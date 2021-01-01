Think players around Bajcetics age/experience coming straight from academy level. Its all relative to the player but if you have aspirations of competing for silverware and north of 85 points, its becoming almost impossible to do so and bed in young, inexperienced players. They tend to have to be generational talents who go straight in (Trent, Foden) or players that are signed at a young age with rare experience/development under their belt (potentially Yoro). Aside from that they really need at least some experience on their CV if theyre to arrive here and play at a young age. Only really Martinelli, Saka and Mainoo have done that on that list and look where their teams were finishing during the process.



Gray is a fine young player, hed have been a brilliant addition if our midfield was around the level it was at around 3-4 years ago, lots of experience, players settled in their role, the system rock solid, role models galore, if we brought one in like him then and gradually eased him in, hed have been fine, a bit like Curtis really whos only been held back by injuries, the club developed him well. But now the midfields slightly different, its not quite settled, players are being used in different roles, different systems, they havent played tons of games together and we simply couldnt add another teenager into the mix when we already have Bajcetic. Our priority needs to be developing the core talent about to peak, then the younger players. Thats why I think Bajcetic may go out on loan, 40-50 games in the next 12 months will be much better for him than 10-15 starts and 10-20 sub apps.



I think i'm just talking in less specific terms, a young player who went out on loan to get minutes of first team football and a youngster coming straight from the academy, they're all still young players trying to break through. Were the big teams rife with young talent coming through previously and that's scaled back largely?From whats pretty much always said you'll be lucky to get one through from a great youth team, on top of that no one has ever added an asterisk stating they strictly cannot have gone out on loan. It also makes the Carvalho example all the more strange, if he's the example then why is straight from the academy a parameter, he was playing mens football... it effectively like him being a red and going out on loan, we didn't buy him from their U23s.I think this lack of youth things is quite the myth and overplayed. There's a shitload of young players getting minutes at a whole host of clubs across the premier league, there's never any real example of quantifying 'big clubs' the usual definition doesn't apply if they're not finishing top 4 but then the side that breaches that top 4 isn't ever used as an example because by definition they aren't a 'big club'. There's been a lack of young players breaking straight into first teams from academies for ages, the 90s bunch were the exception rather than the rule