Without a shadow of a doubt, someone later in this thread will repeat this idea that he's poor in the air as if it's a fact, even though you've immediately disproven it.
Think it depends what you look at. Firstly, the guy who does those charts always designs them to highlight the strengths of a particular player. Theyre absolutely not designed to be objective.
Going by FBREF, his aerial numbers dont look impressive. 63% win rate (good) but only 1.42 aerial wins per 90 which suggests hes not competing in many duels. That chart makes it look like hes equivalent to Virgil, who fbref has winning 4 duels a game at an 80% win rate.
Question for me is whether he can scale his numbers up in the PL where hed suddenly need to compete in way more duels. Does his win percentage hold, increase, decrease? Thatd be a big question for the data team.