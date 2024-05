Henderson was really quick when he first came. I think he lost a touch of his pace as he got stronger and suffered a few injuries as is normal, but his running power was really underrated, something Rice appears to get tons of credit for but Henderson never really did. Gini wasn’t as fast but he was quick for the position. They were both quite mobile as well. Neither player is as quick as Szoboszlai who’s one of the fastest midfielders I’ve ever seen, however the side they played in (and were a massive contributing factor) was a lot more compact, well drilled and nostalgia means we only remember the good times, we don’t remember how long it took to get there and that the signing of Fabinho really enabled them to thrive as 8s. Fabinho himself wasn’t prolifically quick but he wasn’t slow either, he was quite mobile for a taller player but seemed to lose it all so quickly at the end of 21/22. He came off I think against Villa away after weeks of looking off it and never recovered, I’ve seen the odd forward lose their legs like that but never a midfielder.