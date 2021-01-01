For me if we can get Bakayoko on top of what we really need (most important this summer IMO: defensive mid, left winger, left back) then it'd be a good statement of intent/ambitious signing even if he's relatively young in the game. He looks full of potential and one who will quickly outgrow Dutch football, whatever you make of it. Looks like he can offer goals/assists/directness/PACE! etc etc. It looks like Salah will stay and I think we do need that extra quality depth on the right, let Doak and Gordon go out on loan for a year or two until Salah's day is finally done at Liverpool. In that time Bakayoko (or perhaps an alternative even) have continued learning their trade at Liverpool and will be ready to be the man and fact that competition from other good young players we have knocking round.



It feels like the type of signing we haven't really made enough of. There's been times when we've just made do with what we have, and if they believe Bakayoko will be one of the top right wingers over the next decade then it makes sense to go for him now because if he has another good 6 months/year he's likely gone elsewhere and for bigger money, meaning our chance is gone. They might actually be putting emphasis on signing a top RW this season with Salah struggling again post AFCON, maybe there's a plan to see him play through the middle now too? Who knows. Think this will be one to watch out for as we creep into Summer. Is he going to the Euros?



