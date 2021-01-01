Two genuine questions:



Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.



What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.