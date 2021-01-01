Osimhen has had a poor season and I don't believe that lad would be able to do what he does in the EPL.
Gordon would improve us IMO.
Way more effective than Diaz.
If a players costing north of £70 million they fucking well better improve us
At this point i'm convinced that Caicedo bid has had some sort of ripple effect because good players are being talked up despite the fact they would command eye watering fees.
Gordon is good, he is not in a million years worth the fee Newcastle would and SHOULD demand to sell him, regardlesssss of if he is a player who could improve our attack.