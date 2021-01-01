« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2043 2044 2045 2046 2047 [2048]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3225473 times)

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81880 on: Today at 09:40:39 am »
Is Gordon, Ex-Everton & currently Newcastle, at all interested in coming here?
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81881 on: Today at 09:47:15 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:40:39 am
Is Gordon, Ex-Everton & currently Newcastle, at all interested in coming here?

Liverpool fan apparently. There's a reason he wanted to get the fuck out of Everton.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81882 on: Today at 09:48:39 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:44:15 pm
Think players around Bajcetics age/experience coming straight from academy level. Its all relative to the player but if you have aspirations of competing for silverware and north of 85 points, its becoming almost impossible to do so and bed in young, inexperienced players. They tend to have to be generational talents who go straight in (Trent, Foden) or players that are signed at a young age with rare experience/development under their belt (potentially Yoro). Aside from that they really need at least some experience on their CV if theyre to arrive here and play at a young age. Only really Martinelli, Saka and Mainoo have done that on that list and look where their teams were finishing during the process.

Gray is a fine young player, hed have been a brilliant addition if our midfield was around the level it was at around 3-4 years ago, lots of experience, players settled in their role, the system rock solid, role models galore, if we brought one in like him then and gradually eased him in, hed have been fine, a bit like Curtis really whos only been held back by injuries, the club developed him well. But now the midfields slightly different, its not quite settled, players are being used in different roles, different systems, they havent played tons of games together and we simply couldnt add another teenager into the mix when we already have Bajcetic. Our priority needs to be developing the core talent about to peak, then the younger players. Thats why I think Bajcetic may go out on loan, 40-50 games in the next 12 months will be much better for him than 10-15 starts and 10-20 sub apps.

I think i'm just talking in less specific terms, a young player who went out on loan to get minutes of first team football and a youngster coming straight from the academy, they're all still young players trying to break through. Were the big teams rife with young talent coming through previously and that's scaled back largely?

From whats pretty much always said you'll be lucky to get one through from a great youth team, on top of that no one has ever added an asterisk stating they strictly cannot have gone out on loan. It also makes the Carvalho example all the more strange, if he's the example then why is straight from the academy a parameter, he was playing mens football... it effectively like him being a red and going out on loan, we didn't buy him from their U23s.

I think this lack of youth things is quite the myth and overplayed. There's a shitload of young players getting minutes at a whole host of clubs across the premier league, there's never any real example of quantifying 'big clubs' the usual definition doesn't apply if they're not finishing top 4 but then the side that breaches that top 4 isn't ever used as an example because by definition they aren't a 'big club'. There's been a lack of young players breaking straight into first teams from academies for ages, the 90s bunch were the exception rather than the rule
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81883 on: Today at 10:01:17 am »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 09:40:39 am
Is Gordon, Ex-Everton & currently Newcastle, at all interested in coming here?

Pretty sure hed jump at the chance, Salah is his idol from interviews Ive seen.

Theres better players out there but his been kind of linked.

Id look at Bruno G too but might not be defensive minded enough.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81884 on: Today at 10:21:06 am »
Just get Olise. He is great, with great output and underlying numbers.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81885 on: Today at 10:45:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:06 am
Just get Olise. He is great, with great output and underlying numbers.

Cant see it with his hamstring issues too much of a risk for us
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81886 on: Today at 10:58:30 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:45:50 am
Cant see it with his hamstring issues too much of a risk for us

He had a pretty decent injury record before getting Hodged I think? Coming back from a hamstring injury, thrown on when 4 nil down after being rushed back and then re-injured it

I think Olise is the best forward choice for us- think his numbers are about to take a big step up
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81887 on: Today at 11:04:17 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:58:30 am
He had a pretty decent injury record before getting Hodged I think? Coming back from a hamstring injury, thrown on when 4 nil down after being rushed back and then re-injured it

I think Olise is the best forward choice for us- think his numbers are about to take a big step up

I thought he was injured in his debut season for them too as he only played 26 games in the league.

