« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 [2037]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3202070 times)

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,478
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81440 on: Yesterday at 09:33:07 pm »
Lookman then
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 783
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81441 on: Yesterday at 09:33:52 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
Koopomeiners is a biggest pressing machine I've seen in a long while.

If he's a press machine where you going to play him we have enough no8s already? Dcm hold back and protects the back 4 read the play, won't want him running around leaving space in behind
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81442 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:33:07 pm
Lookman then

I mean is he always like this? If so yeah, please.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81443 on: Yesterday at 09:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm
I mean is he always like this? If so yeah, please.

He's has a good couple of seasons to be fair. 13 in the league last year and 9 this.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,370
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81444 on: Yesterday at 09:38:57 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:33:52 pm
If he's a press machine where you going to play him we have enough no8s already? Dcm hold back and protects the back 4 read the play, won't want him running around leaving space in behind

From what I have seen of Feyenoord recently, Koopomeiners would probably be the perfect 3rd starting midfielder in Slot's setup, next to Mac Allister and Szoboszlai (or Jones), with Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch and Bajcetic providing additional depth to our midfield ...
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81445 on: Yesterday at 09:42:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:37:21 pm
He's has a good couple of seasons to be fair. 13 in the league last year and 9 this.

He is also 27 now and had a long run of bad seasons before that

He looks good at Atalanta but any calls to sign Lookman comes from the most reactionary bollocks you can imagine
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,330
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81446 on: Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
Koopomeiners is a biggest pressing machine I've seen in a long while.

We've been linked with him every summer for ages
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81447 on: Yesterday at 09:44:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:42:16 pm
He is also 27 now and had a long run of bad seasons before that

He looks good at Atalanta but any calls to sign Lookman comes from the most reactionary bollocks you can imagine

Yeah if he was 23/24 there would be a case that he's just developed and turned into a great player. At 26/27 though it wouldn't be worth it the risk.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81448 on: Yesterday at 09:46:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
We've been linked with him every summer for ages

Probably tells you that we aren't actually that interested - if we wanted him we would have got him

Having said that I wouldn't be completely against getting him

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:44:17 pm
Yeah if he was 23/24 there would be a case that he's just developed and turned into a great player. At 26/27 though it wouldn't be worth it the risk.

At 26/27 being a 3 in 1 winger for Atalanta after being mediocre everywhere else tells you it is likely he is good at Atalanta and probation anywhere else. And his rate is good but not amazing but he is unlikely to get better.

Would be like signing Adam Traore after he played well against City those couple of times
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,926
  • ...All the best
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81449 on: Yesterday at 09:53:59 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:33:52 pm
If he's a press machine where you going to play him we have enough no8s already? Dcm hold back and protects the back 4 read the play, won't want him running around leaving space in behind
Come to think of it in theory he might be a great solution to provide legs for Macca in a double pivot if we're gonna go with 4231.

I haven't seen that much of him so don't know if he's good enough for us but this final and games against us I've been really, really impressed.

And let's not forget we really need to add few great athletes to get our pressing back.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81450 on: Yesterday at 09:54:57 pm »
Atalanta have shown the importance of a team unit that's greater than the sum of its parts.

Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81451 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:54:57 pm
Atalanta have shown the importance of a team unit that's greater than the sum of its parts.

Show the importance of being well drilled defensively and every single player being switched on without the ball. They taught us a lesson at Anfield. Weve slacked off massively in our organisation since last season. A 6 wont fix everything.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81452 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:54:57 pm
Atalanta have shown the importance of a team unit that's greater than the sum of its parts.

Showed importance of physical monsters who can cover a lot of ground.

Ederson is class, we should be all over that.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81453 on: Yesterday at 10:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
Showed importance of physical monsters who can cover a lot of ground.

Ederson is class, we should be all over that.
Every single player to a man puts in a shift. If not, it's not effective.

Individually, they are not the best.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81454 on: Yesterday at 10:19:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 02:13:56 am
The forward situation is a tricky one. With Salah talking about next season already, will we buy another forward without selling, say, Diaz?

I say Diaz because the articles around Slot's confirmation name-checked Nunez as one player he said he can improve, so he's clearly staying put.

Unless Diaz is sold, can't see us spending much money on a forward. Actually, if no forward is sold, I'd be surprised if we brought in a new one. Where & when would he play?

Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, & Danns is pretty stacked. Not to mention Gordon & Doak who, if not loaned, will be in the frame for at least the Cup games.

BUT: if Gakpo or Diaz is sold, then a starting-calibre forward would have to be bought.

And a right-sided leftie would make more sense.

(Seen some analysis of Slot's forward play indicate that Szobo would be an ideal fit for the left-sided forward role, mostly cutting in to his right to use his considerable shooting powers & or create from those "Coutinho" zones. If Diaz were sold, Szobo as starting left-winger, like he was for RB at times, wouldn't be a bad guess)

Even if Salah stays next season, the club will want his replacement to have as much time apprenticing as possible.

