LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Reply #81760 on: Today at 04:10:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:10 pm
He was voted Championship Player of the Year, so he must have had a lot of "phases" considering he got 20 goals and 10 assists.  ;D

Hes scored in 4 games out of his last 17
Reply #81761 on: Today at 04:17:59 pm
So what you're saying is he had an all time first half of the season?  ;D
Reply #81762 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm
Archie Gray is the one at Leeds Id look at.

Reply #81763 on: Today at 04:28:41 pm
Reply #81764 on: Today at 04:30:17 pm
Reply #81765 on: Today at 04:37:06 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 01:03:31 pm
How many ins/outs are people expecting? Matip and Thiago, and maybe 3 more.

I'm not expecting more than two significant players in.

2-3 first team players
2 top quality for the academy
Reply #81766 on: Today at 04:43:15 pm
LB
CB
CDM
AM/Win possibly 2
Reply #81767 on: Today at 04:46:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:59:10 pm
He was voted Championship Player of the Year, so he must have had a lot of "phases" considering he got 20 goals and 10 assists.  ;D

Imagine Diaz in championship. He'd be even better and that's who's position he'd be taking. Summerville isn't good enough for us.
Reply #81768 on: Today at 04:46:58 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 01:03:31 pm
How many ins/outs are people expecting? Matip and Thiago, and maybe 3 more.

I'm not expecting more than two significant players in.
In

CB
Winger

Think we'll do less than people expect

Out

Thiago
Matip
Adrian
A couple of youngsters maybe
Reply #81769 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:46:40 pm
Imagine Diaz in championship. He'd be even better and that's who's position he'd be taking. Summerville isn't good enough for us.

He's only 22. He has much more scope for improvement than Diaz (not that I would sell him).
Reply #81770 on: Today at 04:49:09 pm
Summerville is not ready for us.
The shouts to sign him are bizarre imo
Reply #81771 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:49:09 pm
Summerville is not ready for us.
The shouts to sign him are bizarre imo

He was absolute shite.
Reply #81772 on: Today at 04:53:45 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:50:04 pm
He was absolute shite.
im not sure he is better than Carvalho seems similar.
Reply #81773 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm
Some of you are blind as bats.
Reply #81774 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm
No way Edward's is agreeing to sign a lad who wears gloves in May.
Reply #81775 on: Today at 05:03:52 pm
Well if we do have any interest this result is massive for us as he'll probably be about 30m now compared to the 60m + if they got promoted, sounds like they are in the shit financially after missing out so need lots of sales.
Reply #81776 on: Today at 05:05:14 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:03:52 pm
Well if we do have any interest this result is massive for us as he'll probably be about 30m now compared to the 60m + if they got promoted, sounds like they are in the shit financially after missing out so need lots of sales.

Him and Gray make a lot of sense.
Reply #81777 on: Today at 05:06:34 pm
Morton, Carvalho (loan) and some money for Gray makes a lot of sense.

Just hope we stay away from Summerville.
Reply #81778 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:18:16 pm
Archie Gray is the one at Leeds Id look at.

Yep, be a few teams trying to get him in the summer now Leeds are staying down.
Reply #81779 on: Today at 05:07:54 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:46:58 pm
In

CB
Winger

Think we'll do less than people expect

Out

Thiago
Matip
Adrian
A couple of youngsters maybe

Out:

Philips
R Williams
Sepp VDB

Possibly Out:

Kellegher
Diaz
Tmisikas
Carvalho

A few loans.
Reply #81780 on: Today at 05:10:49 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:06:57 pm
Yep, be a few teams trying to get him in the summer now Leeds are staying down.

Gray is the one I would prefer but I read a while ago that he's off to City
Reply #81781 on: Today at 05:17:24 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:46:58 pm
In

CB
Winger

Think we'll do less than people expect

Out

Thiago
Matip
Adrian
A couple of youngsters maybe

I think the opposite. Three or four starting players , two of them are midfielders who are good at winning challenges.
Reply #81782 on: Today at 05:19:07 pm
Quote from: Giono on Today at 12:20:28 pm
The downside is that the teams have a monopoly in a market. You can't start a new club in their market. For example, there are 10 million people in the Toronto area. In the NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs have kept out teams in their exclusionary zone while delivering poor performance on purpose. They were compensated when the Buffalo Sabres came into the league and they have prevented teams from relocating to satellite cities of Toronto that could support a team easily. But there are teams in such hockey hotbeds as North Carolina, Nashville, Tampa, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Why? Corporate boxes and corporate season tickets that business writes off their taxes.

The Oakland As are moving to Sacramento. Why? Corp headquarter money. And they are a storied team who have won so many titles including the 3 World Series in a row 72-74 before they were pillaged by the Yankees when feee agency started. (the Ajax of baseball) Hell there is a recent huge movie about them, "Moneyball." Now they have lost all their sports teams in Oakland. Business is business....

I'd hate if football went in the direction of US sports.

Well, in that case I suppose you are satisfied that football is going into the direction of a Middle Eastern sport ...
Reply #81783 on: Today at 05:19:37 pm
Gray would be better served staying where he is - only just turned 18, just finished his first season as a pro, he needs to be playing games which he wont get at City, Liverpool or the like. Unless someone buys him and loans him back.

