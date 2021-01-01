Mo is a conundrum for Edwards and Hughes to solve. His statement could be seen as straight-shooting - Im looking forward to next season, hoping we win trophies, then I will assess my options on a Bosman. Or it could possibly be a negotiating position too, as we will want some sort of value from him in the transfer market, and to achieve that we either have to sell this summer, or extend his deal and sell next summer. We will have the calculator out, trying permutations we might offer Mo, as we are talking about a lot of potential revenue going out the door if he leaves on a free.



Then again, he has more than paid back his transfer fee and has been brilliant for us for years, so if he wants to wind his deal down and go on a Bosman he is well entitled to do that.



Regardless of what happens there, I do feel we need another winger. Bakayoko fits the bill. I like Kudus but he might cost almost twice the price of a Bakayoko. It will be a very interesting summer with a few twists and turns.