As much as it's ridiculous to go in on Nunez for not clapping at a specific time, it's also a little silly to project mental health issues on to him.



Nunez has already admitted that online trolls have affected him before.Yet his spectacular rise has often been plagued with doubts. Nunez had to seek psychological help when he became the target of social media trolls whilst playing for Uruguay at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.He explained: I used to look at the (social media) networks a lot - but then I saw comments that I didnt like. They actually made me feel sick. The criticism started to get me down and I had to speak to the national team psychologist Axel Ocampo. He helped me a lot, but the answer was simple. Now I dont turn my cellphone on in the dressing room to read what is being said about me. I only turn my phone on after games to speak with my family and friends. I will only listen to the people who have been supportive.I don't think it is a coincidence that he deleted a lot of his social media recently.