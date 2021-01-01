I was never a fan of Mo as a centre forward when he was at his most explosive, Im not sure Id be a fan of him now as his legs start to go and his pressing without the ball continues to decline. We need to be tenacious without the ball again from the front, we need tone setters without the ball and dynamic threats.
Hes still good, hell still put up good numbers and I wouldnt be upset if he stayed. I do think if we can get a fee for him this summer we should cash in rather than let him walk for nothing next year. If he wants to sign a new deal, maybe we look at it but I personally wouldnt.