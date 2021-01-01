« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3219220 times)

Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81720 on: Today at 06:30:00 am »
Yoro is supposed to be Real bound. If they get involved forget it. A pity as he profiles the closest to VVD.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81721 on: Today at 07:33:59 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:40:46 am
It may also be that Yoro is seen as a bit of a unicorn as he seems to be one of the few with the attributes to eventually grow into a Van Dijk replacement in the long term. As we have shown with Virgil and with Ali, I think we're okay with spending the massive fees if it means that we will keep the player for many years.

Agree and the recruitment team noticed this before with Mbappe and Bellingham but it never seems to end well for us :-\
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81722 on: Today at 07:47:45 am »
i wouldnt take Colwill from Chelsea
not that good and already missed plenty of games in his career
Madueke actually looks a talent despite average numbers in PSV.
Bakayoko his replacement looks far better end product wise so that could be a decent signing.
Summerville i think is far too risky
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81723 on: Today at 08:35:42 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 07:33:59 am
Agree and the recruitment team noticed this before with Mbappe and Bellingham but it never seems to end well for us :-\

When its obvious the player will be top tier Madrid are all over it and nobody else stands a chance
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81724 on: Today at 09:33:36 am »
I like the nba and nfl and they have salary caps. Never any talk about UEFA imposing one. Guess the pull of the Saudi money league could be an issue. Just hate the idea of Real with Mbappe Vini Jr Jude Davies at LB etc. Its overkill. Would love a more level playing field. PSR is individual income based so the big clubs still have the advantage. In the NBA all teams have the same cap. You can go over the limit to resign your own players. It's worked out as a percentage of the income of the league divided by the 32 teams in it
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81725 on: Today at 09:42:37 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
Without a shadow of a doubt, someone later in this thread will repeat this idea that he's poor in the air as if it's a fact, even though you've immediately disproven it.

Think it depends what you look at. Firstly, the guy who does those charts always designs them to highlight the strengths of a particular player. Theyre absolutely not designed to be objective.

Going by FBREF, his aerial numbers dont look impressive. 63% win rate (good) but only 1.42 aerial wins per 90 which suggests hes not competing in many duels. That chart makes it look like hes equivalent to Virgil, who fbref has winning 4 duels a game at an 80% win rate.

Question for me is whether he can scale his numbers up in the PL where hed suddenly need to compete in way more duels. Does his win percentage hold, increase, decrease? Thatd be a big question for the data team.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:50 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Online Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81726 on: Today at 10:18:11 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm
Chelsea are in hot water with regards to FFP. Would you take any player from there?

They'll spend more than us this summer. They'll just use June to try and sell cast offs for inflated fees.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81727 on: Today at 10:23:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:30:00 am
Yoro is supposed to be Real bound. If they get involved forget it. A pity as he profiles the closest to VVD.

Believe that might be old news about Madrid but you never know.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81728 on: Today at 10:40:14 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:18:11 am
They'll spend more than us this summer. They'll just use June to try and sell cast offs for inflated fees.

Yep, FSG will keep us around 5-8 in terms of our transfer spend, we will be top 3 in terms of wages
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81729 on: Today at 10:46:12 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:33:36 am
I like the nba and nfl and they have salary caps. Never any talk about UEFA imposing one. Guess the pull of the Saudi money league could be an issue. Just hate the idea of Real with Mbappe Vini Jr Jude Davies at LB etc. Its overkill. Would love a more level playing field. PSR is individual income based so the big clubs still have the advantage. In the NBA all teams have the same cap. You can go over the limit to resign your own players. It's worked out as a percentage of the income of the league divided by the 32 teams in it
Big clubs like Liverpool would lose a lot in such a system.
I seldom see anyone who wants Liverpool to have a level playing field and similar wages to Everton or Burnley
Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81730 on: Today at 10:55:47 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:42:37 am
Think it depends what you look at. Firstly, the guy who does those charts always designs them to highlight the strengths of a particular player. Theyre absolutely not designed to be objective.

Going by FBREF, his aerial numbers dont look impressive. 63% win rate (good) but only 1.42 aerial wins per 90 which suggests hes not competing in many duels. That chart makes it look like hes equivalent to Virgil, who fbref has winning 4 duels a game at an 80% win rate.

Question for me is whether he can scale his numbers up in the PL where hed suddenly need to compete in way more duels. Does his win percentage hold, increase, decrease? Thatd be a big question for the data team.
Hes just a kid though, so he will get stronger and smarter im aerials as well.
Of course he wouldnt be as dominant as VVD, who came here in his prime.

To me he looks a bit like Bajcetic - maybe he could play DM?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81731 on: Today at 11:07:16 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:55:47 am
Hes just a kid though, so he will get stronger and smarter im aerials as well.
Of course he wouldnt be as dominant as VVD, who came here in his prime.

To me he looks a bit like Bajcetic - maybe he could play DM?

That graph was designed to make him look Virgil esque though, which I think is disingenuous. None of which is to say he couldnt become a beast in the air I just dont think he is one *now*. By all accounts he looks like he could be elite so hed excite me. Id just be surprised if we spend huge money on a teenager (that isnt Bellingham/Mbappe). Maybe the nerds regard him as at that level though, in which case maybe we do make a move!
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81732 on: Today at 11:12:43 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:07:16 am
That graph was designed to make him look Virgil esque though, which I think is disingenuous. None of which is to say he couldnt become a beast in the air I just dont think he is one *now*. By all accounts he looks like he could be elite so hed excite me. Id just be surprised if we spend huge money on a teenager (that isnt Bellingham/Mbappe). Maybe the nerds regard him as at that level though, in which case maybe we do make a move!

We didnt spend big money on Bellingham or Mbappe either.
