Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3204044 times)

Offline clinical

  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,836
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81480 on: Today at 09:30:35 am »
If Pacho comes in I think it will be because he can play cb and lb and height is a little less important. Still he's 6ft2. I think it will Pacho in and Tsimikas out personally.

Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Oh Campione

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 418
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81481 on: Today at 09:34:16 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 06:41:38 pm
I reckon 2-3M max for the 3 nights.

A very sensible estimate I reckon - the artist and promoter will take pretty much all the ticket income, mainly the profit for the club will be from beer sales and any % they have agreed on merch sales
Offline PaleBlueDot

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 391
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81482 on: Today at 10:31:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:30:35 am
If Pacho comes in I think it will be because he can play cb and lb and height is a little less important. Still he's 6ft2. I think it will Pacho in and Tsimikas out personally.

I think the next CB will be exactly this. A left footed one who can play LCB. Slot's LB is usually defensive back 3 while the right inverts mid.

Also Van Dijk cannot play every minute of every game moving forward. We need an LCB.
Online Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,818
  Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81483 on: Today at 10:51:04 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:33:07 pm
Lookman then

Got a 10/10 from LEquipe for last nights performance.

Given you need to have a brilliant game to get a 7 or an 8 out of 10, it shows how Lookmans performance was. Only 17th time LEquipe have given a 10 to a player in last 30-40 years.

I wouldnt buy him though
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MD1990

  Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,017
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81484 on: Today at 11:09:41 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 07:09:22 am
Mo Stewart on TAW was singing Scalvini's praises yesterday before the final. Looks very decent. Definitely need a centre back next season considering we basically had a rotation of three for the last seven months, which is untenable. Needs to be four senior CBs, and Joe Gomez doesn't seem to be one any more. Konaté has been extremely disappointing second half of the season. Form abysmal last couple of months, but also not able to play enough games in general. Quansah a huge blessing last season.


I think we shouldbe after Aït-Nouri as the short term replacement for Kostas, long-term replace ment for Robbo. Only 22 bags of experience. Fast, well rounded footballer, used to the physicality of the league.

Hope the nerds can find a big upgrade on Endo. Someone who plays a bit like Palhinha but the profile we're willing to buy (young, improving, undervalued).

Other big job is figuring out how best to use our forward resources. Assume we back Darwin to stay, figure out the roles of the rest of them and trade up where appropriate.

Loads of good players in the squad. I'm sure some will be even better next season. Think we should push the boat out on a real banger either in CM or up front. I'd love Isak but doubt it would be possible.
Italian though far too risky its likely he would get homesick
Offline Bennett

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,495
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81485 on: Today at 11:35:58 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
Koopomeiners is a biggest pressing machine I've seen in a long while.

We've spent a fortune on some of the best footballing minds in the business, but all we really needed to do was buy a copy of FM21 and see how the wonderkids have developed. Koopmeiners was at the heart of many a great FM team of mine.
Offline mickeydocs

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,425
  Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81486 on: Today at 11:45:10 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:28:06 am
I agree that we have 1 top level, consistent midfielder currently.

I do think Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic all have potential to become really high class midfield options.

A couple of issues though. Is it realistic to develop 5 midfielders who all need game time to develop? Its going to be a challenge for Slot to balance development of 5 players who occupy similar positions.

I think Elliott ended the season as easily the best option out of those 5 players. Hes got a ridicolous ceiling when you consider his current creativity and age. However Elliott and MacAlister doesnt seem the ideal combination in a 3 man midfield. Physicality, speed, ability to cover ground, aerial presence are all lacking. I think you need a change in shape to accommodate them both. Equally having those 2 plus Diaz, Salah and potentially Endo as the 3rd midfielder leaves you massively exposed onset pieces.

So whilst I really like our midfield options I dont see all 6 of the midfielders under 30 as long term options. I just dont see how you manage their development and have all of them progress. In addition Im not sure balance of midfield is correct. Id like 1 less 8 and another 6 personally. You could do this by playing Szobiszlai in a more advanced position.

