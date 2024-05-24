« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81680 on: Yesterday at 02:55:47 pm »
Won't Gordon be busy presenting the Olympics this summer anyway?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81681 on: Yesterday at 03:01:22 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 02:55:47 pm
Won't Gordon be busy presenting the Olympics this summer anyway?

Seen he's advertising for Sainsbury's too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81682 on: Yesterday at 03:03:20 pm »
Would be very happy if we signed Yoro to start the window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81683 on: Yesterday at 03:20:39 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 03:03:20 pm
Would be very happy if we signed Yoro to start the window

He looks immense. Cant fathom why Madrid have backed out when it was seemingly wrapped up (if you go by same reports).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81684 on: Yesterday at 03:21:42 pm »
No to Gordon for me. Not sure if there are links. Dont like the fella. The way he goes about his business is to dive, engineer contact, click his heels to go over, and the refs buy it. At Liverpool he wont get those penalties. He is not a bad player. He is decent. But I dont see value there, as Newcastle are trying to balance the books a bit.

I would much rather have Kudus. I think he is going to go on and be a much better player too.

Bakayoko might be worth a look, its tough to know how to translate his work to the Prem context, but our stattos will presumably have an informed view on that. And maybe Summerville at Leeds is worth a look, especially if we are buying two wingers. Mind you at that point Id probably rather one winger, say Kudus, and a bit of space for Doak to make a case for himself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81685 on: Yesterday at 03:35:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on May 24, 2024, 07:21:06 pm
Not only a bastard but the love interest of the awful Isabel Oakeshott.


Ew. Imagine bumping into that pair on a night out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81686 on: Yesterday at 03:38:25 pm »
Seen loads on Twitter saying Leny Yoro would be a very Edwards type of signing. But to me its the opposite - huge money on an 18 year old with a small amount of top level experience is basically the antithesis of the approach he took previously. When we sign teenagers, its at low cost ala Elliott. Not to mention that for a CB he doesnt seem to be good in the air.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81687 on: Yesterday at 03:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:38:25 pm
Seen loads on Twitter saying Leny Yoro would be a very Edwards type of signing. But to me its the opposite - huge money on an 18 year old with a small amount of top level experience is basically the antithesis of the approach he took previously. When we sign teenagers, its at low cost ala Elliott. Not to mention that for a CB he doesnt seem to be good in the air.

Yep feels like people have forgotten what an Edwards style signing is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81688 on: Yesterday at 03:52:59 pm »
Surely we're about Hughes style signings now? Not much point in him coming here if he gets no say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81689 on: Yesterday at 03:54:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:52:59 pm
Surely we're about Hughes style signings now? Not much point in him coming here if he gets no say.

Possibly but i doubt the approach will be different. Spending loads on unproven talent does break what was successful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81690 on: Yesterday at 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:38:25 pm
Seen loads on Twitter saying Leny Yoro would be a very Edwards type of signing. But to me its the opposite - huge money on an 18 year old with a small amount of top level experience is basically the antithesis of the approach he took previously. When we sign teenagers, its at low cost ala Elliott. Not to mention that for a CB he doesnt seem to be good in the air.

I agree on the Edwards stuff but isnt Yoro very good in the air?

https://twitter.com/xenceee/status/1794351351964795277?s=46&t=vGkGz7yEXwBcfjQXys6Gkw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81691 on: Yesterday at 04:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:07:17 pm
I agree on the Edwards stuff but isnt Yoro very good in the air?

https://twitter.com/xenceee/status/1794351351964795277?s=46&t=vGkGz7yEXwBcfjQXys6Gkw

His contract expires end of next season too so we may feel that there's a potential bargain to be had. You don't need to be cheap to be good value.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81692 on: Yesterday at 04:13:06 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:11:06 pm
His contract expires end of next season too so we may feel that there's a potential bargain to be had. You don't need to be cheap to be good value.

Yeah. You dont imagine itd be huge wages either, so it makes sense were looking at this as succession planning for Van Dijk whilst strengthening now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81693 on: Yesterday at 04:57:55 pm »
So is that Newcastle even more screwed for PSR?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81694 on: Yesterday at 05:00:56 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:57:55 pm
So is that Newcastle even more screwed for PSR?

Don't think it makes that much difference to be honest, Conference League isn't that lucrative anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81695 on: Yesterday at 05:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:00:56 pm
Don't think it makes that much difference to be honest, Conference League isn't that lucrative anyway.

It does screw their sportswashing operation. Not much prize money in the Conference League, but the lack of European exposure will set them back ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81696 on: Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm »
Mendes is Yorro's agent. He's pimping him out to whichever club will pay him 20% comission.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81697 on: Yesterday at 05:21:21 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 05:14:54 pm
It does screw their sportswashing operation. Not much prize money in the Conference League, but the lack of European exposure will set them back ...

Yeah but I was talking about PSR. Agree though, it's European competition, always better to be in than out of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81698 on: Yesterday at 05:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:21:21 pm
Yeah but I was talking about PSR. Agree though, it's European competition, always better to be in than out of it.

I agree that it won't influence them much in terms of PSR, but they would have been the favorites to win the competition, had they qualified for it. They desperately need any sort of a trophy, after that Intertoto Cup ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81699 on: Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm »
Chelsea are in hot water with regards to FFP. Would you take any player from there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81700 on: Yesterday at 05:31:55 pm »
Colwill as Quansah's shoe shiner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81701 on: Yesterday at 05:38:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm
Chelsea are in hot water with regards to FFP. Would you take any player from there?

