« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 [2029]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3186142 times)

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81120 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:13:47 pm
I wonder if you hate it because it destroys your argument?

What did you think of Firmino playing as a centre forward or Dalglish when he was creating assists for Rush but barely scoring himself?

No I hate it because it absolves responsibility, Frimino was clearer not our goal scorer which was clear as day, the system meant he a facilitator for Mane and Salah.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81121 on: Today at 01:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:13:47 pm
I wonder if you hate it because it destroys your argument?

What did you think of Firmino playing as a centre forward or Dalglish when he was creating assists for Rush but barely scoring himself?

I wouldn't say I hate it but Darwin had 9 league goals last season. Everyone said he'll explode this season and he got 11 league goals. I expect more when he does nothing else aside from said goals. I personally don't rate 'chaos'.

He isn't a scratch on Firmino btw, let alone Dalglish...so let's ease up on those comparisons. He'll be here next season prob so let's see. Fingers crossed but very doubtful is a fair stance I shall take.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,725
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81122 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:23:46 pm
No I hate it because it absolves responsibility, Frimino was clearer not our goal scorer which was clear as day, the system meant he a facilitator for Mane and Salah.

Facilitator Firmino's best season for League assists was 19-20 when he created 8 whilst playing 3001 minutes. Nunez created 8 this season from 2046 minutes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81123 on: Today at 01:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:25:37 pm
I don't think Nunez is in a good place mentally at the moment as evidenced by deleting his social media. Players want to play and don't always react properly in the heat of the moment. Look at Salah the other week.

As much as it's ridiculous to go in on Nunez for not clapping at a specific time, it's also a little silly to project mental health issues on to him.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,292
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81124 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:39:00 pm
Facilitator Firmino's best season for League assists was 19-20 when he created 8 whilst playing 3001 minutes. Nunez created 8 this season from 2046 minutes.
A facilitator doesn't mean he needs to be directly getting those assists, for example, he plays Mo in and Mo squares it to Mane for a tap-in. You can dress it up any way you want but it is clear that Nunez's goal return has been poor. I'd rather he got 18 goals and 2 assists all season than 10 goals and 10 assists.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81125 on: Today at 02:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:39:00 pm
Facilitator Firmino's best season for League assists was 19-20 when he created 8 whilst playing 3001 minutes. Nunez created 8 this season from 2046 minutes.

A facilitator doesnt just mean who makes the final pass.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,028
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81126 on: Today at 02:21:15 pm »


I hope Linda tells John Henry to invest this summer, she seems
more bothered about losing to City than he does
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,725
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81127 on: Today at 02:21:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:54:44 pm
As much as it's ridiculous to go in on Nunez for not clapping at a specific time, it's also a little silly to project mental health issues on to him.

Nunez has already admitted that online trolls have affected him before.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-darwin-nunez-childhood-life-27268635?_ga=2.104613960.996341396.1655621705-954261790.1638092168

Yet his spectacular rise has often been plagued with doubts. Nunez had to seek psychological help when he became the target of social media trolls whilst playing for Uruguay at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

He explained: I used to look at the (social media) networks a lot - but then I saw comments that I didnt like. They actually made me feel sick. The criticism started to get me down and I had to speak to the national team psychologist Axel Ocampo. He helped me a lot, but the answer was simple. Now I dont turn my cellphone on in the dressing room to read what is being said about me. I only turn my phone on after games to speak with my family and friends. I will only listen to the people who have been supportive.


I don't think it is a coincidence that he deleted a lot of his social media recently.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81128 on: Today at 02:21:51 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:56:14 pm
I'd rather he got 18 goals and 2 assists all season than 10 goals and 10 assists.
Been thinking this for awhile. His goal contribution numbers are really good, the problem is we need another consistent goalscorer alongside Mo and he wasn't that this season.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,725
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81129 on: Today at 02:25:19 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:56:14 pm
A facilitator doesn't mean he needs to be directly getting those assists, for example, he plays Mo in and Mo squares it to Mane for a tap-in. You can dress it up any way you want but it is clear that Nunez's goal return has been poor. I'd rather he got 18 goals and 2 assists all season than 10 goals and 10 assists.

I think Salah who is our top goalscorer and has been assisted 10 times by Nunez may disagree.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81130 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm »
Yawn! This thread will get derailed by Darwin chat.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,309
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81131 on: Today at 02:32:46 pm »
Quote
High on the summer shopping list will surely be an elite holding midfielder. Wataru Endo proved to be a great addition after arriving from Stuttgart last summer but aged 31, hes not a long-term solution. More quality is needed in that department because Liverpool cannot rely on Mac Allister as their No 6.

