LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
The midfield needs sorting. When I grew up the old saying was control the midfield you control the game. I would like to see us with a physically strong midfield obviously with good technical players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
The midfield needs sorting. When I grew up the old saying was control the midfield you control the game. I would like to see us with a physically strong midfield obviously with good technical players.

If we ignore the fact that we have bought 4 midfielders last summer, that Jones and Elliott have developed into very good players, and that Bajcetic is very talented and finally fit again, you might have a point there ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:32:52 pm
Looks like Nat Phillips is off this summer.  :D
Probably on loan, I doubt we will be able to sell him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:32:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
If we ignore the fact that we have bought 4 midfielders last summer, that Jones and Elliott have developed into very good players, and that Bajcetic is very talented and finally fit again, you might have a point there ...

I mostly agree, I think theres still so much potential with what we already have to grow and improve, the 8 position is sorted just as it was in 2018. We just need a Fabinho to add world class steel to the midfield. Endo in the Milner role is fine. Theres nothing wrong with taking our time with Bajcetic, our experience with Curtis should warn us that depending on players who havent proven their fitness yet is a really naive way of going about it. If we want to compete we need an elite 6 now, Baj is a few years away at best, for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.

What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.

What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.

Henderson and Gini were both fairly quick, they also played in a much more reserved manner and filled gaps defensively. Rodri isn't too quick but Walker definitely is and he gets them out of trouble very, very often.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:55:43 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:27:18 am
A 6 won't fix everything. But a 6 will make it so much better. When Endo plays we're better even if he's a bit off it.

That's the crucial thing really, we'll immediately be a lot better with an upgrade at #6, beyond any tactical changes our new manager makes beyond that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:13:48 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:55:43 am
That's the crucial thing really, we'll immediately be a lot better with an upgrade at #6, beyond any tactical changes our new manager makes beyond that.

Actually the biggest change will be the tactical shift to a two in-front of a solid back 3 if you will. Very structured and hard to play through the middle against. 2nd lowest xG against in Europe after Arsenal. Sure a new DM elevates that even more but that tactical shift alone will be a stark contrast to how we play.

Out of possession in transition, for solely defensive tasked players we have a lone Endo or a lone Mac covering the entire midfield space alone with only two CBs behind him. This will shift us from only back 3 defensive minded (2 CBs and 1 DM) to a back 5 (two together with 3 behind...LB, CB, CB). Less space for each player to cover and that's where pace will matter a little less and intelligent closing of space in the middle will prevail.

Still want an athletic DM mind you ( :P ) but even if we do not sign one we will still improve defensively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:38:14 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.

What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.

Henderson and Gini were.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:14:00 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:38:14 am
Henderson and Gini were.

And had a extremely high level of intensity in our pomp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:52:55 am
Henderson was really quick when he first came. I think he lost a touch of his pace as he got stronger and suffered a few injuries as is normal, but his running power was really underrated, something Rice appears to get tons of credit for but Henderson never really did. Gini wasnt as fast but he was quick for the position. They were both quite mobile as well. Neither player is as quick as Szoboszlai whos one of the fastest midfielders Ive ever seen, however the side they played in (and were a massive contributing factor) was a lot more compact, well drilled and nostalgia means we only remember the good times, we dont remember how long it took to get there and that the signing of Fabinho really enabled them to thrive as 8s. Fabinho himself wasnt prolifically quick but he wasnt slow either, he was quite mobile for a taller player but seemed to lose it all so quickly at the end of 21/22. He came off I think against Villa away after weeks of looking off it and never recovered, Ive seen the odd forward lose their legs like that but never a midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:57:28 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast?

Yes. Gini and Henderson were or at least they had recovery pace when we got turned around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:02:03 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:57:28 am
Yes. Gini and Henderson were or at least they had recovery pace when we got turned around.

Hendo had a gate though  :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:11:39 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:02:03 am
Hendo had a gate though  :-X

Wooden or iron?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:12:41 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:39 am
Wooden or iron?

Ask the whiskey nosed prick  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:30:01 am
Summerville on our radar apparently. Thoughts? He is from Rotterdam...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:33:54 am
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 08:30:01 am
Summerville on our radar apparently. Thoughts? He is from Rotterdam...

Small town boy.

Runaway...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:36:28 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:58:25 am
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 08:30:01 am
Summerville on our radar apparently. Thoughts? He is from Rotterdam...
I think he counts as a homegrown player too.
His Stats looks like something would be interested over 3 shots per 90. Big on ball carrying. Probably not as dominate as would want in non big 5 league but if it a lower risk price could see it.
.62 XG+Xa in the championship not super impressive but the sca and shots probably just thinking he can keep improving that as he pre peak age.
Gakpo was .92 XGA+XA coming from the Eredivisie which is better league then the championship.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:02:48 am
Need Orny to give us a name, starting to get bad transfer withdrawal symptoms here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:13:55 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
If we ignore the fact that we have bought 4 midfielders last summer, that Jones and Elliott have developed into very good players, and that Bajcetic is very talented and finally fit again, you might have a point there ...