One thing that strengthens Bakayoko link to us is that he fits the bill (style-wise) of Yankuba Minteh, who played as RW for Slot last season, & whose role was pivotal in the attacking phases of Feyenoord's game. The 2 wingers share traits like pace, good dribbling ability, very direct when attacking their full back, are creative, & are starting to score goals.

Bakayoko is more physical & athletic, which is ideal for PL.

Yes, buying from the Dutch league has not proven gold for PL teams, & that might be the reason for Edwards swerving Bakayoko. But the player's age, skill-set, his recent season numbers, his suitability for Slot system, & his potential shows a player whose price could double in a few years' time.

And THAT might be the reason Edwards goes for him now.

Wasn't Edwards famed for signing players just before they hit world-class level, & while they were still relatively low-priced?
From a squad building POV selling pre peak age or Peak age Attackers replacing with pre peak age is not smart. Salah technically should be the one most likely to go with age and picking up more injuries but i get why he staying. Jota is Peak Age but really struggles to stay fit.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81455 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 09:20:13 am
If you like heading stats check out Riccardo Calafiori's. Mama mia
I would love to know how tall he actually his transmarket has him 1.88 and fb has him 1.83. 1.9 normally what been looked with Klopp with the elite heading but if they just under and fit everything would be fine.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81456 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:43:57 pm

Through a work colleague I knew someone at a high level position of a big PL team (not Liverpool).

Heard a few stories about transfers and football finances that were mind blowing. Staff and player bonuses were astronomical. Not just coaching staff. Academy staff for example received bonuses for 1st team winning a trophy. It was hinted to me that clubs with incentivised contracts had even bigger bonuses associated with their overall compensation.


I wont go into details but was told that buying players attached to certain agents was extremely difficult for some clubs versus others. Vice versa in other cases. Sometimes due to a club not wanting to work with certain agents or the player agent having other clubs where theyd preferably land their client. Things like South American market were a minefield due to 3rd party ownership, multiple agents etc. Executing deals with the right people was said to be hugely challenging.

I think we as supporters view the transfer market and its potential as being 100% available in theory. Reality is that its likely a lot less. Clubs cant scout every league and region extensively. Clubs dont have networks for brokering deals in every region. Certain relationships with agents will make deals more difficult. Some players you like wont be allowed to move. Some wont want to.


Its a really complex situation from what I was told. Doing deals is really complex and 1 of the reasons why clubs dont necessarily negotiate hard for multiple transfers in parallel.
There agency Liverpool has really stayed away from overall expect for one signing(Gravenberch).
Also Liverpool Management likely alreadyt has 2025, 2026 targets too. It probably a bigger range for that etc but squad stuff is planned for years in advance too.
It why Liverpool didnt sign a CB last summer partly. They had targets for this summer, then Quansah pre season was so impressive they where good with the numbers.
Like Tsimikas extension randomly last season was probably because they have LB target for this summer or next or really like the Young players there but they need some time.
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,780
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81457 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Koopomeiners is 26, nearly as ancient as Lookman. Swerve, please.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81458 on: Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm »
Ederson and Scalvini please barkeep
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,063
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81459 on: Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:36:36 pm
Ederson and Scalvini please barkeep

Nothing like a RAWK kneejerk 😂
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,370
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81460 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm
Koopomeiners is 26, nearly as ancient as Lookman. Swerve, please.

Koopmeiners has been performing really well at AZ and Atalanta for 6 years. Lookman has failed at both Everton and Leipzig. Some English club will be stupid enough to risk money on him this summer, but that club won't be us ...
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81461 on: Yesterday at 10:41:13 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm
Nothing like a RAWK kneejerk 😂

I only watched about 10 mins of it as well  ;D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81462 on: Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm
Nothing like a RAWK kneejerk 😂

Type of scouting that had people asking for Amrabat. I thought that was nuts and then Lookman gets discussed for a few post which takes the cake
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81463 on: Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
I would love to know how tall he actually his transmarket has him 1.88 and fb has him 1.83. 1.9 normally what been looked with Klopp with the elite heading but if they just under and fit everything would be fine.

With Ibou, Quansah and Virgil at the club, could we afford to go for one that may be more dominant on the ground, or more dominant in counter attacking situations? Centre back for me was always about the partnership, we just so happened to get pretty much the only centre back outside of Nesta who was both the best in the world on the deck and in the air, as well as 6ft4, technically good and exceptionally calm.

