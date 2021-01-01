« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Cafe De Paris

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
The midfield needs sorting. When I grew up the old saying was control the midfield you control the game. I would like to see us with a physically strong midfield obviously with good technical players.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
The midfield needs sorting. When I grew up the old saying was control the midfield you control the game. I would like to see us with a physically strong midfield obviously with good technical players.

If we ignore the fact that we have bought 4 midfielders last summer, that Jones and Elliott have developed into very good players, and that Bajcetic is very talented and finally fit again, you might have a point there ...
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:32:52 pm
Looks like Nat Phillips is off this summer.  :D
Probably on loan, I doubt we will be able to sell him.
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:32:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
If we ignore the fact that we have bought 4 midfielders last summer, that Jones and Elliott have developed into very good players, and that Bajcetic is very talented and finally fit again, you might have a point there ...

I mostly agree, I think theres still so much potential with what we already have to grow and improve, the 8 position is sorted just as it was in 2018. We just need a Fabinho to add world class steel to the midfield. Endo in the Milner role is fine. Theres nothing wrong with taking our time with Bajcetic, our experience with Curtis should warn us that depending on players who havent proven their fitness yet is a really naive way of going about it. If we want to compete we need an elite 6 now, Baj is a few years away at best, for me.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.

What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.

What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.

Henderson and Gini were both fairly quick, they also played in a much more reserved manner and filled gaps defensively. Rodri isn't too quick but Walker definitely is and he gets them out of trouble very, very often.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:55:43 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:27:18 am
A 6 won't fix everything. But a 6 will make it so much better. When Endo plays we're better even if he's a bit off it.

That's the crucial thing really, we'll immediately be a lot better with an upgrade at #6, beyond any tactical changes our new manager makes beyond that.
PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:13:48 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:55:43 am
That's the crucial thing really, we'll immediately be a lot better with an upgrade at #6, beyond any tactical changes our new manager makes beyond that.

Actually the biggest change will be the tactical shift to a two in-front of a solid back 3 if you will. Very structured and hard to play through the middle against. 2nd lowest xG against in Europe after Arsenal. Sure a new DM elevates that even more but that tactical shift alone will be a stark contrast to how we play.

Out of possession in transition, for solely defensive tasked players we have a lone Endo or a lone Mac covering the entire midfield space alone with only two CBs behind him. This will shift us from only back 3 defensive minded (2 CBs and 1 DM) to a back 5 (two together with 3 behind...LB, CB, CB). Less space for each player to cover and that's where pace will matter a little less and intelligent closing of space in the middle will prevail.

Still want an athletic DM mind you ( :P ) but even if we do not sign one we will still improve defensively.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 01:38:14 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.

What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.

Henderson and Gini were.
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:14:00 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:38:14 am
Henderson and Gini were.

And had a extremely high level of intensity in our pomp
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:52:55 am
Henderson was really quick when he first came. I think he lost a touch of his pace as he got stronger and suffered a few injuries as is normal, but his running power was really underrated, something Rice appears to get tons of credit for but Henderson never really did. Gini wasnt as fast but he was quick for the position. They were both quite mobile as well. Neither player is as quick as Szoboszlai whos one of the fastest midfielders Ive ever seen, however the side they played in (and were a massive contributing factor) was a lot more compact, well drilled and nostalgia means we only remember the good times, we dont remember how long it took to get there and that the signing of Fabinho really enabled them to thrive as 8s. Fabinho himself wasnt prolifically quick but he wasnt slow either, he was quite mobile for a taller player but seemed to lose it all so quickly at the end of 21/22. He came off I think against Villa away after weeks of looking off it and never recovered, Ive seen the odd forward lose their legs like that but never a midfielder.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 06:57:28 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast?

Yes. Gini and Henderson were or at least they had recovery pace when we got turned around.
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:02:03 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:57:28 am
Yes. Gini and Henderson were or at least they had recovery pace when we got turned around.

Hendo had a gate though  :-X
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:11:39 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:02:03 am
Hendo had a gate though  :-X

Wooden or iron?
mullyred94

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 07:12:41 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:11:39 am
Wooden or iron?

Ask the whiskey nosed prick  ;D
