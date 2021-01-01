Really enjoyed your post which gets to the fact that we have quite a bloated squad. Lots of midfielders, many of whom are a couple of seasons away from their peak.

What system will the new manager deploy? Will he adapt a system based on the squad while taking a close look at how City and Arsenal play?



If we are to sign a 6 would that mean that there will be at least one departure in midfield (besides Thiago)?

We have quite a bit of depth in midfield as it stands: Mac, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, Gravenberch... if we are to sign a 6, then who is most at risk?





I don't agree the squad is bloated, it's not even that big to be honest. What's unusual about the squad is the number of youths that have come through that are regular or on the cusp of regular in the first team. Of the 25 players thatr you would expect to make up the squad newxt year, 9 are from the youth team. And they are not just bit players either. TAA is vice-captain, and even with injuries played 37 times last season. But the others are no slouches either. Kelleher got a lot of game time, as did Bradley before injury, Quansah, Jones and of course, Elliott.GK Caoimhín Kelleher 26DF Trent Alexander-Arnold 37DF Jarell Quansah 33DF Conor Bradley 23MF Curtis Jones 36MF Harvey Elliott 53MF Stefan Bajcetic 3FW Ben Doak 5FW Jayden Danns 5But with the exception of TAA, the rest are still desperately in need of playing time and experience. It's great to see them come through, but the team does look more vulnerable when they are in the side, as they are still quite raw.And what about the rest of the squad?GK Alisson BeckerGK AdriánDF Joe GomezDF Virgil van Dijk (captain)DF Ibrahima KonatéDF Kostas TsimikasDF Andrew RobertsonMF Wataru EndōMF Dominik SzoboszlaiMF Alexis Mac AllisterMF Ryan GravenberchFW Luis DíazFW Darwin NúñezFW Mohamed SalahFW Cody GakpoFW Diogo JotaWell, of the 16 remaining players I would argue that Nunez, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Konate and Gravenberch still need developmental time to reach their peak.In other words, it not so much bloat as inexperience is the challenge. 14 players, half the squad, need to have minutes on the pitch to improve.There are only 5 players I would class as being at their peak; Diaz, Mac Allister, Jota, Gomez, and Tsimikas.Meanwhile there are 6 players over 30 in the squad. 2 are keepers, so not really a problem (Becker and Adrian). Outfield it's VVD, Salah, Robertson, and Endo. In other words, bringing in a few players in their prime won't hurt the overall asge profile of the squad and will help with the development of the very young cohort of youths who are (mostly) inexpensive and can be easily kept around.I presonlly think if Slot brings in 2-3 experienced players it won't require trimming the squad next year at least.