No to Gordon for me. Not sure if there are links. Dont like the fella. The way he goes about his business is to dive, engineer contact, click his heels to go over, and the refs buy it. At Liverpool he wont get those penalties. He is not a bad player. He is decent. But I dont see value there, as Newcastle are trying to balance the books a bit.
I would much rather have Kudus. I think he is going to go on and be a much better player too.
Bakayoko might be worth a look, its tough to know how to translate his work to the Prem context, but our stattos will presumably have an informed view on that. And maybe Summerville at Leeds is worth a look, especially if we are buying two wingers. Mind you at that point Id probably rather one winger, say Kudus, and a bit of space for Doak to make a case for himself.