And yet here we are, still needing a no.6. Makes Gravenberch signing even more bizarre because we probably didn't need yet another no.8. It's not balanced at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:16:22 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast?

Henderson certainly was. Underratedly so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:16:54 am
Can we sign some footballers please.

Olise and Musiala, thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:20:33 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:54 am
Can we sign some footballers please.

Olise and Musiala, thanks.

More chance of Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:23:45 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:52:55 am
Fabinho himself wasnt prolifically quick but he wasnt slow either, he was quite mobile for a taller player

I'm always surprised by the supposed correlation between height and mobility. The average height for an olympic sprinter is 185cm. Bolt is 195cm. Darwin is 187cm.

Fabinho is a very smart player and had top level positional awareness. He also had a bit of snide and was quite willing to take a yellow for the team. His partnership with Thiago was really wonderful.

I'm really interested to see how Slot's midfield will shape up. We have some really great young midfielders, but we're probably a year or two away from the majority hitting their peak.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:41:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:54 am
Can we sign some footballers please.

Olise and Musiala, thanks.

Are you getting twitchy that we havent signed anyone before the end of May? Or is this just a general wish list for the summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:45:41 am
lots of mentions of mobility which is critical
but in midfield strength is critical. Rodri's strength massively underarrated je overpowers players when in contact.
Gini & Fabinho were both very strong as well.
We dont really have any very strong physical midfield players its why we lose so many duels in midfield.
Its why i think a South American midfielder would be ideal Ederson,Ugarte or Andre
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:57:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:41:28 am
Are you getting twitchy that we haven’t signed anyone before the end of May? Or is this just a general wish list for the summer?

Not twitchy yet and its not really a wish list because there is no universe that we get Musiala. But even last summer we had a messy transfer summer and we know what the club can be like with these things.

Dont really want to be in early July and we havent done a decent amount of business.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:59:29 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:45:41 am
lots of mentions of mobility which is critical
but in midfield strength is critical. Rodri's strength massively underarrated je overpowers players when in contact.
Gini & Fabinho were both very strong as well.
We dont really have any very strong physical midfield players its why we lose so many duels in midfield.
Its why i think a South American midfielder would be ideal Ederson,Ugarte or Andre

Part of if is physicality and part of it is structure. If the gaps are too big then Makelele in his prime isnt going to cover it. Also, if the gaps are too big you'll be behind the play so you're more likely to make last ditch tackles to prevent turnovers rather than simply stepping in to make an interception. Prevention is better than cure. I also think when you are chasing a game rather than controlling a game that is going affect you more mentally and physically leading to more injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:12:32 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:23:45 am
I'm always surprised by the supposed correlation between height and mobility. The average height for an olympic sprinter is 185cm. Bolt is 195cm. Darwin is 187cm.

Fabinho is a very smart player and had top level positional awareness. He also had a bit of snide and was quite willing to take a yellow for the team. His partnership with Thiago was really wonderful.

I'm really interested to see how Slot's midfield will shape up. We have some really great young midfielders, but we're probably a year or two away from the majority hitting their peak.

5-10-61 tends to be the sweet spot for top level sprinters, when you start getting past that I think its gets harder to produced the acceleration that you need to be a top level sprinter.

Its why Bolt was such an anomaly, theres not many sprinters 63+ that make it into being Olympic level sprinters let alone the greatest of all time. Hes length though is also why he was so alien like in that realm once he got going his long strides made it impossible for anyone to beat him, but he also had a lesser acceleration and start than many other sprinters in his field, which is mostly due to his height.

The same applies in football and in a sport where acceleration and how quick of the mark is even more important as youre rarely sprinting for long distances, shorter players have the advantage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:15:32 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:09 am
Not twitchy yet and its not really a wish list because there is no universe that we get Musiala. But even last summer we had a messy transfer summer and we know what the club can be like with these things.

Dont really want to be in early July and we havent done a decent amount of business.

Musiala is fond of Liverpool but if he ever comes back to England which I think he does eventually will most likely go back to London.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:20:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:09 am
Not twitchy yet and its not really a wish list because there is no universe that we get Musiala. But even last summer we had a messy transfer summer and we know what the club can be like with these things.

Dont really want to be in early July and we havent done a decent amount of business.

Fair. Getting one or two top priorities done before the Euros/Copa would be ideal. Inevitable some just wont get done until after all that, but a good early signing like Fabinho always gets people excited. Id have said Mac Allister too, but that didnt stop the collective loss of heads last summer!
