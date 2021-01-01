« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81600 on: Yesterday at 05:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:43:25 pm
Hm, wouldn't surprise me. His career trajectory has been a bit strange, but we liked him before, when the nerds were fully at the wheel. (Same summer Bayern tried to sign him, iirc.)

Crazy Chelsea sold him for £5m in the end, and once turned down £35m from Bayern.

Chelsea messed around his career big time hence why they sold him for £3m + £2m in add-ons. Got to assume the add-ons are based on appearances and staying up. Loads of profit potential for PSR purposes. Joke is when Chelsea turned down Bayern Munich's offer, despite Hudson-Odoi wanting to leave, he did his achilles in a few months later.
PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81601 on: Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm »
I think we've got to get one of Kvaratskhelia or Kudus.

Napoli have been utter crap this year sitting in 10th but he is still somehow the joint top rated player for the season in Serie A according to Whoscored. It's like people have forgotten how good he is. He's constantly doubled up on. Would take him all day long if we're willing to pay up. Napoli are also ready to do business this summer.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81602 on: Yesterday at 05:59:34 pm »
I do like Kvaratskhelia a lot. With Napoli out of Europe next season, this is the summer to go after him ...
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81603 on: Yesterday at 06:39:43 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm
I think we've got to get one of Kvaratskhelia or Kudus.

Napoli have been utter crap this year sitting in 10th but he is still somehow the joint top rated player for the season in Serie A according to Whoscored. It's like people have forgotten how good he is. He's constantly doubled up on. Would take him all day long if we're willing to pay up. Napoli are also ready to do business this summer.

It we were going to get Kvaratskhelia, now would be a good time - the hype around him has faded because of Napoli's underperformance, so the clubs like Chelsea/Man Utd who seem to throw money at young players if they're in the spotlight right now might have moved on. You'd imagine he'd be more willing to move now rather than straight after their title win as well.

That being said, can't see us going for him unless Diaz leaves.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81604 on: Yesterday at 06:43:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:33:26 pm
How many right wingers do Chelsea want?

ha
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81605 on: Yesterday at 06:45:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:33:26 pm
How many right wingers do Chelsea want?

Was watching Newsnight and found out the leader of the Reform Party is a Liverpool fan. C*nt.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81606 on: Yesterday at 07:10:50 pm »
Hope the nerds are picking apart other clubs accounts to figure out who needs money the most.
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81607 on: Yesterday at 07:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:45:59 pm
Was watching Newsnight and found out the leader of the Reform Party is a Liverpool fan. C*nt.

Richard Tice?

Well he can join our list of shame along with Michael Howard and the blubber woman.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81608 on: Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:14:19 pm
Richard Tice?

Well he can join our list of shame along with Michael Howard and the blubber woman.

That's the bastard.
Evil Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81609 on: Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm »
Kvaratskhelia & Osimhen for 200m and give the likes of Chambers, Beck and Ty Morton a chance.

Would you do it?
So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81610 on: Yesterday at 07:21:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm
That's the bastard.

Not only a bastard but the love interest of the awful Isabel Oakeshott.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81611 on: Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
Kvaratskhelia & Osimhen for 200m and give the likes of Chambers, Beck and Ty Morton a chance.

Would you do it?
We dont need Osihen if Nunez (and Jota) are still here.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81612 on: Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:21:06 pm
Not only a bastard but the love interest of the awful Isabel Oakeshott.

Shudder.
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81613 on: Yesterday at 07:45:16 pm »
I know we got Elliott and Carvalho but Id like Xavi Simons and Kvaratskhelia. Then lets see how Nunez and Gakpo do next season. Beyond a good cb and new lb that is. Arne slot seems to be more restrictive with the fullbacks venturing forward so maybe another dm isnt as urgent. But a more physical but still technical dm would be great to add.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81614 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm »
Dario Osorio.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81615 on: Yesterday at 08:01:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm
Dario Osorio.

Quite a lot of vowels really.

We need some consonants.
William Regal

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81616 on: Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:33:59 am
Olise isnt super quick, hes an intelligent player with very good technique who gets into good positions, Im not sure if hes good enough for the absolute top level or whether hes one of those who is good enough for the tier below, we need players with the unfair advantage of unbelievable physical attributes, mentality and technique, he fails on the physicality for me

I agree with this, Olise was 100 percent not a Klopp player in my view, he doesnt have the pressing intensity or the off the ball movement to run in behind, whether Olise is a Slot player maybe another thing though.

Olise reminds me of Grealish at Villa, a very effective player in an average side, a side that that will sit back and then have space to hit on the counter attack, a come to feet ball carrier with high technical ability.

I'd consider Olise more suited to a Pep team with that slower, controlled, technical build up, rather than a high intensity team that likes its wide players to run in behind without the ball.
Evil Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81617 on: Yesterday at 08:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:42:36 pm
We dont need Osihen if Nunez (and Jota) are still here.

Don't need to win the league if that's our strikers then do we  ;D but seriously I do think we need a new striker. Can't rely on Jota and Darwin is Darwin. Kvaratskhelia & Osimhen would be so nice for obvious reasons. Won't happen though will it but I do think that move or something similar would give Slot the best chance of actually winning something next season. We need 1st team players.
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81618 on: Yesterday at 08:29:24 pm »
Michael Olise off to utd or Chelsea according to tap in merchant. Would be a good signing for either of those teams. I've never been convinced we were ever interested in him despite a number of fans singing his praises on here so I'm not fussed we're not in the race for him.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81619 on: Yesterday at 08:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm
Dario Osorio.

Didn't he get killed in kings landing?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81620 on: Yesterday at 08:35:41 pm »
Fabrizio again saying Olise to Utd or Chelsea.