James Pearce

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5501434/2024/05/19/liverpool-wolves-klopp-farewell/
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81132 on: Today at 02:39:16 pm »

History tell us there is no chance the club will let Nunez go for a loss.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,725
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81133 on: Today at 02:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:39:16 pm
History tell us there is no chance the club will let Nunez go for a loss.

Not sure what you mean we sold both Carroll and Benteke for a loss.

Personally, I think the squad needs rebalancing for Slot. We need more wingers and less strikers. Klopp played three out and out forwards and then looked to bring the other two on later in the game. Slot tends to have more hard-working wide players and then changes them when they have emptied the tank.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,304
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81134 on: Today at 02:50:33 pm »
Fuckin hell. Nunez being compared to Firmino and Suarez was ridiculous enough but now being compared to Kenny. Behave.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,725
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81135 on: Today at 03:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:50:33 pm
Fuckin hell. Nunez being compared to Firmino and Suarez was ridiculous enough but now being compared to Kenny. Behave.

It isn't about comparing them as players. It was just dispelling the notion that the only way to judge centre forwards is on the number of goals they scored.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81136 on: Today at 03:25:18 pm »
There's a Nunez thread where all of the arguments for and against can be found 100 times
Could we save this thread for actual transfer stuff?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,590
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81137 on: Today at 03:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:44:18 pm
Not sure what you mean we sold both Carroll and Benteke for a loss.

Personally, I think the squad needs rebalancing for Slot. We need more wingers and less strikers. Klopp played three out and out forwards and then looked to bring the other two on later in the game. Slot tends to have more hard-working wide players and then changes them when they have emptied the tank.

Benteke wasn't sold for a loss.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,590
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81138 on: Today at 03:47:31 pm »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,725
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81139 on: Today at 03:52:37 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:46:31 pm
Benteke wasn't sold for a loss.

We paid £32.5m for him and sold him for £27m + add ons. Even if all the addons were met which isn't likely the maximum fee would have been £32m.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81140 on: Today at 03:58:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:35 am
Get 89 points but fucked up badly. Quite a take that.

Yes, they fucked up badly by spending £65 million on Havertz. A proper No.9 would have got them the league title this season. You love to criticise our club when we don't make the right signing, but for some reason praise other clubs for doing the same mistake. Funny "fan" base we have ...
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,299
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81141 on: Today at 04:00:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:58:41 pm
Yes, they fucked up badly by spending £65 million on Havertz. A proper No.9 would have got them the league title this season. You love to criticise our club when we don't make the right signing, but for some reason praise other clubs for doing the same mistake. Funny "fan" base we have ...

Eh? Harvertz is a twat but he's made them a better team, he's like their Bobby Firmino, their problems have been they have no Salah/Mane banging in their goals from the space Havertz makes.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81142 on: Today at 04:02:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:58:41 pm
Yes, they fucked up badly by spending £65 million on Havertz. A proper No.9 would have got them the league title this season. You love to criticise our club when we don't make the right signing, but for some reason praise other clubs for doing the same mistake. Funny "fan" base we have ...

 ;D This wont go down well on here
Logged

Online just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,619
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81143 on: Today at 04:03:23 pm »
Strikes me a really interesting summer this. It feels like previous years there were a few nailed on things, but across the board with other teams it all feels really uncertain. Chelsea could do absolutely anything, including sales. Utd will have a new manager and potentially a fire sale. Arsenal it'll be interesting to see who they manage to get in to try and really match City. Will Newcastle hold on to Bruno and Isak? Will PSG make a big splash now Mbappe's gone.

Going to be fascinating to see how we go about business. I'm sure I read somewhere Edwards a Bruno G fan, and with that release clause, I wonder if we drop the Caicedo money finally.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81144 on: Today at 04:04:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:47:17 am
Isn't he from the Wan-Bissaka school of full-backs? Never seen him do anything with the ball.

I think that he is better than Wan-Bissaka in the attacking half, and I wouldn't mind a solid defensive left fullback, with Trent at the other side ...

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81145 on: Today at 04:08:17 pm »
A few rumours that we may trigger Sesko's release clause.  :D
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81146 on: Today at 04:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:08:17 pm
A few rumours that we may trigger Sesko's release clause.  :D
would mean Nunez's leaving
Will Sesko be better than Nunez im not so sure.

would be a strange move from us imo
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,062
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81147 on: Today at 04:16:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:58:41 pm
Yes, they fucked up badly by spending £65 million on Havertz. A proper No.9 would have got them the league title this season. You love to criticise our club when we don't make the right signing, but for some reason praise other clubs for doing the same mistake. Funny "fan" base we have ...

Says the guy who pissed off for a while when we lost to Arsenal saying we didnt have the mentality to win the league. Do you need reminding of that again?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 [2029]   Go Up
« previous next »
 