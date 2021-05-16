Because Cbs are not in Ground duels as much. Your looking for interceptions and aerial Duel % considering you want to prevent the route 1 football vs you and cut off the balls behind you. Tackle % also.

Gomez-Virgil stat wise the best Partner side under Klopp. You need to be very good at other stuff or be able to compensate on set pieces with not having an strong Aerial Duel cb. Gomez was not brought by Klopp when he was here. Gomez is also the best passing CB at the Club too that really helps with it.

I would think data wise they going keep going after Klopp style cbs.



I know why aerial duels/success % is important, I get what it can mean, I suppose what Im trying to say is it may no longer be that important compared to other metrics, ie recovery pace, agility, ability to step out of the back line to challenge false 9s etcLike, how many counter attacks are we conceding because we werent successful in the air? We concede shit loads of counter attacks most games despite having aerial monsters at the back, yet some of our rivals are conceding loads fewer with average players in the air.For me set piece defending is coaching. I can see why the club are recruiting a proper set piece coach. The standard in England is ridiculous and just having someone whos good in the air is a too simplistic way of looking at it when clubs will find ways to get the ball away from them and onto other players. Take the goal we conceded against Arsenal at home this season, Konates dominant in the air but he switched off due to the confusion Arsenal created on the set piece. Better coaching prepares for that and probably prevents the goal.Im not saying success in the air isnt important, Im just saying I think there are tons of other qualities a defender can do to a really high level that can be more important to the function of the team. We want to play a high risk style of defending, stepping up on the halfway line and leaving half of the pitch for teams to attack. Maybe were thinking we need someone that can do the recovery stuff really well is the most important attribute. For me Virgils the best defender the leagues ever seen, but his aerial dominance was probably the cherry on top compared to all of his other qualities, ie pace, agility, ability to turn people away from goal, ability to stay on his feet, strength, passing ability etc