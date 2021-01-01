As of right now, we need at least another goalkeeper and a defender, just to have the numbers. Anything beyond that depends on how Arne wants to play and which players he doesnt see as part of his plans. We have 5 attackers + Doak and Danns who look like they can chip in with cup games and sub minutes here and there. In terms of numbers, thats plenty.

I do think we will look to sell atleast one of those 5, if not more. I agree that we need one or two pacy wingers who can beat defenders one on one consistently. Mo's lost yard of pace has made those take ons increasingly difficult for him, especially with teams doubling up and fouling him as well knowing he doesnt get calls.

If it were up to me, I would sell Darwin if someone offered close to what we have spent on him. He is exciting but his inconsistency makes him very unreliable to pick week in week out. With so many teams sitting back against us, we can't even use his biggest strength for most of the game because there's no space for him to run into.

I hope we keep Mo, but I understand that this might be a window where you can let him go in the name of a fresh chapter to build the team for the new coach. I still hope that he recovers his form and comes back fresh for pre-season and even earn a contract extension.

Jota and Gakpo should be certainties to stay. Both have been consistent and high on work rate. Gakpo suits either a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 and can play across the front line. Lucho has been our most threatening forward in the second half of the season. Unless something mad happens, I can see us trying to keep these 3 for sure.

For replacements, I would love to get Gordon and Minteh from Newcastle. Minteh was loaned by Slot at Feyenoord last season and did great. I like Gordon as a player and he has imrpoved season on season and I think we need a little more cuntishness in the forward line, especially since Sadio left. Darwin's too much of a send off risk to be allowed to do those bits.