Be interesting to see how it all plays out in next 12-18 months. Even more so if Trent is considered as a midfielder also.


Really enjoyed your post which gets to the fact that we have quite a bloated squad. Lots of midfielders, many of whom are a couple of seasons away from their peak.
What system will the new manager deploy? Will he adapt a system based on the squad while taking a close look at how City and Arsenal play?

If we are to sign a 6 would that mean that there will be at least one departure in midfield (besides Thiago)?
We have quite a bit of depth in midfield as it stands: Mac, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, Gravenberch... if we are to sign a 6, then who is most at risk?
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Tobelius

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,403
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81487 on: Today at 12:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:35:58 am
We've spent a fortune on some of the best footballing minds in the business, but all we really needed to do was buy a copy of FM21 and see how the wonderkids have developed. Koopmeiners was at the heart of many a great FM team of mine.

The club should invest in FM24 now,let our nerds play a few seasons with it's wonderkids and we'll be ahead of the curve once again.
Online DonkeyWan

  ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,522
  I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81488 on: Today at 12:33:39 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:45:10 am
Really enjoyed your post which gets to the fact that we have quite a bloated squad. Lots of midfielders, many of whom are a couple of seasons away from their peak.
What system will the new manager deploy? Will he adapt a system based on the squad while taking a close look at how City and Arsenal play?

If we are to sign a 6 would that mean that there will be at least one departure in midfield (besides Thiago)?
We have quite a bit of depth in midfield as it stands: Mac, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Bajcetic, Gravenberch... if we are to sign a 6, then who is most at risk?


I don't agree the squad is bloated, it's not even that big to be honest. What's unusual about the squad is the number of youths that have come through that are regular or on the cusp of regular in the first team. Of the 25 players thatr you would expect to make up the squad newxt year, 9 are from the youth team. And they are not just bit players either. TAA is vice-captain, and even with injuries played 37 times last season. But the others are no slouches either. Kelleher got a lot of game time, as did Bradley before injury, Quansah, Jones and of course, Elliott.


GK    Caoimhín Kelleher      26
DF    Trent Alexander-Arnold        37
DF    Jarell Quansah      33
DF    Conor Bradley      23
MF    Curtis Jones      36
MF    Harvey Elliott      53
MF    Stefan Bajcetic      3
FW    Ben Doak      5
FW    Jayden Danns      5

But with the exception of TAA, the rest are still desperately in need of playing time and experience. It's great to see them come through, but the team does look more vulnerable when they are in the side, as they are still quite raw.

And what about the rest of the squad?

GK    Alisson Becker
GK    Adrián
DF    Joe Gomez
DF    Virgil van Dijk (captain)
DF    Ibrahima Konaté
DF    Kostas Tsimikas
DF    Andrew Robertson
MF    Wataru Endō
MF    Dominik Szoboszlai
MF    Alexis Mac Allister
MF    Ryan Gravenberch
FW    Luis Díaz
FW    Darwin Núñez
FW    Mohamed Salah
FW    Cody Gakpo
FW    Diogo Jota

Well, of the 16 remaining players I would argue that Nunez, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Konate and Gravenberch still need developmental time to reach their peak.

In other words, it not so much bloat as inexperience is the challenge. 14 players, half the squad, need to have minutes on the pitch to improve.

There are only 5 players I would class as being at their peak; Diaz, Mac Allister, Jota, Gomez, and Tsimikas.

Meanwhile there are 6 players over 30 in the squad. 2 are keepers, so not really a problem (Becker and Adrian). Outfield it's VVD, Salah, Robertson, and Endo. In other words, bringing in a  few players in their prime won't hurt the overall asge profile of the squad and will help with the development of the very young cohort of youths who are (mostly) inexpensive and can be easily kept around.

