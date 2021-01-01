Seems we want to give Salah, VVD and TAA new contracts according to the Telegraph. Not surprising but there you go.
The length is all important, I think. Trent - should have been sorted long ago, but tie him up on a long contract, he has the qualities to deliver in his 30s. VVD - give him a year or two and see how it goes. Salah's new contract would make me bite my nose off... He is the best attacker we have, currently most efficient based on G+A stats, but he lost a lot of the traits that made him great for us over the years. His game is evolving, but our attack is getting blunter, because he MUST play. Considering the wages he's on, which are head and shoulders above everyone else's, his new contract would be astronomical. Salah is on £350k/wk, Virg is second with £220k/wk, Alisson is on £150k/wk, Robbo on £100k/wk... At some stage (I think now), the wages won't reflect the contribution to the team, which would be really bad for team morale. I know that this is an unpopular opinion here, but I would think that now is the time to part ways and reinvest elsewhere in the team to strengthen a la Coutinho.