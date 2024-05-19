Strikes me a really interesting summer this. It feels like previous years there were a few nailed on things, but across the board with other teams it all feels really uncertain. Chelsea could do absolutely anything, including sales. Utd will have a new manager and potentially a fire sale. Arsenal it'll be interesting to see who they manage to get in to try and really match City. Will Newcastle hold on to Bruno and Isak? Will PSG make a big splash now Mbappe's gone.
Going to be fascinating to see how we go about business. I'm sure I read somewhere Edwards a Bruno G fan, and with that release clause, I wonder if we drop the Caicedo money finally.