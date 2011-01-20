I'll be surprised if he's even that cheap. It seems like the reporting around Leeds having to sell is just throwing numbers around. What's the most we spent on a teenager when Michael Edwards had been involved with the transfer process.



Think its a little too simplistic to just look at that Edwards did a few years ago and assume thats what hell do now. Edwards was all about finding value in the market and exploiting undervalued players within the market. At that point you were able to sign the best players from most clubs between 7-20 in the premier league and pay a fair price for them. The game has now changed, those same clubs now having 4-5 suitors lining up for every talent, £30m is now £60m etc you get my point.I think every single club in the world wants the high ceiling, high floor teenage talent, there are just so few of them and the race for them tends to be very competitive, its easier to sit them out and focus on other areas. That shouldnt mean you completely switch off from that part of the market, though. Yoro could be seen as the next Varane, as in the next ready to play now teenage centre half whose cost you can spread out over a decade and still recoup a decent fee for if they decide to go 10 years later. These types of players, these levels of talent, are quite simply the most valuable assets in the market if you can beat off the competition for them.Edwards was always about minimising risk, the more evidence you had the lesser the risk etc but maybe that bracket of player is no longer undervalued as more teams have cottoned on. Maybe the new area to exploit is slightly younger. Or maybe hes just willing to make an exception for an exceptional young talent at a premium position.