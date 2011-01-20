With Leeds failing to get promoted id be happy with us going after Summerville.
We arent in a peak Mane situation right now where we have a world class 26/27 year old wide player, so personally think bringing in a 22 year old with all the raw materials of becoming that, particularly for the touted fee of circa £30/35m would be a good option. Feels like a risk worth taking rather than watching him go to somewhere like Brighton, have a great season, then be £75m a year from now.
22 years old, pace to burn, also a good dribbler, good technically as well, and scores goals. Plus hes used to playing in England so he wouldnt have that adjustment.
I think its unlikely well be challenging for the title next season anyway with a new manager and the 90-95 points it takes to be in a title race at this point so a year of Summerville backing up and then potentially taking over from Diaz if he proves good enough could be something to think about. I was fully on board with us going after Diaz when we did as his half season of excellent form at Porto made him look like what we needed in a new wide man, but hes never really been able to recapture that goal threat since moving here which in the modern game is ultimately crucial to be a genuinely elite wide player.
I understand why some might have reservations, especially if today is the first time you watched him, but I think hes worth taking a chance on.