« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 [2031]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3189569 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,319
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81200 on: Yesterday at 08:36:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm
Brentfords one went to Chelsea last week!

£1.1mil! Big business.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81201 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm
Brentfords one went to Chelsea last week!
Ah!

Westham are very good at them too.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,472
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81202 on: Yesterday at 08:41:05 pm »
Set Piece Coach - 501 - 1000 Employees!!!!!

We need to trim the squad!
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81203 on: Yesterday at 08:46:01 pm »
Salah going nowhere

https://x.com/MoSalah/status/1792641666521723388

We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81204 on: Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm »
Mo should be a centre forward next season.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81205 on: Yesterday at 08:49:17 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:46:01 pm
Salah going nowhere

https://x.com/MoSalah/status/1792641666521723388

We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.
In that case, we should extend his contract.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81206 on: Yesterday at 09:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:48:41 pm
Mo should be a centre forward next season.

100%.

He's just not as rapid as he was, but he is a world class goalscorer. Get him 'closer to goal' as Jurgen told him all those years ago, and he will still bang them in. Prior to that injury he was on fire. That rare layoff had a massive impact on him. Just couldn't get back into his stride. Even though he was not himself he still produced moments of brilliance (that outside of the foot pass to Gakpo yesterday). We've not been as quick in our play over the past two seasons with the slow build up from midfield, so hopefully Slot can address that which will only make it easier for the like of Salah.

This summer though an extension to his deal would be ideal.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,962
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81207 on: Yesterday at 09:30:09 pm »
What's Kenneth Taylor up to these days?....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81208 on: Yesterday at 10:09:16 pm »
I was never a fan of Mo as a centre forward when he was at his most explosive, Im not sure Id be a fan of him now as his legs start to go and his pressing without the ball continues to decline. We need to be tenacious without the ball again from the front, we need tone setters without the ball and dynamic threats.

Hes still good, hell still put up good numbers and I wouldnt be upset if he stayed. I do think if we can get a fee for him this summer we should cash in rather than let him walk for nothing next year. If he wants to sign a new deal, maybe we look at it but I personally wouldnt.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81209 on: Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:09:16 pm
I was never a fan of Mo as a centre forward when he was at his most explosive, Im not sure Id be a fan of him now as his legs start to go and his pressing without the ball continues to decline. We need to be tenacious without the ball again from the front, we need tone setters without the ball and dynamic threats.

Hes still good, hell still put up good numbers and I wouldnt be upset if he stayed. I do think if we can get a fee for him this summer we should cash in rather than let him walk for nothing next year. If he wants to sign a new deal, maybe we look at it but I personally wouldnt.
He doesn't want to go, anything else is irrelevant.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81210 on: Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:12:33 pm
He doesn't want to go, anything else is irrelevant.

Just offering my opinion on an internet forum mate, its not that deep.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81211 on: Yesterday at 10:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:09:16 pm
I was never a fan of Mo as a centre forward when he was at his most explosive, Im not sure Id be a fan of him now as his legs start to go and his pressing without the ball continues to decline. We need to be tenacious without the ball again from the front, we need tone setters without the ball and dynamic threats.

Hes still good, hell still put up good numbers and I wouldnt be upset if he stayed. I do think if we can get a fee for him this summer we should cash in rather than let him walk for nothing next year. If he wants to sign a new deal, maybe we look at it but I personally wouldnt.

Salah is a 10 these days. He should be playing there. Not centre forward, not providing the width. But down the middle - or at least more centrally, and able to create and score.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81212 on: Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Just offering my opinion on an internet forum mate, its not that deep.
Didn't suggest as such, just that it's not a question of whether or not we can get money for him given he wants to stay.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81213 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm »
Bakayoko train lads.  8)

https://x.com/RikElfrink/status/1792664083793359310

Quote
PSV striker Johan Bakayoko is on many lists of scouts from top European clubs. #Liverpool is certainly one of them, sources around him have previously stated. This week we will further inquire whether things are already moving forward or whether it is all a matter of luck for the time being.

Quote
One of Liverpool's head scouts was spotted at PSV-AZ (5-1) in April, sources say, and Bakayoko played excellently there. We're all going to see it.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81214 on: Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:20:01 pm
Didn't suggest as such, just that it's not a question of whether or not we can get money for him given he wants to stay.

