 assists 9 GCA

Whos the most effective player based on that?

Comparing those totals doesn't really give enough information to compare the players.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81897 on: Today at 11:53:50 am »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 11:33:05 am


I’m not saying he’s elite yet or would be a starter. I’m saying a 22 year old with pace, skill and goal scoring ability might be worth bringing in to develop for the future.

The way the market is at the moment isn’t how it was when we signed Mane for example. He’d had two very good seasons in the PL and then at 24 we signed him for £35m. If Summerville goes to a Brighton level side this summer, has two seasons similar to Mane at Southampton then the price isn’t £35m, it’s £90m to sign him when he’s 24.



He wouldnt cost that much if all what he produced is what Mane produced at Southampton. Prices are mad but they are not that mad.

Also signing him and other unproven players for £30m adds up. We cant just write off several £30m players on the hope that they turn out good. Its far more prudent to spend £50-70m on players we know can do the business. If there was a player like Salah doing what he did at Roma for £50-70m i would say it was worth it.

We didnt sign Mane as a punt, we had confidence and an assuredness that he would start straight away, same with almost all of our signings under Edwards.
 
Also we are a massive club, not a development club. We have to sign players that help us compete.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:55:42 am by killer-heels »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,960
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81898 on: Today at 12:00:38 pm »
I'd be amazed, absolutely amazed if Summerville could come here and make a difference to this team right away. For a team of our ambitions he'd be a squad player at best, I'd much rather stick with Diaz. I'm not sure any of those Leeds attackers are particularly good, they seem to be really inconsistent and strike in moments without actually looking like difference makers.

It's a position we could do with going out and finding the best we can get, not someone who can develop and be great in three years or something. I'd still like to see us test Napoli for Kvaratshkelia. He's about the same age as Summerville and has experience being a difference maker in a top league. I also like Leao from Milan who can be frustrating but scores goals and will probably hit even better tallies as he's reaching his best years.

I trust Edwards and co behind the transfers but if Summerville was to be a marquee summer arrival I'd be incredibly underwhelmed, thankfully don't see it happening.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:30 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online SlotRightIn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81899 on: Today at 12:14:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:50 am
He wouldnt cost that much if all what he produced is what Mane produced at Southampton. Prices are mad but they are not that mad.

Also signing him and other unproven players for £30m adds up. We cant just write off several £30m players on the hope that they turn out good. Its far more prudent to spend £50-70m on players we know can do the business. If there was a player like Salah doing what he did at Roma for £50-70m i would say it was worth it.

We didnt sign Mane as a punt, we had confidence and an assuredness that he would start straight away, same with almost all of our signings under Edwards.
 
Also we are a massive club, not a development club. We have to sign players that help us compete.

You literally want us to sign Olise. A guy who scored 2 goals last season. And 2 goals the season before. He scored 10 this season and Palace are touting £60m+ for him. So yeah, hed be a fortune if he goes somewhere else and has two seasons of scoring goals. To sit there and claim we cant be signing unproven players and have to sign absolute nailed on £70m player whilst simultaneously saying we should buy Olise, who has one good season of goalscoring, doesnt exactly add up does it.

Obviously if there was a Salah or Mane out there id rather we sign them than Summerville. I was 100% behind both those signings because they had two seasons of scoring goals in a top league. If that player was there id of course say sign them. But that player isnt there right now. We also have Diaz at LW so we arent going to spend £70m on another one right now so £30m, which really isnt an insane outlay in the modern market, on someone who has potential is worth it in my opinion.

Also objectively doesnt make sense to pull the were massive club line. Plenty big clubs sign young players and having a good squad does help you compete. We signed our entire 2020 side essentially from mid table sides or worse other than Alisson, Fabinho and Salah.

Im not advocating we break the bank for him or push hard to sign him, im just saying having a quick, goalscoring 22 year old wide man would be a good option if the price is around £30m.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,311
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81900 on: Today at 12:20:20 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 01:56:22 am
Yeah. Mad to think a 22 year old who just won the championship player of the year might be worth a look at. I mean whats he got other than pace, skill and goalscoring.

Im guessing you thought Robertson, Wijnaldum, Mane etc were all pointless signings.

If only everyone had your incredible talent spotting skills. Maybe you should offer your amazing skills to the football club?

Harry Wilson got the same amount of goals contribution as him a few season ago and he struggles in the premiership. Think some people dont understand how big of a jump it is. Adam Armstrong is another example of this. Ripping up the championship but struggled in his 2 seasons in the prem.
Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81901 on: Today at 12:25:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:00:38 pm
I'd be amazed, absolutely amazed if Summerville could come here and make a difference to this team right away. For a team of our ambitions he'd be a squad player at best, I'd much rather stick with Diaz. I'm not sure any of those Leeds attackers are particularly good, they seem to be really inconsistent and strike in moments without actually looking like difference makers.

