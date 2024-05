Gordon costs £100M in this market, why not sign Palmer if we’ve got that kind of money?



Palmer’s a United fan and seems quite happy to be the main man at Chelsea. I do think he’ll leave but I can actually see him ending up at United if they ever get their act together.Gordon would suit us to a tee. The fee would be an issue but that’s the issue with English players. I don’t think there’s a better/more suited wide player out there than him for us. It’s hard to believe FSG would be investing in all of this new super structure only for them to ask to pay ridiculous money for Gordon. If there was a release clause or Newcastle would do a fair deal then maybe. Problem with English players is due to Rice/Grealish, the price sets itself.