He holds all the cards, of course. He wouldnt stay if the club wanted to get rid of him, though. I cant see the club trying to move him on like, there are obvious ramifications that come with making a decision like that and whether that would help or hinder the new man, eg would it make Virgils mind up its time to go? Would Trent decide to leave if he thinks a bigger, more immediate rebuild is on the cards? Its important to show ambition to the big players and selling a star like Mo could be seen as the opposite of that, I understand all that. I just think hes a fading force and Id rather he grew old on somebody elses watch.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81215 on: Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm »
Has anyone watched florian wirtz a good bit? How does he profile as a false 9?  Or no10? He does look a generational player to me.
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 225
  • Cheers like
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81216 on: Yesterday at 10:38:05 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:32:24 pm
Has anyone watched florian wirtz a good bit? How does he profile as a false 9?  Or no10? He does look a generational player to me.

He looks great and I'm sure he'll do well. But I remember how people were talking about Havertz in the same way.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81217 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:19:36 pm
Salah is a 10 these days. He should be playing there. Not centre forward, not providing the width. But down the middle - or at least more centrally, and able to create and score.
he does not provide enough defense to play a midfield role.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,058
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81218 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:28:42 pm
He holds all the cards, of course. He wouldnt stay if the club wanted to get rid of him, though. I cant see the club trying to move him on like, there are obvious ramifications that come with making a decision like that and whether that would help or hinder the new man, eg would it make Virgils mind up its time to go? Would Trent decide to leave if he thinks a bigger, more immediate rebuild is on the cards? Its important to show ambition to the big players and selling a star like Mo could be seen as the opposite of that, I understand all that. I just think hes a fading force and Id rather he grew old on somebody elses watch.
I know what you mean, i'd almost rather he left now as I feel like he'll end up leaving for nothing next summer as he's not worth a new deal on mad money
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,354
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81219 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm
Bakayoko train lads.  8)

https://x.com/RikElfrink/status/1792664083793359310

People shouldn't waste their time talking about other wide attackers. We are signing Bakayoko, and I am really pleased about that ...
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81220 on: Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm
he does not provide enough defense to play a midfield role.

Agreed. Which is why hes gonna be our 10. The right and left attacking players in the 3 are gonna have to do a lot more work thats for sure.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81221 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm
People shouldn't waste their time talking about other wide attackers. We are signing Bakayoko, and I am really pleased about that ...

Like when we shouldnt talk about another attacker because we were getting Mbappe?
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81222 on: Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm
People shouldn't waste their time talking about other wide attackers. We are signing Bakayoko, and I am really pleased about that ...

Time to delete Bakayoko from your transfer predictions lists folks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,735
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81223 on: Yesterday at 11:22:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm
Like when we shouldnt talk about another attacker because we were getting Mbappe?

And Bellingham.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,981
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81224 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm »
Still no actual links then (real ones).
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81225 on: Today at 02:29:32 am »
Mo is a conundrum for Edwards and Hughes to solve. His statement could be seen as straight-shooting - Im looking forward to next season, hoping we win trophies, then I will assess my options on a Bosman. Or it could possibly be a negotiating position too, as we will want some sort of value from him in the transfer market, and to achieve that we either have to sell this summer, or extend his deal and sell next summer. We will have the calculator out, trying permutations we might offer Mo, as we are talking about a lot of potential revenue going out the door if he leaves on a free.

Then again, he has more than paid back his transfer fee and has been brilliant for us for years, so if he wants to wind his deal down and go on a Bosman he is well entitled to do that.

Regardless of what happens there, I do feel we need another winger. Bakayoko fits the bill. I like Kudus but he might cost almost twice the price of a Bakayoko. It will be a very interesting summer with a few twists and turns.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81226 on: Today at 04:05:48 am »
I like the way Bakayoko strikes the ball from his highlights. Reminds me Sturridge. Powerful and accurate with little backlift. It's a quality we don't have in attack right now. We could use his athleticism, too. We would have powerful runners in attack again with Nunez, Szoboslai, and Bakayoko. They could make a ton of open space for the fullbacks and whoever is in the 10.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 [2031]   Go Up
« previous next »
 