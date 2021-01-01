« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 [2030]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3186871 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,067
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81160 on: Today at 04:50:03 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:35:44 pm
Seems like a 1 in 2 kind of striker, in a good way, and only 20.
Highly rated......

He has lots of potential but is far too raw and rough around the edges. Doesnt seem a very Liverpool signing considering who is now at the club. Presses well though.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81161 on: Today at 04:53:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:03 pm
He has lots of potential but is far too raw and rough around the edges. Doesnt seem a very Liverpool signing considering who is now at the club. Presses well though.

Had a look at a few reports on him; at 20 it seems this summer he is ready for a transfer and RBL will be "flexible" around his release clause which sits at 50 million Euro. Yes, you'd expect rough edges at 20 years old. But you wonder what our data-crunchers make of his career so far.

Playing devil's advocado, how good would it be to have a penalty box operator, who is 20 years old and just focussed on bursting the onion bag?

Of course, without departures it makes no sense, with it just might...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,311
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81162 on: Today at 04:54:12 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:35:44 pm
Seems like a 1 in 2 kind of striker, in a good way, and only 20.
Highly rated......

Personally don't think we'll go for another project forward to lead the line, I wonder if we might see Mo move central and see more pace come in for the wide positions.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81163 on: Today at 04:56:01 pm »
Probably not worth reading into, but found it interesting that we went with Gakpo over Nunez, Quansah over Konate, and Endo / Harvey over Dom / Jones. Easily could be explained by form or fitness, but it was telling that we looked worse in a few matches when we took those players off.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,957
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81164 on: Today at 04:58:22 pm »
If we are looking for a striker, I would rather go with Openda. He has the minutes at the top level now, is only 24, and ticks a lot of boxes.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,067
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81165 on: Today at 04:58:26 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:53:51 pm
Had a look at a few reports on him; at 20 it seems this summer he is ready for a transfer and RBL will be "flexible" around his release clause which sits at 50 million Euro. Yes, you'd expect rough edges at 20 years old. But you wonder what our data-crunchers make of his career so far.

Playing devil's advocado, how good would it be to have a penalty box operator, who is 20 years old and just focussed on bursting the onion bag?

Of course, without departures it makes no sense, with it just might...

You can only have a player who does that if its a certainty that he will consistently score. City literally had to sign the best in the world to alter their system and most coaches of top teams will want that. Sesko still has tonnes of development to go through and quite frankly, we dont have the headroom to have that when we have a lot around him to box off.

What he does have going for him now though is that when it comes to pressing, he is pretty good at it.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:00:21 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,067
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81166 on: Today at 04:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:58:22 pm
If we are looking for a striker, I would rather go with Openda. He has the minutes at the top level now, is only 24, and ticks a lot of boxes.

Yeah he is more the profile we go for.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,348
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81167 on: Today at 05:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:34:16 pm
FWIW I dont think we as a club have made many mistakes in the market in terms of who weve brought in. Theyre all good players and I have full faith theyll all pan out. Our biggest mistakes over the most recent windows have been putting all of our eggs in one basket and ending up with egg all of our face. Quite why thats happened Ive no idea. Weve all read the quotes over the years, how Edwards said agent relationships were a huge part of the job, maybe we lost some of that when he left because the drawn out pursuits of Tchouameni and Bellingham were both naive and costly. We thankfully had options after Bellingham and still landed a world class player in Mac Allister, that summer still felt bizarre, how we pursued Caicedo and Lavia all summer only to walk away empty-handed Ill never know. Gravenberch at the death was a nice consolation prize who Im probably more optimistic on than most, I think theres another Gini in there just waiting to be unlocked, he probably needed a couple of years at a mid table club first but I can still see him being brilliant.

