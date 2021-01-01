« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:43:25 pm
Hm, wouldn't surprise me. His career trajectory has been a bit strange, but we liked him before, when the nerds were fully at the wheel. (Same summer Bayern tried to sign him, iirc.)

Crazy Chelsea sold him for £5m in the end, and once turned down £35m from Bayern.

Chelsea messed around his career big time hence why they sold him for £3m + £2m in add-ons. Got to assume the add-ons are based on appearances and staying up. Loads of profit potential for PSR purposes. Joke is when Chelsea turned down Bayern Munich's offer, despite Hudson-Odoi wanting to leave, he did his achilles in a few months later.
I think we've got to get one of Kvaratskhelia or Kudus.

Napoli have been utter crap this year sitting in 10th but he is still somehow the joint top rated player for the season in Serie A according to Whoscored. It's like people have forgotten how good he is. He's constantly doubled up on. Would take him all day long if we're willing to pay up. Napoli are also ready to do business this summer.
I do like Kvaratskhelia a lot. With Napoli out of Europe next season, this is the summer to go after him ...
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 05:34:58 pm
I think we've got to get one of Kvaratskhelia or Kudus.

Napoli have been utter crap this year sitting in 10th but he is still somehow the joint top rated player for the season in Serie A according to Whoscored. It's like people have forgotten how good he is. He's constantly doubled up on. Would take him all day long if we're willing to pay up. Napoli are also ready to do business this summer.

It we were going to get Kvaratskhelia, now would be a good time - the hype around him has faded because of Napoli's underperformance, so the clubs like Chelsea/Man Utd who seem to throw money at young players if they're in the spotlight right now might have moved on. You'd imagine he'd be more willing to move now rather than straight after their title win as well.

That being said, can't see us going for him unless Diaz leaves.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:33:26 pm
How many right wingers do Chelsea want?

ha
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:33:26 pm
How many right wingers do Chelsea want?

Was watching Newsnight and found out the leader of the Reform Party is a Liverpool fan. C*nt.
Hope the nerds are picking apart other clubs accounts to figure out who needs money the most.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:45:59 pm
Was watching Newsnight and found out the leader of the Reform Party is a Liverpool fan. C*nt.

Richard Tice?

Well he can join our list of shame along with Michael Howard and the blubber woman.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:14:19 pm
Richard Tice?

Well he can join our list of shame along with Michael Howard and the blubber woman.

That's the bastard.
Kvaratskhelia & Osimhen for 200m and give the likes of Chambers, Beck and Ty Morton a chance.

Would you do it?
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:17:51 pm
That's the bastard.

Not only a bastard but the love interest of the awful Isabel Oakeshott.