Ive not watched much of Summerville - he was shite today but you cant judge on one game (ironically Gray didnt have a particularly good game either) and his return this season is very good. If the nerds have seen something they like then for a reasonable fee, by all means. I cant see him being much more than £25m. to be honest I was more impressed by Rutter and Gnonto today. Does seem theres something in it though, who knows.
Reply #81784 on: Today at 05:27:27 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:19:37 pm
Gray would be better served staying where he is - only just turned 18, just finished his first season as a pro, he needs to be playing games which he wont get at City, Liverpool or the like. Unless someone buys him and loans him back.

Ive not watched much of Summerville - he was shite today but you cant judge on one game (ironically Gray didnt have a particularly good game either) and his return this season is very good. If the nerds have seen something they like then for a reasonable fee, by all means. I cant see him being much more than £25m. to be honest I was more impressed by Rutter and Gnonto today. Does seem theres something in it though, who knows.

Loaning him back makes a lot of sense.
Reply #81785 on: Today at 05:28:20 pm
If we're going for a young winger, I'd rather we go for Adingra at Brighton. Always been impressed when I've watched him (albeit just a handful of league matches and the Afcon). No idea what his stats are like though.
Reply #81786 on: Today at 05:31:28 pm
The days of buying a Mane or a Salah for £35m are long gone. Any player from one of the big leagues with the stats they had is going for double or treble that now. Even buying a decent young player who has had a breakout season costs a bomb e.g. Lavia, Yoro, every fucking Brazilian wonderkid. We're screwed :)
Reply #81787 on: Today at 05:34:03 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:31:28 pm
The days of buying a Mane or a Salah for £35m are long gone. Any player from one of the big leagues with the stats they had is going for double or treble that now. Even buying a decent young player who has had a breakout season costs a bomb e.g. Lavia, Yoro, every fucking Brazilian wonderkid. We're screwed :)

You can still find them.

Reply #81788 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:18:16 pm
Archie Gray is the one at Leeds Id look at.

not sure hes that much better than Bajectic or McConnell, we need someone who walks into the midfield and becomes the dominant central defensive midfielder, Gray is 2-3 seasons away from being ready for a
major role, would be an investment purchase rather than an immediate impact maker
Reply #81789 on: Today at 05:39:38 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:28:20 pm
If we're going for a young winger, I'd rather we go for Adingra at Brighton. Always been impressed when I've watched him (albeit just a handful of league matches and the Afcon). No idea what his stats are like though.

Unless hes got a buyout clause Brighton will charge a massive premium
Reply #81790 on: Today at 05:42:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:34:03 pm
You can still find them.



Any truth in the rumours we're signing Sergio Georgini?
Reply #81791 on: Today at 05:49:20 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:39:38 pm
Unless hes got a buyout clause Brighton will charge a massive premium
I'll let the money men sort that out. I just point to the screen and yell "Me like player!"  ;D
Reply #81792 on: Today at 05:51:19 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:42:05 pm
Any truth in the rumours we're signing Sergio Georgini?

Hope so. Love a bit so expensive signing.
Reply #81793 on: Today at 05:52:29 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:31:28 pm
The days of buying a Mane or a Salah for £35m are long gone. Any player from one of the big leagues with the stats they had is going for double or treble that now. Even buying a decent young player who has had a breakout season costs a bomb e.g. Lavia, Yoro, every fucking Brazilian wonderkid. We're screwed :)

Clauses help. Szoboszlai and Mac being cases in point from last summer. Olise having one makes him tempting but sounds like he might go elsewhere.
Reply #81794 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:31:28 pm
The days of buying a Mane or a Salah for £35m are long gone. Any player from one of the big leagues with the stats they had is going for double or treble that now. Even buying a decent young player who has had a breakout season costs a bomb e.g. Lavia, Yoro, every fucking Brazilian wonderkid. We're screwed :)
That's what people always say. The data guys' job is to unearth those hidden gems.
Reply #81795 on: Today at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 04:18:16 pm
Archie Gray is the one at Leeds Id look at.



Beck is just as good, if not better than him already.
Reply #81796 on: Today at 06:30:39 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:49:09 pm
Summerville is not ready for us.
The shouts to sign him are bizarre imo

Hes been outstanding all season. He an off day today.

He would be a good signing for us. Sure we could develop him.
Reply #81797 on: Today at 06:42:54 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 06:30:39 pm
Hes been outstanding all season. He an off day today.

He would be a good signing for us. Sure we could develop him.

Wouldn't be against him signing at all, but we already have a lot of good quality young midfielders. You can never have too many good young players because they're good investments at least, but we do need someone who is ready to come in and start.

If Klopp hadn't announced he was leaving, we might have gone for Wharton in Jan. And he probably was someone who is/was good enough to come in and start for us.
Reply #81798 on: Today at 06:45:13 pm
Summerville is imperative if we want to cement our place in the top 8 next season.
Reply #81799 on: Today at 06:45:35 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 01:03:31 pm
How many ins/outs are people expecting? Matip and Thiago, and maybe 3 more.

I'm not expecting more than two significant players in.

Late to the party but for Slot's system IF we move Trent to midfield here's what I think might happen...

1. 1st team attacking RB - Frimpong, Vanderson, Thiago Santos, Pubill

2. 1st team LB / CB - Inácio, Hincapié, Colwill, Calafiori

3. RW that can move inside and get goals - Kudus, Malen, Bakayoko, Williams

Don't think we sign Yoro.

Don't think we sign a DM.

Don't think we go for Kudus until after Mo leaves and the release clause kicks in.

Don't think there will be many outs to be honest but Robbo, Tsimikas and Endo probably the most under threat.

Hopefully we can keep Kelleher.
