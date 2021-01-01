Gray would be better served staying where he is - only just turned 18, just finished his first season as a pro, he needs to be playing games which he wont get at City, Liverpool or the like. Unless someone buys him and loans him back.



Ive not watched much of Summerville - he was shite today but you cant judge on one game (ironically Gray didnt have a particularly good game either) and his return this season is very good. If the nerds have seen something they like then for a reasonable fee, by all means. I cant see him being much more than £25m. to be honest I was more impressed by Rutter and Gnonto today. Does seem theres something in it though, who knows.