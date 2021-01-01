I think we've got to get one of Kvaratskhelia or Kudus.



Napoli have been utter crap this year sitting in 10th but he is still somehow the joint top rated player for the season in Serie A according to Whoscored. It's like people have forgotten how good he is. He's constantly doubled up on. Would take him all day long if we're willing to pay up. Napoli are also ready to do business this summer.



It we were going to get Kvaratskhelia, now would be a good time - the hype around him has faded because of Napoli's underperformance, so the clubs like Chelsea/Man Utd who seem to throw money at young players if they're in the spotlight right now might have moved on. You'd imagine he'd be more willing to move now rather than straight after their title win as well.That being said, can't see us going for him unless Diaz leaves.