If you dont think Arsenal have signed well in the market then fair enough, each to their own. I felt like for a while we set the standard in the transfer market, we signed players who consistently exceeded expectations and their price tag, it allowed us to push City as much as we did despite spending much smaller sums. Thats essentially what Arsenal have been doing now and I think they deserve credit for it. In a world where so many clubs are competing for signings, they have their strategy and profile of player absolutely nailed, something we used to do and something City have always done with their endless funds. I expect us to return to those levels now a clear structure is in place and theres now an opportunity for the whole club to reset post Jurgen/Gordon. Ive said in here a few times I still think the biggest improvement we can make next season will be our existing players improving, theres so much potential in this team and potential always takes time to be reached. Jurgen might not have got the fairytale ending, but I do think hes left a really exciting group of players who really could be special in a couple of years.

These are their 20 most expensive signings over the last 5 years:

Rice - 116 million
Pepe - 80 million
Havertz - 75 million
White - 58 million
Jesus - 53 million
Partey - 50 million
Timber - 40 million
Odegaard - 37 million
Vieira - 35 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Saliba - 30 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tierney - 27 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Trossard - 24 million
Kiwior - 20 million
Tomiyasu - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Mari - 14 million
Jorginho - 12 million

Even though they've found some top quality for a decent price, they've also made some blunders that have effectively cost them the title for the past two seasons. To put it simple, they are nowhere near our level of recruiting from 2016-2018, when we caught up with Man City ...
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,311
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81168 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
paul joyce @_pauljoyce
·
3m
Arne Slot has agreed a three year deal as new Liverpool head coach. One of his tasks will be to improve Darwin Nunez who Liverpool are continuing to back.

Nerds defo love Nunez.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81169 on: Today at 05:06:19 pm »
The Slot Machine begins.......

[No more Arsenal, yeah they were good, they spent money blah blah blah]
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81170 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:04:45 pm
paul joyce @_pauljoyce
·
3m
Arne Slot has agreed a three year deal as new Liverpool head coach. One of his tasks will be to improve Darwin Nunez who Liverpool are continuing to back.

Nerds defo love Nunez.

With the greatest of respect, how on earth would Paul Joyce know anything about the detail of the team conversations, with respect to Slot - he's not even met any of the first team yet! Let alone made any sort of assessment of their suitability.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,293
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81171 on: Today at 05:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:54:12 pm
Personally don't think we'll go for another project forward to lead the line, I wonder if we might see Mo move central and see more pace come in for the wide positions.
A notable part of Mo's decline has been physical, It has been a bit easier to brush him off the ball so unlikely that he will move more centrally. My guess though
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,695
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81172 on: Today at 05:08:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:58:26 pm
You can only have a player who does that if its a certainty that he will consistently score. City literally had to sign the best in the world to alter their system and most coaches of top teams will want that. Sesko still has tonnes of development to go through and quite frankly, we dont have the headroom to have that when we have a lot around him to box off.

What he does have going for him now though is that when it comes to pressing, he is pretty good at it.

Don't have a strong opinion on him, but I guess at 20, you'd be looking at the raw potential and if he'd be a top class striker very soon. Given we don' really sign £100 million players, getting some at 20 makes sense.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,311
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81173 on: Today at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:06:31 pm
With the greatest of respect, how on earth would Paul Joyce know anything about the detail of the team conversations, with respect to Slot - he's not even met any of the first team yet! Let alone made any sort of assessment of their suitability.

Other journalists are saying similar so I'd expect some sort a briefing?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,729
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81174 on: Today at 05:11:27 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:06:31 pm
With the greatest of respect, how on earth would Paul Joyce know anything about the detail of the team conversations, with respect to Slot - he's not even met any of the first team yet! Let alone made any sort of assessment of their suitability.

Slot is Head Coach not manager so he coaches the players he is given.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,348
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81175 on: Today at 05:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:04:45 pm
paul joyce @_pauljoyce
·
3m
Arne Slot has agreed a three year deal as new Liverpool head coach. One of his tasks will be to improve Darwin Nunez who Liverpool are continuing to back.

Nerds defo love Nunez.