We arent finding another Virgil, or if we are, we arent getting one perfectly primed like the player we signed from Southampton. I understand the importance of aerial ability and how key it is, I just feel like I watch plenty of centre halves who arent that dominant in the air but dominate on the ground, in duels and offer things like better ball playing ability. Weve been linked with quite a few centre backs who arent that dominant in the air, Pacho is one, Guehis another, Yoro too (v young though). You could also make a pretty decent argument that our most dominant defensive form under Klopp came when we had Gomez at his physical peak with Virgil in 19-20, Gomez was never aerially dominant but was very good on the deck for a while.

Without knowing what the statistical trends are with outcomes etc but what if, for arguments sake, its seen as more important if a player can prevent an attack on the halfway line in a ground duel than win a header? What if its more important that they can step up aggressively and recover within so many seconds? Just seems mad that we seem to think we wont look at some potentially brilliant defenders because their heading % isnt top percentile.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81464 on: Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
With Ibou, Quansah and Virgil at the club, could we afford to go for one that may be more dominant on the ground, or more dominant in counter attacking situations? Centre back for me was always about the partnership, we just so happened to get pretty much the only centre back outside of Nesta who was both the best in the world on the deck and in the air, as well as 6ft4, technically good and exceptionally calm.

We arent finding another Virgil, or if we are, we arent getting one perfectly primed like the player we signed from Southampton. I understand the importance of aerial ability and how key it is, I just feel like I watch plenty of centre halves who arent that dominant in the air but dominate on the ground, in duels and offer things like better ball playing ability. Weve been linked with quite a few centre backs who arent that dominant in the air, Pacho is one, Guehis another, Yoro too (v young though). You could also make a pretty decent argument that our most dominant defensive form under Klopp came when we had Gomez at his physical peak with Virgil in 19-20, Gomez was never aerially dominant but was very good on the deck for a while.

Without knowing what the statistical trends are with outcomes etc but what if, for arguments sake, its seen as more important if a player can prevent an attack on the halfway line in a ground duel than win a header? What if its more important that they can step up aggressively and recover within so many seconds? Just seems mad that we seem to think we wont look at some potentially brilliant defenders because their heading % isnt top percentile.
Because Cbs are not in Ground duels as much. Your looking for interceptions and aerial Duel % considering you want to prevent the route 1 football vs you and cut off the balls behind you. Tackle % also.
Gomez-Virgil stat wise the best Partner side under Klopp. You need to be very good at other stuff or be able to compensate on set pieces with not having an strong Aerial Duel cb. Gomez was not brought by Klopp when he was here. Gomez is also the best passing CB at the Club too that really helps with it.
I would think data wise they going keep going after Klopp style cbs.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81465 on: Yesterday at 11:21:58 pm »
I thought Koopmeiners wanted to stay in Italy?

Looks like a system player to me. It's like Gini looking a shadow of himself when he left us. I'm sure he'd be good here, but his fee will be inflated now. We've been linked with players of his ilk for years - Zielinski being one - and I'm sure we can find someone younger and cheaper with a similar statistical profile.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81466 on: Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm »
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Yesterday at 01:19:29 pm
A chance he might see the 4 cb's as Virgil, Konate, Gomez & Quansah and look to bring in a couple of full backs, especially if Kostas goes. Still think Gomez is best at centre half.

That emphasises how good any new centreback has to be to be worth bringing in.

We have four excellent cb's, and from what others have said on here Van Den Berg has had a good season in Germany too. I think we should only bring in a cb if he's at least as good as peak-Konate, but with better fitness, or if we're really really confident he's someone who will be ready to step into Virgil's place in a couple of years.

If we can't find either of those players, I'd be happy to go with the same four centrebacks as we had for most of this year.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81467 on: Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 05:48:40 pm
Between the 100M we still have from our Caciedo bid, the money we just added from making the Champions league again, and the Taylor Swift/swifities bonus we should be strolling into the summer transfer period with an easy 200m-300m to spend!  ;D

Jurgen spent all that on his farewell bash and his screen-printed tops, mate.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81468 on: Today at 12:35:47 am »
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81469 on: Today at 07:09:22 am »
Mo Stewart on TAW was singing Scalvini's praises yesterday before the final. Looks very decent. Definitely need a centre back next season considering we basically had a rotation of three for the last seven months, which is untenable. Needs to be four senior CBs, and Joe Gomez doesn't seem to be one any more. Konaté has been extremely disappointing second half of the season. Form abysmal last couple of months, but also not able to play enough games in general. Quansah a huge blessing last season.


I think we shouldbe after Aït-Nouri as the short term replacement for Kostas, long-term replace ment for Robbo. Only 22 bags of experience. Fast, well rounded footballer, used to the physicality of the league.

Hope the nerds can find a big upgrade on Endo. Someone who plays a bit like Palhinha but the profile we're willing to buy (young, improving, undervalued).

Other big job is figuring out how best to use our forward resources. Assume we back Darwin to stay, figure out the roles of the rest of them and trade up where appropriate.