I would have him though.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81888 on: Today at 11:05:55 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:45:50 am
Cant see it with his hamstring issues too much of a risk for us

Probably. But for me is in the elite level of wingers. The likes of Gordon are that level or two below.
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:58:30 am
He had a pretty decent injury record before getting Hodged I think? Coming back from a hamstring injury, thrown on when 4 nil down after being rushed back and then re-injured it

I think Olise is the best forward choice for us- think his numbers are about to take a big step up

If you look at all the public available underlying numbers it really puts him at the top level of attackers, alongside the likes of Foden, Saka, Palmer, Musiala etc. He is great and is attainable.

Im just worried about getting left behind on the top talent stakes. As it is we are still relying mainly on the class of 18-20, who are all over 30 bar Trent. Apart from  Konate and maybe MacAllister nobody since has joined that level for us so I would like us to get players we know can perform, rather than level or two below with a hope they make that jump.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81889 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:43:21 am
Summerville managed a mighty 4 goals in the premier league in at attacking Leeds side.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:40 am
He only started 12 games.

Cracking research, Clin.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,354
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81890 on: Today at 11:21:02 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:40 am
He only started 12 games.

And came in as as a sub another 16 times
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81891 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:21:06 am
Just get Olise. He is great, with great output and underlying numbers.
not sure it is that easy.
man utd will offer him crazy wages so will chelsea 300k plus
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81892 on: Today at 11:31:19 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:48:39 am
I think i'm just talking in less specific terms, a young player who went out on loan to get minutes of first team football and a youngster coming straight from the academy, they're all still young players trying to break through. Were the big teams rife with young talent coming through previously and that's scaled back largely?

From whats pretty much always said you'll be lucky to get one through from a great youth team, on top of that no one has ever added an asterisk stating they strictly cannot have gone out on loan. It also makes the Carvalho example all the more strange, if he's the example then why is straight from the academy a parameter, he was playing mens football... it effectively like him being a red and going out on loan, we didn't buy him from their U23s.

I think this lack of youth things is quite the myth and overplayed. There's a shitload of young players getting minutes at a whole host of clubs across the premier league, there's never any real example of quantifying 'big clubs' the usual definition doesn't apply if they're not finishing top 4 but then the side that breaches that top 4 isn't ever used as an example because by definition they aren't a 'big club'. There's been a lack of young players breaking straight into first teams from academies for ages, the 90s bunch were the exception rather than the rule

Carvalho arrived with insufficient experience and the jump from one season of regular football in the championship to trying to compete with established CL-quality players was too much and wasnt the right move for him and his career at that point. Someone said could we develop Gray and Bajcetic at the same time and I feel like we couldnt, giving Bajcetic the necessary minutes will be challenging enough next season if we have aspirations of competing. Hes a fine young talent, but having missed a year, he really needs to play and play regularly. He has time spent at the club as his big advantage to getting minutes, Id be amazed if we could find a way to develop two teenagers in the same position and maximise the talents of the senior players we already have here. I never felt like we could develop Elliott and Carvalho at the same time last season either.

Gray looks a cracking prospect, Id be very surprised if he was looking to leave Leeds already, Id also be surprised if he decided the best move for his career would be to go to a top 4 PL club where playing opportunities will be limited and competition for minutes fierce. We as fans continually bemoan that we let these younger players go to other clubs but thats how the football pyramid works at its best in my opinion.
Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81893 on: Today at 11:33:05 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:27:44 am
Real Madrid will be shitting themselves at the prospect of coming up against him for sure, hes a lock-in for Ballon Dor 2024



Im not saying hes elite yet or would be a starter. Im saying a 22 year old with pace, skill and goal scoring ability might be worth bringing in to develop for the future.

The way the market is at the moment isnt how it was when we signed Mane for example. Hed had two very good seasons in the PL and then at 24 we signed him for £35m. If Summerville goes to a Brighton level side this summer, has two seasons similar to Mane at Southampton then the price isnt £35m, its £90m to sign him when hes 24.

Logged

Online SlotRightIn

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81894 on: Today at 11:35:45 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:43:21 am
Summerville managed a mighty 4 goals in the premier league in at attacking Leeds side.

As a 20 year old bench player for a relegated team in less than 16 full games worth of minutes.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2043 2044 2045 2046 2047 [2048]   Go Up
« previous next »
 