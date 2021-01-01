Without a shadow of a doubt, someone later in this thread will repeat this idea that he's poor in the air as if it's a fact, even though you've immediately disproven it.



Think it depends what you look at. Firstly, the guy who does those charts always designs them to highlight the strengths of a particular player. Theyre absolutely not designed to be objective.Going by FBREF, his aerial numbers dont look impressive. 63% win rate (good) but only 1.42 aerial wins per 90 which suggests hes not competing in many duels. That chart makes it look like hes equivalent to Virgil, who fbref has winning 4 duels a game at an 80% win rate.Question for me is whether he can scale his numbers up in the PL where hed suddenly need to compete in way more duels. Does his win percentage hold, increase, decrease? Thatd be a big question for the data team.