Loads of good players in the squad. I'm sure some will be even better next season. Think we should push the boat out on a real banger either in CM or up front. I'd love Isak but doubt it would be possible.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 703
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81470 on: Today at 07:14:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm
Because Cbs are not in Ground duels as much. Your looking for interceptions and aerial Duel % considering you want to prevent the route 1 football vs you and cut off the balls behind you. Tackle % also.
Gomez-Virgil stat wise the best Partner side under Klopp. You need to be very good at other stuff or be able to compensate on set pieces with not having an strong Aerial Duel cb. Gomez was not brought by Klopp when he was here. Gomez is also the best passing CB at the Club too that really helps with it.
I would think data wise they going keep going after Klopp style cbs.

I know why aerial duels/success % is important, I get what it can mean, I suppose what Im trying to say is it may no longer be that important compared to other metrics, ie recovery pace, agility, ability to step out of the back line to challenge false 9s etc

Like, how many counter attacks are we conceding because we werent successful in the air? We concede shit loads of counter attacks most games despite having aerial monsters at the back, yet some of our rivals are conceding loads fewer with average players in the air.

For me set piece defending is coaching. I can see why the club are recruiting a proper set piece coach. The standard in England is ridiculous and just having someone whos good in the air is a too simplistic way of looking at it when clubs will find ways to get the ball away from them and onto other players. Take the goal we conceded against Arsenal at home this season, Konates dominant in the air but he switched off due to the confusion Arsenal created on the set piece. Better coaching prepares for that and probably prevents the goal.

Im not saying success in the air isnt important, Im just saying I think there are tons of other qualities a defender can do to a really high level that can be more important to the function of the team. We want to play a high risk style of defending, stepping up on the halfway line and leaving half of the pitch for teams to attack. Maybe were thinking we need someone that can do the recovery stuff really well is the most important attribute. For me Virgils the best defender the leagues ever seen, but his aerial dominance was probably the cherry on top compared to all of his other qualities, ie pace, agility, ability to turn people away from goal, ability to stay on his feet, strength, passing ability etc
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,387
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81471 on: Today at 07:23:53 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:14:54 am
I know why aerial duels/success % is important, I get what it can mean, I suppose what Im trying to say is it may no longer be that important compared to other metrics, ie recovery pace, agility, ability to step out of the back line to challenge false 9s etc

Like, how many counter attacks are we conceding because we werent successful in the air? We concede shit loads of counter attacks most games despite having aerial monsters at the back, yet some of our rivals are conceding loads fewer with average players in the air.

For me set piece defending is coaching. I can see why the club are recruiting a proper set piece coach. The standard in England is ridiculous and just having someone whos good in the air is a too simplistic way of looking at it when clubs will find ways to get the ball away from them and onto other players. Take the goal we conceded against Arsenal at home this season, Konates dominant in the air but he switched off due to the confusion Arsenal created on the set piece. Better coaching prepares for that and probably prevents the goal.

Im not saying success in the air isnt important, Im just saying I think there are tons of other qualities a defender can do to a really high level that can be more important to the function of the team. We want to play a high risk style of defending, stepping up on the halfway line and leaving half of the pitch for teams to attack. Maybe were thinking we need someone that can do the recovery stuff really well is the most important attribute. For me Virgils the best defender the leagues ever seen, but his aerial dominance was probably the cherry on top compared to all of his other qualities, ie pace, agility, ability to turn people away from goal, ability to stay on his feet, strength, passing ability etc

I dont agree, one of the first things Klopp did was get height and aerial dominance into his team. Hes never had a central, defender who doesnt win over 70% of his aerial duels.

It gives you solidity in defence and a bigger threat on offensive set pieces, how many games did we score first from a Van Dijk headed corner to get a win?

The Premiership is full of grock teams whose main offensive threat is set pieces so you have to counter that.

Not that you dont need all the attributes you mention, you do, hence why its incredibly hard for us to find the right center half.. its incredibly fortunate Quansah who has them all has taken his chance, hes a bit raw yes but has everything you need to be a quality center back for us.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,908
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81472 on: Today at 07:39:47 am »
Recruiting players based off a good EL cup run seems a bit like recruiting based off a world cup performance.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,387
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81473 on: Today at 07:58:17 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:39:47 am
Recruiting players based off a good EL cup run seems a bit like recruiting based off a world cup performance.

We love a signing after they battered us personally no? ;)
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,604
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81474 on: Today at 08:05:00 am »
To be fair, Atalanta faced a knackered and injury-hit side. They faced us when we were on our knees.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,908
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81475 on: Today at 08:18:20 am »
We clearly need a CB, but other than that I think we should focus our efforts on continuing the midfield rebuild. It's just not good enough.

I think we have one top CM, Mac, and one with potential to become one (Szobo).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 [2037]   Go Up
« previous next »
 