Of course that the club will continue to back Nunez. If Slot can improve his concentration and teaches him how not to hit the post so often, he is a 30+ goals per season striker ...
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81176 on: Today at 05:21:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:00:48 pm
These are their 20 most expensive signings over the last 5 years:

Rice - 116 million
Pepe - 80 million
Havertz - 75 million
White - 58 million
Jesus - 53 million
Partey - 50 million
Timber - 40 million
Odegaard - 37 million
Vieira - 35 million
Zinchenko - 35 million
Saliba - 30 million
Ramsdale - 28 million
Tierney - 27 million
Gabriel - 26 million
Trossard - 24 million
Kiwior - 20 million
Tomiyasu - 19 million
Lokonga - 18 million
Mari - 14 million
Jorginho - 12 million

Even though they've found some top quality for a decent price, they've also made some blunders that have effectively cost them the title for the past two seasons. To put it simple, they are nowhere near our level of recruiting from 2016-2018, when we caught up with Man City ...

I wouldnt say any of their signings have cost them a title, thats a little silly. Last season they were way ahead of schedule, they fell off at the end but they werent even a CL side at that point. This season was their first back in the CL and theyve finished with 89 points, matched City for goal difference and looked almost impossible to score past for a good chunk of the season. Arsenal were never expected to win the league last season or this season so why youre acting like theyve underachieved by achieving what they have Ive no idea. Coming second in back to back seasons despite having the 5th/4th most expensive squads in the league is good regardless of whether they won it or not. The only signing on that list you can say they got badly wrong is Pepe, a signing made before Arteta was there. Since Artetas got there alongside Edu theyve barely put a foot wrong.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,790
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81177 on: Today at 05:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:08:17 pm
A few rumours that we may trigger Sesko's release clause.  :D

The Deep Space Nine captain? Isn't he a bit too auld?  ;D
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81178 on: Today at 05:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:04:45 pm
paul joyce @_pauljoyce
·
3m
Arne Slot has agreed a three year deal as new Liverpool head coach. One of his tasks will be to improve Darwin Nunez who Liverpool are continuing to back.

Nerds defo love Nunez.

One muppet I know has interpreted the bit in bold to mean that Slot will be given the task to improve his current players and that it also means the summer will be be quiet in terms of signings.  ::)
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81179 on: Today at 05:30:48 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:06:31 pm
With the greatest of respect, how on earth would Paul Joyce know anything about the detail of the team conversations, with respect to Slot - he's not even met any of the first team yet! Let alone made any sort of assessment of their suitability.

Briefed from the club to try to stop constant rumours all summer about Nunez being sold.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81180 on: Today at 05:31:35 pm »
Has anybody here watched Sesko regularly.

Diversity is good when assessing relatively unknown players.

Unlike previous years, there might be more movement around the period with clubs working hard to balance the books before June 30.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:33:52 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,865
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81181 on: Today at 05:35:29 pm »
Seems we want to give Salah, VVD and TAA new contracts and its a priority according to the Telegraph. Not surprising but there you go.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,175
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81182 on: Today at 05:43:13 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 03:25:18 pm
There's a Nunez thread where all of the arguments for and against can be found 100 times
Could we save this thread for actual transfer stuff?

the nunez thread is locked
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,873
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81183 on: Today at 05:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 05:35:29 pm
Seems we want to give Salah, VVD and TAA new contracts according to the Telegraph. Not surprising but there you go.
The length is all important, I think. Trent - should have been sorted long ago, but tie him up on a long contract, he has the qualities to deliver in his 30s. VVD - give him a year or two and see how it goes. Salah's new contract would make me bite my nose off... He is the best attacker we have, currently most efficient based on G+A stats, but he lost a lot of the traits that made him great for us over the years. His game is evolving, but our attack is getting blunter, because he MUST play. Considering the wages he's on, which are head and shoulders above everyone else's, his new contract would be astronomical. Salah is on £350k/wk, Virg is second with £220k/wk, Alisson is on £150k/wk, Robbo on £100k/wk... At some stage (I think now), the wages won't reflect the contribution to the team, which would be really bad for team morale. I know that this is an unpopular opinion here, but I would think that now is the time to part ways and reinvest elsewhere in the team to strengthen a la Coutinho.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 [2030]   Go Up
« previous next »
 