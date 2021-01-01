How many ins/outs are people expecting? Matip and Thiago, and maybe 3 more.
I'm not expecting more than two significant players in.
Late to the party but for Slot's system IF we move Trent to midfield here's what I think might happen...
1. 1st team attacking RB - Frimpong, Vanderson, Thiago Santos, Pubill
2. 1st team LB / CB - Inácio, Hincapié, Colwill, Calafiori
3. RW that can move inside and get goals - Kudus, Malen, Bakayoko, Williams
Don't think we sign Yoro.
Don't think we sign a DM.
Don't think we go for Kudus until after Mo leaves and the release clause kicks in.
Don't think there will be many outs to be honest but Robbo, Tsimikas and Endo probably the most under threat.
Hopefully we can keep Kelleher.