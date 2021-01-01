« previous next »
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:30:00 am
Yoro is supposed to be Real bound. If they get involved forget it. A pity as he profiles the closest to VVD.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:33:59 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:40:46 am
It may also be that Yoro is seen as a bit of a unicorn as he seems to be one of the few with the attributes to eventually grow into a Van Dijk replacement in the long term. As we have shown with Virgil and with Ali, I think we're okay with spending the massive fees if it means that we will keep the player for many years.

Agree and the recruitment team noticed this before with Mbappe and Bellingham but it never seems to end well for us :-\
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:47:45 am
i wouldnt take Colwill from Chelsea
not that good and already missed plenty of games in his career
Madueke actually looks a talent despite average numbers in PSV.
Bakayoko his replacement looks far better end product wise so that could be a decent signing.
Summerville i think is far too risky
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:35:42 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:33:59 am
Agree and the recruitment team noticed this before with Mbappe and Bellingham but it never seems to end well for us :-\

When its obvious the player will be top tier Madrid are all over it and nobody else stands a chance
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:33:36 am
I like the nba and nfl and they have salary caps. Never any talk about UEFA imposing one. Guess the pull of the Saudi money league could be an issue. Just hate the idea of Real with Mbappe Vini Jr Jude Davies at LB etc. Its overkill. Would love a more level playing field. PSR is individual income based so the big clubs still have the advantage. In the NBA all teams have the same cap. You can go over the limit to resign your own players. It's worked out as a percentage of the income of the league divided by the 32 teams in it
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:42:37 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
Without a shadow of a doubt, someone later in this thread will repeat this idea that he's poor in the air as if it's a fact, even though you've immediately disproven it.

Think it depends what you look at. Firstly, the guy who does those charts always designs them to highlight the strengths of a particular player. Theyre absolutely not designed to be objective.

Going by FBREF, his aerial numbers dont look impressive. 63% win rate (good) but only 1.42 aerial wins per 90 which suggests hes not competing in many duels. That chart makes it look like hes equivalent to Virgil, who fbref has winning 4 duels a game at an 80% win rate.

Question for me is whether he can scale his numbers up in the PL where hed suddenly need to compete in way more duels. Does his win percentage hold, increase, decrease? Thatd be a big question for the data team.
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:18:11 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm
Chelsea are in hot water with regards to FFP. Would you take any player from there?

They'll spend more than us this summer. They'll just use June to try and sell cast offs for inflated fees.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:23:31 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:30:00 am
Yoro is supposed to be Real bound. If they get involved forget it. A pity as he profiles the closest to VVD.

Believe that might be old news about Madrid but you never know.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:40:14 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:18:11 am
They'll spend more than us this summer. They'll just use June to try and sell cast offs for inflated fees.

Yep, FSG will keep us around 5-8 in terms of our transfer spend, we will be top 3 in terms of wages
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:46:12 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:33:36 am
I like the nba and nfl and they have salary caps. Never any talk about UEFA imposing one. Guess the pull of the Saudi money league could be an issue. Just hate the idea of Real with Mbappe Vini Jr Jude Davies at LB etc. Its overkill. Would love a more level playing field. PSR is individual income based so the big clubs still have the advantage. In the NBA all teams have the same cap. You can go over the limit to resign your own players. It's worked out as a percentage of the income of the league divided by the 32 teams in it
Big clubs like Liverpool would lose a lot in such a system.
I seldom see anyone who wants Liverpool to have a level playing field and similar wages to Everton or Burnley
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:55:47 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:42:37 am
Think it depends what you look at. Firstly, the guy who does those charts always designs them to highlight the strengths of a particular player. Theyre absolutely not designed to be objective.

Going by FBREF, his aerial numbers dont look impressive. 63% win rate (good) but only 1.42 aerial wins per 90 which suggests hes not competing in many duels. That chart makes it look like hes equivalent to Virgil, who fbref has winning 4 duels a game at an 80% win rate.

Question for me is whether he can scale his numbers up in the PL where hed suddenly need to compete in way more duels. Does his win percentage hold, increase, decrease? Thatd be a big question for the data team.
Hes just a kid though, so he will get stronger and smarter im aerials as well.
Of course he wouldnt be as dominant as VVD, who came here in his prime.

To me he looks a bit like Bajcetic - maybe he could play DM?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:07:16 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:55:47 am
Hes just a kid though, so he will get stronger and smarter im aerials as well.
Of course he wouldnt be as dominant as VVD, who came here in his prime.

To me he looks a bit like Bajcetic - maybe he could play DM?

That graph was designed to make him look Virgil esque though, which I think is disingenuous. None of which is to say he couldnt become a beast in the air I just dont think he is one *now*. By all accounts he looks like he could be elite so hed excite me. Id just be surprised if we spend huge money on a teenager (that isnt Bellingham/Mbappe). Maybe the nerds regard him as at that level though, in which case maybe we do make a move!
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:12:43 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:07:16 am
That graph was designed to make him look Virgil esque though, which I think is disingenuous. None of which is to say he couldnt become a beast in the air I just dont think he is one *now*. By all accounts he looks like he could be elite so hed excite me. Id just be surprised if we spend huge money on a teenager (that isnt Bellingham/Mbappe). Maybe the nerds regard him as at that level though, in which case maybe we do make a move!