Nkunku seems quality (if he can stay fit), Colwill seems highly rated and Caicedo would be better here than he's currently shown. Oh, and Enzo Fernandez is sensational.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81702 on: Yesterday at 06:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm
Mendes is Yorro's agent. He's pimping him out to whichever club will pay him 20% comission.  ;D

Don't we have a decent relationship with Mendes?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81703 on: Yesterday at 06:11:40 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:08:15 pm
Don't we have a decent relationship with Mendes?

We do, hence our link to the player.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81704 on: Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm
Chelsea are in hot water with regards to FFP. Would you take any player from there?

How? I thought they had fixed it by selling their training-ground to themselves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81705 on: Yesterday at 06:37:27 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
How? I thought they had fixed it by selling their training-ground to themselves.
That's for the season's PL PSR

By virtue of being in the Conference League next season, they can't spend more than 80% of their income which wont be significant (UECL is low).

Stricter rules to comply with and not enough additional income to make it worthwhile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81706 on: Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm »
Chelsea probably happier to be in the Conference League if they're in trouble with FFP though. Just take a year ban from it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81707 on: Yesterday at 06:43:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm
Chelsea are in hot water with regards to FFP. Would you take any player from there?

Ian Maatsen though he's meant to have a release clause anyway.

Big "if" but Dortmund could afford him if they win the Champions League at Wembley 😀👀.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81708 on: Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
How? I thought they had fixed it by selling their training-ground to themselves.

Wait they can do that ?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81709 on: Yesterday at 07:05:24 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81710 on: Yesterday at 07:06:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:37:27 pm
That's for the season's PL PSR

By virtue of being in the Conference League next season, they can't spend more than 80% of their income which wont be significant (UECL is low).

Stricter rules to comply with and not enough additional income to make it worthwhile.

Oh right, thx. Forgot about the FFP ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2
« Reply #81711 on: Yesterday at 07:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:38:25 pm
Seen loads on Twitter saying Leny Yoro would be a very Edwards type of signing. But to me its the opposite - huge money on an 18 year old with a small amount of top level experience is basically the antithesis of the approach he took previously. When we sign teenagers, its at low cost ala Elliott. Not to mention that for a CB he doesnt seem to be good in the air.
He wont 63% of aerial duels at 17 in the french league with the size to improve. I mean there kinda  a need for a 4/5 type of CB, getting one who can be a start quality in a season or 2 would make sense. His passing numbers look awful would be my concern more but probably need to watch a little for it.
ALso not sure the old approach is 100% the idea right now with a filled squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81712 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:15:49 pm
Mendes is Yorro's agent. He's pimping him out to whichever club will pay him 20% comission.  ;D
there an agent cap now isnt there? Liverpool loves doing business with Mendes too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81713 on: Yesterday at 08:46:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:31:04 pm
Chelsea are in hot water with regards to FFP. Would you take any player from there?

Palmer
Colwill
NkuNku
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81714 on: Yesterday at 09:06:40 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:11:35 pm
He wont 63% of aerial duels at 17 in the french league with the size to improve. I mean there kinda  a need for a 4/5 type of CB, getting one who can be a start quality in a season or 2 would make sense. His passing numbers look awful would be my concern more but probably need to watch a little for it.
ALso not sure the old approach is 100% the idea right now with a filled squad.

I read a thread on twitter about him this morning that was very complimentary about his passing.

https://x.com/FathalliMohamed/status/1794351187044532386

Quote
However, what makes Yoro so good is his in-possession contribution to the team!

His passing numbers are up there amongst the elite, not only in  Ligue 1 but across the top five European leagues.

Whether it's short or medium range, Yoro has the technical ability to recycle possession and switch the play with his passing.

It's true that his long passes need to improve, but that doesn't mean he isn't able to progress the ball high up the pitch.





Quote
In fact, his passing is what makes him a linchpin in Lille's build-ups, smoothly cycling the ball or recalibrating the play if the team can't push forward.

His preference for short-to-mid-range passes, especially to the flanks, is a key move when Lille crafts attacks from the back.

And although he doesn't attempt many passes into the final third as other CBs in the top seven European leagues, his accuracy is still high at 77.57%.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81715 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 04:07:17 pm
I agree on the Edwards stuff but isnt Yoro very good in the air?

https://twitter.com/xenceee/status/1794351351964795277?s=46&t=vGkGz7yEXwBcfjQXys6Gkw

Without a shadow of a doubt, someone later in this thread will repeat this idea that he's poor in the air as if it's a fact, even though you've immediately disproven it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81716 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm »
Don't want Yoro. Any cb we buy must be good in the air.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81717 on: Today at 12:40:46 am »
It may also be that Yoro is seen as a bit of a unicorn as he seems to be one of the few with the attributes to eventually grow into a Van Dijk replacement in the long term. As we have shown with Virgil and with Ali, I think we're okay with spending the massive fees if it means that we will keep the player for many years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81718 on: Today at 01:24:15 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm
Don't want Yoro. Any cb we buy must be good in the air.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81719 on: Today at 06:26:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:41:30 pm
Just comparing goals and assists just doesnt apply. Mane had better numbers both creatively and in terms of his other attacking metrics like dribbling and carrying the ball.

Does him? Mind posting those stats, please?