It's a position we could do with going out and finding the best we can get, not someone who can develop and be great in three years or something. I'd still like to see us test Napoli for Kvaratshkelia. He's about the same age as Summerville and has experience being a difference maker in a top league. I also like Leao from Milan who can be frustrating but scores goals and will probably hit even better tallies as he's reaching his best years.

I trust Edwards and co behind the transfers but if Summerville was to be a marquee summer arrival I'd be incredibly underwhelmed, thankfully don't see it happening.

This is the interesting thing for me. Saying we should sign Kvara from Napoli for example. They signed him for £10m at 21 years old. Hes 23 now and has two good seasons in Serie A and his price is £100m. We dont sign those players. We never have. Id love us to go after him but realistically were not going to. He signed there though and was pretty much the player he is now straight away. Similarly Leao would be good too, he has a few seasons now of being a decent goal scorer but again, Milan want £100m+ for him. When we built our great side a few years ago these level of players were half what they are now. Salah literally was better than both of them in Serie A and had been excellent for his 2 years with Roma and 6 months with Fiorentina and we got him for circa 40-45m.

I feel like its more likely we try find the player before they have their jump up to that £100m range than it is we sign them when they get to that.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81902 on: Today at 12:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:40:39 am
Is Gordon, Ex-Everton & currently Newcastle, at all interested in coming here?

Well, he's an ex Liverpool youth player who was apparently a big fan, so there's that.
Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81903 on: Today at 12:31:35 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:20:20 pm
Harry Wilson got the same amount of goals contribution as him a few season ago and he struggles in the premiership. Think some people dont understand how big of a jump it is. Adam Armstrong is another example of this. Ripping up the championship but struggled in his 2 seasons in the prem.

Yeah which is why im not saying we should he throwing the kitchen sink at them to get him or he would be a nailed on hit. But for £30m as a player to develop I think he looks like he has all the raw materials youd want. Pace, skill, technique, and goals.

I think there is something to work with there. He also did have a season in the PL where he scored 4 goals in about 16 games worth of minutes for a relegated Leeds side (including the winner at Anfield) so I think hes shown he can handle the league. Id personally expect him to be able to scale those numbers up at a better side and with him being further along in his development now. As I said I dont think it should be an essential we must sign him type player, but if we do Ill be pretty happy. I think with the right coaching he could become a fantastic player.

Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81904 on: Today at 12:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:31:19 am
Carvalho arrived with insufficient experience and the jump from one season of regular football in the championship to trying to compete with established CL-quality players was too much and wasnt the right move for him and his career at that point. Someone said could we develop Gray and Bajcetic at the same time and I feel like we couldnt, giving Bajcetic the necessary minutes will be challenging enough next season if we have aspirations of competing. Hes a fine young talent, but having missed a year, he really needs to play and play regularly. He has time spent at the club as his big advantage to getting minutes, Id be amazed if we could find a way to develop two teenagers in the same position and maximise the talents of the senior players we already have here. I never felt like we could develop Elliott and Carvalho at the same time last season either.

Gray looks a cracking prospect, Id be very surprised if he was looking to leave Leeds already, Id also be surprised if he decided the best move for his career would be to go to a top 4 PL club where playing opportunities will be limited and competition for minutes fierce. We as fans continually bemoan that we let these younger players go to other clubs but thats how the football pyramid works at its best in my opinion.

See the Gray and Bajcetic i'd agree with but I dont think it lines up with it being practically impossible for academy stars to come through at the big teams or however it was worded. Bajcetic and Gray is a specific example of two young players playing for a title chasing side simultaneously in a notoriously difficult position to operate in. The two are seperate

/

Players like Kvaratskhelia and Leao would be great, it's just the hefty price tags they would come with if they aren't in the last year of their deal. Bakayoko would be a good target to be honest, young, seemingly huge potential and hasn't yet had that breakout season that multiplies their asking price
« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:17 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81905 on: Today at 12:51:48 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 12:14:02 pm
You literally want us to sign Olise. A guy who scored 2 goals last season. And 2 goals the season before. He scored 10 this season and Palace are touting £60m+ for him. So yeah, hed be a fortune if he goes somewhere else and has two seasons of scoring goals. To sit there and claim we cant be signing unproven players and have to sign absolute nailed on £70m player whilst simultaneously saying we should buy Olise, who has one good season of goalscoring, doesnt exactly add up does it.

Obviously if there was a Salah or Mane out there id rather we sign them than Summerville. I was 100% behind both those signings because they had two seasons of scoring goals in a top league. If that player was there id of course say sign them. But that player isnt there right now. We also have Diaz at LW so we arent going to spend £70m on another one right now so £30m, which really isnt an insane outlay in the modern market, on someone who has potential is worth it in my opinion.

Also objectively doesnt make sense to pull the were massive club line. Plenty big clubs sign young players and having a good squad does help you compete. We signed our entire 2020 side essentially from mid table sides or worse other than Alisson, Fabinho and Salah.

Im not advocating we break the bank for him or push hard to sign him, im just saying having a quick, goalscoring 22 year old wide man would be a good option if the price is around £30m.