We didnt spend big money on Bellingham or Mbappe either.
Giono

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:14:29 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:33:36 am
I like the nba and nfl and they have salary caps. Never any talk about UEFA imposing one. Guess the pull of the Saudi money league could be an issue. Just hate the idea of Real with Mbappe Vini Jr Jude Davies at LB etc. Its overkill. Would love a more level playing field. PSR is individual income based so the big clubs still have the advantage. In the NBA all teams have the same cap. You can go over the limit to resign your own players. It's worked out as a percentage of the income of the league divided by the 32 teams in it

But the NFL, NBA, NHL etc. are league franchises that just occupy a market for the league. Football is a club system that grows organically and according to the financial/commercial decisions of the club. North American sports leagues would never allow a city market like NYC to have as many teams as London, or even as many as Birmingham or Manchester areas have in the FA. Both systems are fundamentally different. The North American Leagues have always been top down monopolies.


Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:19:31 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:42:37 am
Think it depends what you look at. Firstly, the guy who does those charts always designs them to highlight the strengths of a particular player. Theyre absolutely not designed to be objective.

Going by FBREF, his aerial numbers dont look impressive. 63% win rate (good) but only 1.42 aerial wins per 90 which suggests hes not competing in many duels. That chart makes it look like hes equivalent to Virgil, who fbref has winning 4 duels a game at an 80% win rate.

Question for me is whether he can scale his numbers up in the PL where hed suddenly need to compete in way more duels. Does his win percentage hold, increase, decrease? Thatd be a big question for the data team.

Fair enough if the data that's gone into the chart is incorrect, because according to that his aerial duel success is higher than 80%. So it's either accurate, or it's a lie, as opposed to being a sneaky, misleading graph.

However, you said that he appears to not be good in the air, which isn't the case even if it's a 63% success rate. Not elite at this stage, but excellent for an 18 year old.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:21:19 am
Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:14:29 am
But the NFL, NBA, NHL etc. are league franchises that just occupy a market for the league. Football is a club system that grows organically and according to the financial/commercial decisions of the club. North American sports leagues would never allow a city market like NYC to have as many teams as London, or even as many as Birmingham or Manchester areas have in the FA. Both systems are fundamentally different. The North American Leagues have always been top down monopolies.

And that is one of the best things about American sports ...
Rosario

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:32:26 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:33:36 am
I like the nba and nfl and they have salary caps. Never any talk about UEFA imposing one. Guess the pull of the Saudi money league could be an issue. Just hate the idea of Real with Mbappe Vini Jr Jude Davies at LB etc. Its overkill. Would love a more level playing field. PSR is individual income based so the big clubs still have the advantage. In the NBA all teams have the same cap. You can go over the limit to resign your own players. It's worked out as a percentage of the income of the league divided by the 32 teams in it

Even then the NBA is far from even, small market teams hardly ever win it all. Also it would never work in football because there is way too many leagues and competitions making it impossible to implement or police.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:35:33 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:07:16 am
That graph was designed to make him look Virgil esque though, which I think is disingenuous. None of which is to say he couldnt become a beast in the air I just dont think he is one *now*. By all accounts he looks like he could be elite so hed excite me. Id just be surprised if we spend huge money on a teenager (that isnt Bellingham/Mbappe). Maybe the nerds regard him as at that level though, in which case maybe we do make a move!

Virgil was playing reserve team football at his age so the comparison isnt fair, if he was as good as Virgil in his peak hed be the greatest centre back prospect in history


DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:17:05 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:46:12 am
Big clubs like Liverpool would lose a lot in such a system.
I seldom see anyone who wants Liverpool to have a level playing field and similar wages to Everton or Burnley

Probably not and in nba and nfl every team is in a big city so no Burnleys. Same issue in F1 not every driver  has a good car. Money counts. Leicester wins are less likely. Though bayer did it this year after 9 bayern wins in a row
Giono

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:20:28 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:21:19 am
And that is one of the best things about American sports ...

The downside is that the teams have a monopoly in a market. You can't start a new club in their market. For example, there are 10 million people in the Toronto area. In the NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs have kept out teams in their exclusionary zone while delivering poor performance on purpose. They were compensated when the Buffalo Sabres came into the league and they have prevented teams from relocating to satellite cities of Toronto that could support a team easily. But there are teams in such hockey hotbeds as North Carolina, Nashville, Tampa, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Why? Corporate boxes and corporate season tickets that business writes off their taxes.

The Oakland As are moving to Sacramento. Why? Corp headquarter money. And they are a storied team who have won so many titles including the 3 World Series in a row 72-74 before they were pillaged by the Yankees when feee agency started. (the Ajax of baseball) Hell there is a recent huge movie about them, "Moneyball." Now they have lost all their sports teams in Oakland. Business is business....

