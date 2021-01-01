« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3206832 times)

Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81520 on: Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm »
The midfield needs sorting. When I grew up the old saying was control the midfield you control the game. I would like to see us with a physically strong midfield obviously with good technical players.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81521 on: Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:31:39 pm
The midfield needs sorting. When I grew up the old saying was control the midfield you control the game. I would like to see us with a physically strong midfield obviously with good technical players.

If we ignore the fact that we have bought 4 midfielders last summer, that Jones and Elliott have developed into very good players, and that Bajcetic is very talented and finally fit again, you might have a point there ...
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81522 on: Yesterday at 10:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:32:52 pm
Looks like Nat Phillips is off this summer.  :D
Probably on loan, I doubt we will be able to sell him.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81523 on: Yesterday at 10:32:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:09:21 pm
If we ignore the fact that we have bought 4 midfielders last summer, that Jones and Elliott have developed into very good players, and that Bajcetic is very talented and finally fit again, you might have a point there ...

I mostly agree, I think theres still so much potential with what we already have to grow and improve, the 8 position is sorted just as it was in 2018. We just need a Fabinho to add world class steel to the midfield. Endo in the Milner role is fine. Theres nothing wrong with taking our time with Bajcetic, our experience with Curtis should warn us that depending on players who havent proven their fitness yet is a really naive way of going about it. If we want to compete we need an elite 6 now, Baj is a few years away at best, for me.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81524 on: Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm »
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.

What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.
Offline Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81525 on: Yesterday at 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:35:09 pm
Two genuine questions:

Were any of Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum fast? We talk a lot about needing more pace in the midfield, but although none of them were horrifically slow (unless that last season...), I don't remember any of them being particularly fast at all. Rodri isn't fast but he's the most important player in the Man City midfield.

What do people think about Calvin Bassey? Could he potentially make the step up? Seemed to be decent when I saw him, left footed, and a good age. Hasn't been talked about as obviously a class above Fulham, so maybe he's at his level, but Van Dijk seemed to really take his game up a couple of notches when he came to us. Wondering if there are any CBs in the league who might be poised to do the same.

Henderson and Gini were both fairly quick, they also played in a much more reserved manner and filled gaps defensively. Rodri isn't too quick but Walker definitely is and he gets them out of trouble very, very often.
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81526 on: Today at 12:55:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:27:18 am
A 6 won't fix everything. But a 6 will make it so much better. When Endo plays we're better even if he's a bit off it.

That's the crucial thing really, we'll immediately be a lot better with an upgrade at #6, beyond any tactical changes our new manager makes beyond that.