I presonlly think if Slot brings in 2-3 experienced players it won't require trimming the squad next year at least.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,910
  Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81489 on: Today at 12:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:28:06 am
I agree that we have 1 top level, consistent midfielder currently.

I do think Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic all have potential to become really high class midfield options.


A couple of issues though. Is it realistic to develop 5 midfielders who all need game time to develop? Its going to be a challenge for Slot to balance development of 5 players who occupy similar positions.

I think Elliott ended the season as easily the best option out of those 5 players. Hes got a ridicolous ceiling when you consider his current creativity and age. However Elliott and MacAlister doesnt seem the ideal combination in a 3 man midfield. Physicality, speed, ability to cover ground, aerial presence are all lacking. I think you need a change in shape to accommodate them both. Equally having those 2 plus Diaz, Salah and potentially Endo as the 3rd midfielder leaves you massively exposed onset pieces.

So whilst I really like our midfield options I dont see all 6 of the midfielders under 30 as long term options. I just dont see how you manage their development and have all of them progress. In addition Im not sure balance of midfield is correct. Id like 1 less 8 and another 6 personally. You could do this by playing Szobiszlai in a more advanced position.

Be interesting to see how it all plays out in next 12-18 months. Even more so if Trent is considered as a midfielder also.
We had three defensively strong CMs, not just Fabinho, but then Klopp changed direction a bit with Thiago, then the promotion of Jones and Harvey, then Gravenberch. We've gotten too soft. We had three defensively strong CMs, not just Fabinho, but then Klopp changed direction a bit with Thiago, then the promotion of Jones and Harvey, then Gravenberch. We've gotten too soft.

Not a popular opinion perhaps but I think Jones is overrated, and Gravenberch is far away from the required level. They have nice ball control and short passing, but not much more. Far too soft in defense.

Harvey is an interesting one, with some very clear strengths and weaknesses. Not a player that should be a starter IMO, but he can turn games around in a way that none of our other CMs can. 

Offline paddysour

  likes balls
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,427
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81490 on: Today at 12:48:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:35:58 pm
We had three defensively strong CMs, not just Fabinho, but then Klopp changed direction a bit with Thiago, then the promotion of Jones and Harvey, then Gravenberch. We've gotten too soft. We had three defensively strong CMs, not just Fabinho, but then Klopp changed direction a bit with Thiago, then the promotion of Jones and Harvey, then Gravenberch. We've gotten too soft.


You can say that again  ;D
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81491 on: Today at 12:51:00 pm »
Really thinking Van Den Bergs going to get a chance here. He can fill in across the back line, had a decent season in Mainz, as the 3/4 choice he looks very good to me.

Like to see us splash the cash on other positions this summer rather than CB. Unless if Tsimikas is angling for another club I cant see him leaving.
Online Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,397
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81492 on: Today at 01:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:35:50 am
I know why its important and youd rather have it than not, but with three really good aerial players already at the club, maybe we can look to a different type of player for our fourth option.

Look at some of the best clubs in the league for set piece goals conceded, they arent all aerially dominant. Arsenal and City have led the way, part of that might be because they simply concede fewer set pieces, but Arsenal also score the most from set plays and its been well documented that theyve been using a proper set piece coach.

Gabriel, Saliba, Dias, Akanji, Torres and Diego Carlos are all under 60% for aerial success %, thats just briefly looking at other top 4 sides. Citys most aerially dominant defender is Stones and hes played less than half of their games this season.

As I said, I know why the trait is wanted and youd rather have it than not. But lets say the club are looking at Pacho and thinking hes everything we want in a defender apart from his aerial dominance, surely we wouldnt look away because he falls short in one area given how difficult it is to find defenders that are brilliant at all the other things? We played some of our best stuff with Gomez at centre back before his injuries, hes pretty much a career 50-60% player when it comes success in the air, we can cope if we have one of our centre halves around 50-60% providing the other one is 70%+, in my opinion.