I'd hate if football went in the direction of US sports.
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:47:55 pm
Both American sports and uefa have big flaws. Very hard to get the best system. Anyone fancy going a PhD in it??

Anyway sorry back to transfer talk Gordan or olise or Kudus. Van der berg or Leny. Find a fuckin DM 🙏
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:57:54 pm
Yoro will end up at PSG I reckon. Pacho to us
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:02:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:02:22 pm
I have watched him a lot. Works hard, is a great presser. But he isnt outstanding at all and I hope we dont sign him. I dont think we will because his underlying numbers are not great, but you never know.

Mad the sorts of players people want on this forum.

He is a good player for me atleast.

I never liked him either until I saw an interview about what he thought made the improvement to his game and he spoke about visualizing being successful.

Which is something Salah does - which is where Gordon got it from, listening to an interview about Salah's preparation and him being an inspiration.

Under 70m I would take him personally. 
Sonofthewind

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:03:31 pm
How many ins/outs are people expecting? Matip and Thiago, and maybe 3 more.

I'm not expecting more than two significant players in.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:14:12 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 01:03:31 pm
How many ins/outs are people expecting? Matip and Thiago, and maybe 3 more.

I'm not expecting more than two significant players in.

I'm still not sure about Mo. I'm sure we don't want to let him leave on a free so surely it's either contract or sell. Also not sure if Diaz, Tsimikas will be here next season.

Then there's the likes of Morton, Carvalho, VDB and of course who can forget Nat Phillips.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:16:39 pm
Out of the actual first team squad one of the keepers needs to move as you can't keep two #1 happy and Kelleher will probably want more after playing so much so one has to move. Then probably one of the front 5 need to move. None were that great and we need better returns(or in Jota's case more availability)

So Matip, Thiago, a keeper and a forward out and a direct replacement for each back in. Should be achievable, i just hope we don't bring a load of lads from the Dutch league because the new coach likes them like United did. We need to be smarter than that!

All the guys who were out of loan should be made available in case we can get a decent deal.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:35:59 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:30:00 am
Yoro is supposed to be Real bound. If they get involved forget it. A pity as he profiles the closest to VVD.

Believe the news the other day is that Madrid are no longer interested. Mbappe probably killing them financially
Sonofthewind

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:07:32 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:35:59 pm
Believe the news the other day is that Madrid are no longer interested. Mbappe probably killing them financially

I think the talk is him joining them on a free in a year so Mbappe won't affect them.
paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:23:53 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:35:59 pm
Believe the news the other day is that Madrid are no longer interested. Mbappe probably killing them financially

Or they've watched him play. He has the physique but his defending id nothing special. And the money been talked about is ridiculous. 
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:25:43 pm
Summerville to LFC then.  ;D
Redbonnie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:31:36 pm
Redbonnie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:33:05 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 12:31:34 pm
Gordons an outrageous player. Not sure if people are thinking of the lad that broke through at the blues but hes a much better player than that now. Hes perfect for how we play, zero questions and zero doubts. Genuinely just watch him play, bang a vid in on YouTube if needs be but Ive watched him a few times this season and hes just everything we want in a wide player. Pace, power, movement, pressing, direct and end product. Hes still got room to get even better too. Hes a defenders nightmare. If youre sneering at him or acting like hes not good enough youve clearly not watched enough of him, sorry to put it like that but its impossible for you to have watched him and not been impressed, hes improved massively in the last 12 months, from the U21s Euros onwards hes become one of the best wide players in the league and hes 22/23.

the clobber though :(
In the Name of Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:36:48 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 03:31:36 pm
As is Esther McVey and the Haunted Pencil. Would love to see them try to rock up at Anfield.

The fine despicable Gentleman from the 18th century, Jacob Rees-Mogg is one too.
Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:38:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:43 pm
Summerville to LFC then.  ;D

I feel whichever side loses will lose a lot of players this summer
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #81754 on: Today at 03:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:25:43 pm
Summerville to LFC then.  ;D

Never really watched him but feels like we can do better? Or am I being unduly harsh?

Also finding it hard to get invested if we sign an 18 year old defender or not. Surely we need a more experienced  option. Having him, Quansah and Konate feels like a very young crop alongside big Virg. Obviously if we sign him then hes the greatest defensive prospect Ive ever seen.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81755 on: Today at 03:43:44 pm »
A tad harsh Nicholas but he will also count as homegrown too.  :D

As for Yoro, you have to look at all the teams who want him. Us, Real Madrid, PSG , Man City and Juventus.  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81756 on: Today at 03:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:43:44 pm
A tad harsh Nicholas but he will also count as homegrown too.  :D

As for Yoro, you ahve tol ook at all the teams who want him. Us, Real Madrid, PSG , Man City and Juventus.

He also wears gloves in May. Not for me, Clive.
