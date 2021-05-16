I would love to know how tall he actually his transmarket has him 1.88 and fb has him 1.83. 1.9 normally what been looked with Klopp with the elite heading but if they just under and fit everything would be fine.



With Ibou, Quansah and Virgil at the club, could we afford to go for one that may be more dominant on the ground, or more dominant in counter attacking situations? Centre back for me was always about the partnership, we just so happened to get pretty much the only centre back outside of Nesta who was both the best in the world on the deck and in the air, as well as 6ft4, technically good and exceptionally calm.We arent finding another Virgil, or if we are, we arent getting one perfectly primed like the player we signed from Southampton. I understand the importance of aerial ability and how key it is, I just feel like I watch plenty of centre halves who arent that dominant in the air but dominate on the ground, in duels and offer things like better ball playing ability. Weve been linked with quite a few centre backs who arent that dominant in the air, Pacho is one, Guehis another, Yoro too (v young though). You could also make a pretty decent argument that our most dominant defensive form under Klopp came when we had Gomez at his physical peak with Virgil in 19-20, Gomez was never aerially dominant but was very good on the deck for a while.Without knowing what the statistical trends are with outcomes etc but what if, for arguments sake, its seen as more important if a player can prevent an attack on the halfway line in a ground duel than win a header? What if its more important that they can step up aggressively and recover within so many seconds? Just seems mad that we seem to think we wont look at some potentially brilliant defenders because their heading % isnt top percentile.