I'd expect our next center half is the long term Van Dijk replacement and that's what makes me want a similar player.

I think the main difference with Arsenal and Cheaty is yes their main center halves aren't as aerially dominant than ours but they also have more taller and solid in the air players - Arsenal have White for example at right back, cheaty have Gvardiol / Aki playing fullback and Rodri who is 6 foot 3 so they have more players who can compete at set pieces. Cheaty basically play 4 center backs some of the time.

We basically have Van Dijk and Alisson primarily and back when we had Matip, Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho we utterly dominated any set piece which I'd love us to return to.

I think as I've said before I could see someone like Pacho come in and play left back as with Slot it would be inverting like White/Gvardiol do so you're adding heights from fullback but I wouldn't see Pacho as a long term replacement for Van Dijk.
Online Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,091
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81493 on: Today at 01:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Type of scouting that had people asking for Amrabat. I thought that was nuts and then Lookman gets discussed for a few post which takes the cake

Just wait until it becomes criminally negligent that we aren't considering player X after one great game in the Euros.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,142
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81494 on: Today at 01:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:11:25 pm
Just wait until it becomes criminally negligent that we aren't considering player X after one great game in the Euros.

Id take Koopmeiners though. Think Slots had him at Alkmaar too.
Online So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 23,415
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81495 on: Today at 01:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:11:25 pm
Just wait until it becomes criminally negligent that we aren't considering player X after one great game in the Euros.

Offline disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,945
  Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81496 on: Today at 01:31:51 pm »
They obviously knew what they were doing bringing Van Den Berg in, he had played in the Eredivisie at about 17 years old and had basically became a regular when he signed for us at that point. I think for his own good it would have been better keeping him there for a year or two so he looked a bit more ready when he came over. That said, he's got good experience now in decent leagues like the Championship and the Bundesliga. I can't help but feel for his own good it'd be better if he went and played as a first choice elsewhere, sure Mainz would have him if they have a cheap release clause, but it'd be nice if we could keep him IMO.

Van Dijk is getting no younger, Konate is injury prone, Quansah isn't all the way there yet and we don't know what he'll be like injury wise, Gomez might still be viewed as more of a full back by Slot too. So numbers wise would be decent to keep him round, but I'd still be after a quality centre half, someone closer to Konate's age who has good experience at the top level and can still improve as he finds his way into his supposed peak years. If you can add that alongside VDB/Quansah we've got a definite view to the future there.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Offline tray fenny

  virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,764
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81497 on: Today at 01:32:16 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm
Koopomeiners is 26, nearly as ancient as Lookman. Swerve, please.
its mad these days, what was Kenny 27/28? didnt turn out too bad
Offline DiggerJohn

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 785
  Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81498 on: Today at 01:47:37 pm »
I understand your point about age. But King Kenny was a British transfer record he was already that guy. Koopomeiners hasnt always been a Dutch national team regular in a relatively poor national team compared to pervious generations
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,454
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81499 on: Today at 02:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:24:15 pm
Id take Koopmeiners though. Think Slots had him at Alkmaar too.

Koopmeiners is one I wouldn't mind but that's also partly down to their being no outstanding candidate either

Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 67,398
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81500 on: Today at 03:06:43 pm »
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bn


The Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR

Offline Garlic Red

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 705
  Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81501 on: Today at 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:47:37 pm
I understand your point about age. But King Kenny was a British transfer record he was already that guy. Koopomeiners hasnt always been a Dutch national team regular in a relatively poor national team compared to pervious generations

You couldve said the same about Virgil who we signed at 26.