Shame. Really hope Chelsea get punished soon
BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81621 on: Yesterday at 08:38:40 pm »
Hes a Manchester fan. Can see him going there.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81622 on: Yesterday at 08:42:18 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:38:40 pm
Hes a Manchester fan. Can see him going there.
Yeah Sancho out and him in is a decent upgrade for them. However Chelsea will offer 8 year deal
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81623 on: Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm »

Imagine a midfield of Guimaraes & Joao Gomes and Mac having a free role and dropping deep when we need to.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81624 on: Yesterday at 09:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm
Dario Osorio.

Very talented player. Probably not ready yet for the Premier League, but if Mo is staying for another couple of seasons, I wouldn't mind Osorio as his apprentice ...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81625 on: Yesterday at 09:13:31 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 08:29:24 pm
Michael Olise off to utd or Chelsea according to tap in merchant. Would be a good signing for either of those teams. I've never been convinced we were ever interested in him despite a number of fans singing his praises on here so I'm not fussed we're not in the race for him.

Well, it would suggest Man Utd have given up on Antony, and Chelsea have given up on Madueke. Than again, both clubs are bonkers in the transfer market, so it is probably true ...
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81626 on: Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm
Dario Osorio.

Any news on Ferrah Orosco?
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81627 on: Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:07:29 pm
Very talented player. Probably not ready yet for the Premier League, but if Mo is staying for another couple of seasons, I wouldn't mind Osorio as his apprentice ...

We have Doak & Gordon as apprentices, we need someone who can replace Salah today in reality
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81628 on: Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:29:01 pm
We have Doak & Gordon as apprentices, we need someone who can replace Salah today in reality

Osorio is more talented than Doak and Gordon. And stronger. Why would we look at a replacement for Salah now, if he is staying for another couple of seasons?
DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81629 on: Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 08:01:57 pm
I agree with this, Olise was 100 percent not a Klopp player in my view, he doesnt have the pressing intensity or the off the ball movement to run in behind, whether Olise is a Slot player maybe another thing though.

Olise reminds me of Grealish at Villa, a very effective player in an average side, a side that that will sit back and then have space to hit on the counter attack, a come to feet ball carrier with high technical ability.

I'd consider Olise more suited to a Pep team with that slower, controlled, technical build up, rather than a high intensity team that likes its wide players to run in behind without the ball.

Agree Olise isn't a pacy winger treat behind type or high energy. I'm all in for Kvaratskhelia though
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81630 on: Today at 05:11:07 am »
As of right now, we need at least another goalkeeper and a defender, just to have the numbers. Anything beyond that depends on how Arne wants to play and which players he doesnt see as part of his plans. We have 5 attackers + Doak and Danns who look like they can chip in with cup games and sub minutes here and there. In terms of numbers, thats plenty.
I do think we will look to sell atleast one of those 5, if not more. I agree that we need one or two pacy wingers who can beat defenders one on one consistently. Mo's lost yard of pace has made those take ons increasingly difficult for him, especially with teams doubling up and fouling him as well knowing he doesnt get calls.
If it were up to me, I would sell Darwin if someone offered close to what we have spent on him. He is exciting but his inconsistency makes him very unreliable to pick week in week out. With so many teams sitting back against us, we can't even use his biggest strength for most of the game because there's no space for him to run into.
I hope we keep Mo, but I understand that this might be a window where you can let him go in the name of a fresh chapter to build the team for the new coach. I still hope that he recovers his form and comes back fresh for pre-season and even earn a contract extension.
Jota and Gakpo should be certainties to stay. Both have been consistent and high on work rate. Gakpo suits either a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1 and can play across the front line. Lucho has been our most threatening forward in the second half of the season. Unless something mad happens, I can see us trying to keep these 3 for sure.
For replacements, I would love to get Gordon and Minteh from Newcastle. Minteh was loaned by Slot at Feyenoord last season and did great. I like Gordon as a player and he has imrpoved season on season and I think we need a little more cuntishness in the forward line, especially since Sadio left. Darwin's too much of a send off risk to be allowed to do those bits.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81631 on: Today at 07:05:14 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on May 22, 2024, 09:11:08 pm
Koopomeiners is a biggest pressing machine I've seen in a long while.

Great shout imo .would suit Slots style perfectly.Atalanta a very smart run club and selling another of their top players is how they do business , net spend about 150m + over last 5 years

Personally hope Koopomeiners £51m is on our list of players , pressing monster , can play dm/cm/am , goals and assists, plus averages only .2 missed games a season
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81632 on: Today at 07:06:15 am »
Things are all opinion based and there will always be differences but i'm actually in disbelief so many people genuinely believe we sbould go for someone who would cost an astronomical fee despite not being worth even close to that. Gordon is not good enough to justify the mad fee he would command. How have we gone from praising signing incredible wide players for modest fees to wanting to splash a huge fee on Gordon?
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81633 on: Today at 07:26:01 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:06:15 am
Things are all opinion based and there will always be differences but i'm actually in disbelief so many people genuinely believe we sbould go for someone who would cost an astronomical fee despite not being worth even close to that. Gordon is not good enough to justify the mad fee he would command. How have we gone from praising signing incredible wide players for modest fees to wanting to splash a huge fee on Gordon?

This is interesting for me,not disagreeing with you on Gordon but on the whole what is considered a modest fee for an attacking player ready to start for us these days?
 
Looking at the recent fee inflation the time when you could get a somewhat proven starting level forward with some experience for £30-50m could be over,on the other hand if we're looking at someone to develop over time with our proven analytics team in charge the options open up and get exciting i think.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81634 on: Today at 07:26:30 am »
What are people's opinions of Ederson as DM?
