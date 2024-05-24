No to Gordon for me. Not sure if there are links. Dont like the fella. The way he goes about his business is to dive, engineer contact, click his heels to go over, and the refs buy it. At Liverpool he wont get those penalties. He is not a bad player. He is decent. But I dont see value there, as Newcastle are trying to balance the books a bit.



I would much rather have Kudus. I think he is going to go on and be a much better player too.



Bakayoko might be worth a look, its tough to know how to translate his work to the Prem context, but our stattos will presumably have an informed view on that. And maybe Summerville at Leeds is worth a look, especially if we are buying two wingers. Mind you at that point Id probably rather one winger, say Kudus, and a bit of space for Doak to make a case for himself.