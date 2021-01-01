Henderson was really quick when he first came. I think he lost a touch of his pace as he got stronger and suffered a few injuries as is normal, but his running power was really underrated, something Rice appears to get tons of credit for but Henderson never really did. Gini wasnt as fast but he was quick for the position. They were both quite mobile as well. Neither player is as quick as Szoboszlai whos one of the fastest midfielders Ive ever seen, however the side they played in (and were a massive contributing factor) was a lot more compact, well drilled and nostalgia means we only remember the good times, we dont remember how long it took to get there and that the signing of Fabinho really enabled them to thrive as 8s. Fabinho himself wasnt prolifically quick but he wasnt slow either, he was quite mobile for a taller player but seemed to lose it all so quickly at the end of 21/22. He came off I think against Villa away after weeks of looking off it and never recovered, Ive seen the odd forward lose their legs like that but never a midfielder.