Why not just have a good player who is first choice who is proven and may cost a lot more? What is this obsession to sign a player for relatively cheap, stick him on the bench and hope he does well?

Also so what if Summerville goes to Brighton does well, we find out he is actually good enough and then sign him for 60-70m? Thats the whole point, signing players we know can do well here, not just sign a load of them and hope they come well and start them off the bench?

Edwards was all about signing players who could do the business from the start, not taking punts.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81906 on: Today at 12:56:22 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:51:48 pm
Why not just have a good player who is first choice who is proven and may cost a lot more? What is this obsession to sign a player for relatively cheap, stick him on the bench and hope he does well?

Also so what if Summerville goes to Brighton does well, we find out he is actually good enough and then sign him for 60-70m? Thats the whole point, signing players we know can do well here, not just sign a load of them and hope they come well and start them off the bench?

Edwards was all about signing players who could do the business from the start, not taking punts.

The fact we have a limited budget and have done for a ridiculously long time.

Edwards was signing players who could do the business from the start without costing a huge chunk of our budget. We dont have a Coutinho to sell to generate huge funds. Where is the money for these proven talents coming from?
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,905
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81907 on: Today at 12:56:47 pm »
I'm back in for Tchouameni.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,960
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81908 on: Today at 01:00:42 pm »
Quote from: SlotRightIn on Today at 12:25:22 pm
This is the interesting thing for me. Saying we should sign Kvara from Napoli for example. They signed him for £10m at 21 years old. Hes 23 now and has two good seasons in Serie A and his price is £100m. We dont sign those players. We never have. Id love us to go after him but realistically were not going to. He signed there though and was pretty much the player he is now straight away. Similarly Leao would be good too, he has a few seasons now of being a decent goal scorer but again, Milan want £100m+ for him. When we built our great side a few years ago these level of players were half what they are now. Salah literally was better than both of them in Serie A and had been excellent for his 2 years with Roma and 6 months with Fiorentina and we got him for circa 40-45m.

I feel like its more likely we try find the player before they have their jump up to that £100m range than it is we sign them when they get to that.

Good assessment. I don't see either of those signing either and obviously my understanding of top footballers who can improve us won't be as wide as our scouting department but they're certainly the ones at the top level who have interested me the most. In terms of actually putting the money down on one of them, we aren't in a bad place at all financially and selling Diaz would obviously mean a significant chunk of money in itself, but I don't see us spending that sort of money as we never have as you say.

I have a feeling that if we do sign a left winger to replace Diaz, that it's just as likely it's someone who isn't really known for playing on the left, but someone they think can be coached into doing it. We'll see anyway.

That Salah signed for that much (same summer Neymar went for 200 million) and done so well has always amazed me right from the start. Whoever could have seen he'd be a 30 goal a season player, getting over 40 in that first season. He was into double figures in a couple of years with Roma but the jump in numbers especially in a better league was just insane. Suppose it should show we can't be too picky especially when most of these players haven't reached their peaks yet.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81909 on: Today at 01:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 12:56:47 pm
I'm back in for Tchouameni.

He's the dream but Kroos is retiring so there's even less change they sell Tchouameni now
Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81910 on: Today at 01:08:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:51:48 pm
Why not just have a good player who is first choice who is proven and may cost a lot more? What is this obsession to sign a player for relatively cheap, stick him on the bench and hope he does well?

Also so what if Summerville goes to Brighton does well, we find out he is actually good enough and then sign him for 60-70m? Thats the whole point, signing players we know can do well here, not just sign a load of them and hope they come well and start them off the bench?

Edwards was all about signing players who could do the business from the start, not taking punts.

Right and who is that first choice player then whos available for a fee well pay and is definitely better than Diaz? And its hardly an obsession saying maybe we should sign extremely talented young players and develop them. And if he goes to Brighton and does well then hes more than £60m. They literally had us throwing £100m at them for Caceido. And then if we do that well be hearing why didnt we just sign him from Leeds

You want us to throw £70m or whatever at Olise based on one good season. Well half season as he was injured for the other half of it. You dont think our coaching staff could elevate a player to that level pretty quickly? Olise isnt exactly prime Mane is he. If thats the level of player £70m gets you then yeah I would rather trust our coaching staff to improve someone like Summerville. This also isnt an 18 year old whos never played first team football. Its a lad whos played in a pretty good league and been the best player in it. If Slot got his hands on him then yeah to be honest, I do think pretty quickly £30m would seem a bargain and it wouldnt surprise me if 12 months down the line he had took Diaz spot.

Also really? So Edwards expected Robertson, Tsimikas, Oxlade Chamberlain, Konate, Elliott, Karius, Klavan, Solanke, Shaqiri, Minamino, Van Den Berg to all do the business right from the start? Because if thats the case

Also Summerville isnt a punt it would be a signing based on the belief the coaching team could help him realise his potential.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2043 2044 2045 2046 2047 [2048]   Go Up
« previous next »
 