Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81200 on: Today at 08:36:54 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:33:24 pm
Brentfords one went to Chelsea last week!

£1.1mil! Big business.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81201 on: Today at 08:37:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:33:24 pm
Brentfords one went to Chelsea last week!
Ah!

Westham are very good at them too.
[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81202 on: Today at 08:41:05 pm
Set Piece Coach - 501 - 1000 Employees!!!!!

We need to trim the squad!
MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81203 on: Today at 08:46:01 pm
Salah going nowhere

https://x.com/MoSalah/status/1792641666521723388

We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81204 on: Today at 08:48:41 pm
Mo should be a centre forward next season.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81205 on: Today at 08:49:17 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:46:01 pm
Salah going nowhere

https://x.com/MoSalah/status/1792641666521723388

We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season. Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.
In that case, we should extend his contract.
KC7

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81206 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:48:41 pm
Mo should be a centre forward next season.

100%.

He's just not as rapid as he was, but he is a world class goalscorer. Get him 'closer to goal' as Jurgen told him all those years ago, and he will still bang them in. Prior to that injury he was on fire. That rare layoff had a massive impact on him. Just couldn't get back into his stride. Even though he was not himself he still produced moments of brilliance (that outside of the foot pass to Gakpo yesterday). We've not been as quick in our play over the past two seasons with the slow build up from midfield, so hopefully Slot can address that which will only make it easier for the like of Salah.

This summer though an extension to his deal would be ideal.
Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81207 on: Today at 09:30:09 pm
What's Kenneth Taylor up to these days?....


Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81208 on: Today at 10:09:16 pm
I was never a fan of Mo as a centre forward when he was at his most explosive, Im not sure Id be a fan of him now as his legs start to go and his pressing without the ball continues to decline. We need to be tenacious without the ball again from the front, we need tone setters without the ball and dynamic threats.

Hes still good, hell still put up good numbers and I wouldnt be upset if he stayed. I do think if we can get a fee for him this summer we should cash in rather than let him walk for nothing next year. If he wants to sign a new deal, maybe we look at it but I personally wouldnt.
koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81209 on: Today at 10:12:33 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:09:16 pm
I was never a fan of Mo as a centre forward when he was at his most explosive, Im not sure Id be a fan of him now as his legs start to go and his pressing without the ball continues to decline. We need to be tenacious without the ball again from the front, we need tone setters without the ball and dynamic threats.

Hes still good, hell still put up good numbers and I wouldnt be upset if he stayed. I do think if we can get a fee for him this summer we should cash in rather than let him walk for nothing next year. If he wants to sign a new deal, maybe we look at it but I personally wouldnt.
He doesn't want to go, anything else is irrelevant.


Garlic Red

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81210 on: Today at 10:16:57 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:12:33 pm
He doesn't want to go, anything else is irrelevant.

Just offering my opinion on an internet forum mate, its not that deep.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81211 on: Today at 10:19:36 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:09:16 pm
I was never a fan of Mo as a centre forward when he was at his most explosive, Im not sure Id be a fan of him now as his legs start to go and his pressing without the ball continues to decline. We need to be tenacious without the ball again from the front, we need tone setters without the ball and dynamic threats.

Hes still good, hell still put up good numbers and I wouldnt be upset if he stayed. I do think if we can get a fee for him this summer we should cash in rather than let him walk for nothing next year. If he wants to sign a new deal, maybe we look at it but I personally wouldnt.

Salah is a 10 these days. He should be playing there. Not centre forward, not providing the width. But down the middle - or at least more centrally, and able to create and score.
koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81212 on: Today at 10:20:01 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:16:57 pm
Just offering my opinion on an internet forum mate, its not that deep.
Didn't suggest as such, just that it's not a question of whether or not we can get money for him given he wants to stay.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #81213 on: Today at 10:24:28 pm
Bakayoko train lads.  8)

https://x.com/RikElfrink/status/1792664083793359310

Quote
PSV striker Johan Bakayoko is on many lists of scouts from top European clubs. #Liverpool is certainly one of them, sources around him have previously stated. This week we will further inquire whether things are already moving forward or whether it is all a matter of luck for the time being.

Quote
One of Liverpool's head scouts was spotted at PSV-AZ (5-1) in April, sources say, and Bakayoko played excellently there. We're all going to see it.
