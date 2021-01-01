« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3214432 times)

Offline mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81640 on: Today at 08:57:22 am »
Quote from: Evil Red on Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
Kvaratskhelia & Osimhen for 200m and give the likes of Chambers, Beck and Ty Morton a chance.

Would you do it?

Osimhen has had a poor season and I don't believe that lad would be able to do what he does in the EPL.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:24:58 am
Not the over £70 million it would cost to sign him, thats for sure! They signed him for £45 million themselves, theyll damn sure want a significantly higher fee than that considering he signed a long term deal.

Personally I think we can get someone in for a lot less than those kinds of fees, even accounting for inflation. I dont think any of the wingers weve been linked to cost close to the fee Gordon would cost.

For the record I rate Gordon, very effective player but he would just cost way too much IMO (and hes a diving twat) especially since Newcastle are looking to break into the top 4 again. As much as the markets changed I still believe there are incredible bargains out there to be found


Gordon would improve us IMO.

Way more effective than Diaz.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81641 on: Today at 09:19:31 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:57:22 am
Osimhen has had a poor season and I don't believe that lad would be able to do what he does in the EPL.


Gordon would improve us IMO.

Way more effective than Diaz.
he isnt
but he is younger and will likely hit a higher peak
im not sure Gordon is better than Diaz atm
that said Diaz brokethrough late good end of season hopefully he has a later peak as a player
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81642 on: Today at 09:36:25 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:57:22 am
Osimhen has had a poor season and I don't believe that lad would be able to do what he does in the EPL.


Gordon would improve us IMO.

Way more effective than Diaz.

Gordon costs £100M in this market, why not sign Palmer if weve got that kind of money?
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81643 on: Today at 09:48:28 am »
Think Osimhen ends up at Chelsea too. Think Olise and him will be their main signings and then 5 £50m kids from brazil
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81644 on: Today at 10:24:46 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:36:25 am
Gordon costs £100M in this market, why not sign Palmer if weve got that kind of money?

You mean aside from the fact Chelsea don't have to sell him (Newcastle may have to sell Gordon and others, Chelsea gain no FFP benefit from selling Palmer) and he plays a different position?
Offline Caps4444

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81645 on: Today at 10:46:21 am »
Who are the elite DMs available to buy. That should be our priority.
Online Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81646 on: Today at 11:08:23 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:36:25 am
Gordon costs £100M in this market, why not sign Palmer if weve got that kind of money?

Palmers a United fan and seems quite happy to be the main man at Chelsea. I do think hell leave but I can actually see him ending up at United if they ever get their act together.

Gordon would suit us to a tee. The fee would be an issue but thats the issue with English players. I dont think theres a better/more suited wide player out there than him for us. Its hard to believe FSG would be investing in all of this new super structure only for them to ask to pay ridiculous money for Gordon. If there was a release clause or Newcastle would do a fair deal then maybe. Problem with English players is due to Rice/Grealish, the price sets itself.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81647 on: Today at 11:16:58 am »
We aren't signing Anthony Gordon
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81648 on: Today at 12:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:16:58 am
We aren't signing Anthony Gordon

Its mad how people are suddenly wanting him. Does he even have an outstanding attribute? He isnt massively creative, doesnt dribble well. He is a good presser i guess and he has bagged a decent amount of goals in the league, but not insane numbers. But yeah, lets pay £80m.
Online spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81649 on: Today at 12:08:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:00:46 pm
Its mad how people are suddenly wanting him. Does he even have an outstanding attribute? He isnt massively creative, doesnt dribble well. He is a good presser i guess and he has bagged a decent amount of goals in the league, but not insane numbers. But yeah, lets pay £80m.

Mane in 15-16 (the season before he joined Liverpool) secured 11 goals and 6 assists - He was 23 years of age
Gordon in 23-24 secured 11 goals and 10 assists - 23 years old


If we were to drap up the 2015 transfer thread I wonder what people were saying about Southampton's Mane. I don't have to drag up the thread because I remember what they were saying.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81650 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:57:22 am
Osimhen has had a poor season and I don't believe that lad would be able to do what he does in the EPL.


Gordon would improve us IMO.

Way more effective than Diaz.

If a players costing north of £70 million they fucking well better improve us :lmao

At this point i'm convinced that Caicedo bid has had some sort of ripple effect because good players are being talked up despite the fact they would command eye watering fees.

Gordon is good, he is not in a million years worth the fee Newcastle would and SHOULD demand to sell him, regardlesssss of if he is a player who could improve our attack.
