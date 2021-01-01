These are their 20 most expensive signings over the last 5 years:



Rice - 116 million

Pepe - 80 million

Havertz - 75 million

White - 58 million

Jesus - 53 million

Partey - 50 million

Timber - 40 million

Odegaard - 37 million

Vieira - 35 million

Zinchenko - 35 million

Saliba - 30 million

Ramsdale - 28 million

Tierney - 27 million

Gabriel - 26 million

Trossard - 24 million

Kiwior - 20 million

Tomiyasu - 19 million

Lokonga - 18 million

Mari - 14 million

Jorginho - 12 million



Even though they've found some top quality for a decent price, they've also made some blunders that have effectively cost them the title for the past two seasons. To put it simple, they are nowhere near our level of recruiting from 2016-2018, when we caught up with Man City ...



I wouldnt say any of their signings have cost them a title, thats a little silly. Last season they were way ahead of schedule, they fell off at the end but they werent even a CL side at that point. This season was their first back in the CL and theyve finished with 89 points, matched City for goal difference and looked almost impossible to score past for a good chunk of the season. Arsenal were never expected to win the league last season or this season so why youre acting like theyve underachieved by achieving what they have Ive no idea. Coming second in back to back seasons despite having the 5th/4th most expensive squads in the league is good regardless of whether they won it or not. The only signing on that list you can say they got badly wrong is Pepe, a signing made before Arteta was there. Since Artetas got there alongside Edu theyve barely put a foot wrong.