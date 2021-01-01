Mo should be a centre forward next season.



100%.He's just not as rapid as he was, but he is a world class goalscorer. Get him 'closer to goal' as Jurgen told him all those years ago, and he will still bang them in. Prior to that injury he was on fire. That rare layoff had a massive impact on him. Just couldn't get back into his stride. Even though he was not himself he still produced moments of brilliance (that outside of the foot pass to Gakpo yesterday). We've not been as quick in our play over the past two seasons with the slow build up from midfield, so hopefully Slot can address that which will only make it easier for the like of Salah.This summer though an extension to his deal would be ideal.