I think Koopmeiners is a good player, a lot better than some people are giving him credit for. When he used to play 6 his passing range was quite frankly ridiculous, he had that ability, a bit like Trent/Pogba to just ping balls with rare weight on them soaring across the pitch. Im just not sure we really need that, to be honest. Hed have been a brilliant signing instead of Arthur at that point.
Online Jookie

  Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,818
  Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No
« Reply #81502 on: Today at 03:53:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:31:51 pm
They obviously knew what they were doing bringing Van Den Berg in, he had played in the Eredivisie at about 17 years old and had basically became a regular when he signed for us at that point. I think for his own good it would have been better keeping him there for a year or two so he looked a bit more ready when he came over. That said, he's got good experience now in decent leagues like the Championship and the Bundesliga. I can't help but feel for his own good it'd be better if he went and played as a first choice elsewhere, sure Mainz would have him if they have a cheap release clause, but it'd be nice if we could keep him IMO.

Van Dijk is getting no younger, Konate is injury prone, Quansah isn't all the way there yet and we don't know what he'll be like injury wise, Gomez might still be viewed as more of a full back by Slot too. So numbers wise would be decent to keep him round, but I'd still be after a quality centre half, someone closer to Konate's age who has good experience at the top level and can still improve as he finds his way into his supposed peak years. If you can add that alongside VDB/Quansah we've got a definite view to the future there.

Konate has 2 years left on his current contract. Hes 25 now as well.

I suspect hell only want to sign a new contract if hes likely going to be 1st choice. Thats still likely currently even with Quansahs emergence.

However Konates injury record and recent patchy form raises some doubts about him being someone you would rely on as 1st choice, and therefore someone youd offer a bumper long term contract to.


What are peoples thoughts on Konate, a new contract and his position in the CB pecking order? How does that align with strengthening the CB options? Back up or young player and Konate still in position to be regular 1st choice? Or go out and buy a belter and relegate Konate to 3rd or 4th choice and likely push him closer to sale?
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81503 on: Today at 03:53:37 pm »
much rather Ederson than Koopmeiners
we need pace & power. Koopmeiners is a good player & does press but isnt quick
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,818
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81504 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:06:43 pm
Liverpool have been ranked the 4th most valuable club in world football at $5.37bn


The Worlds Most Valuable Soccer Teams 2024 http://on.forbes.com/6011d4krR



If we are worth over 5 billion I see no reason why the transfer kitty isnt 200-250 million this summer
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81505 on: Today at 04:02:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:53:37 pm
much rather Ederson than Koopmeiners
we need pace & power. Koopmeiners is a good player & does press but isnt quick

Think we need an Ederson type this summer, some concerns about his work on the ball, but were at the point with this team where I feel we can sacrifice a bit of quality on the ball if the player bring power stamina and pace which Ederson has.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,910
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81506 on: Today at 04:03:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:31:51 pm
They obviously knew what they were doing bringing Van Den Berg in, he had played in the Eredivisie at about 17 years old and had basically became a regular when he signed for us at that point. I think for his own good it would have been better keeping him there for a year or two so he looked a bit more ready when he came over. That said, he's got good experience now in decent leagues like the Championship and the Bundesliga. I can't help but feel for his own good it'd be better if he went and played as a first choice elsewhere, sure Mainz would have him if they have a cheap release clause, but it'd be nice if we could keep him IMO.

Van Dijk is getting no younger, Konate is injury prone, Quansah isn't all the way there yet and we don't know what he'll be like injury wise, Gomez might still be viewed as more of a full back by Slot too. So numbers wise would be decent to keep him round, but I'd still be after a quality centre half, someone closer to Konate's age who has good experience at the top level and can still improve as he finds his way into his supposed peak years. If you can add that alongside VDB/Quansah we've got a definite view to the future there.
Lol, that is pretty arrogant looking at the performance of PL vs Bundesliga teams in the european leagues this season.

I hope they give him a chance if he wants to. He wouldnt be a guaranteed starter here, but Konate isnt that guaranteed anyway so there's an opportunity for an ambitious young CB. I think it's also important to send a message to young talents that loans can pay off and give you a chance for the first team.

Spend the money on the midfield instead
