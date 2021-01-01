« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3185061 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81080 on: Today at 12:00:26 pm »
Fuck me. Youll never walk alone? You win more together?

Some tit doesnt see you clapping in a twitter thread and you get slaughtered.

Darwin is our player, if you cant support him when hes down, then dont support him when hes up.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81081 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:00:02 pm
Yep looks like things have got on top of him. I think posters should think of a player's mental health before piling in.

All he has to do is move his fucking hands, for a few seconds regardless of how he feels inside. What he did actually takes just as much effort and needlessly puts the spotlight on his behaviour, the guy is dense at times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81082 on: Today at 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:00:26 pm
Fuck me. Youll never walk alone? You win more together?

Some tit doesnt see you clapping in a twitter thread and you get slaughtered.

Darwin is our player, if you cant support him when hes down, then dont support him when hes up.

He is the tit for not clapping.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81083 on: Today at 12:01:45 pm »
https://x.com/jkoumas10/status/1792502057787646066?s=46

Quite clearly pushes and taunts Jurgen here. Heartbreaking.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81084 on: Today at 12:06:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:46:48 am
Think £50m for Nunez, And £60m/£70m for Diaz. Prices are mad. Both including add-ons. Actually think Nunez could be a really good player. But he's brainless not just on the pitch.

I think selling players might be difficult this summer. Not just for us but all teams.

Im not sure who the market is for the likes of Nunez at 50M and Diaz at 70M plus the high wages theyd want. PSG? Bayern? Spurs? Villa? Saudi clubs?

Some of those clubs seem like a massive stretch as well.

I actually think both players are decent and could be excellent. Plus I dont think therell be a massive market for either player. Think thats because they arent elite players at this point and the clubs shopping in that tier below may not have a lot of funds available.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81085 on: Today at 12:07:47 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:45 pm
https://x.com/jkoumas10/status/1792502057787646066?s=46

Quite clearly pushes and taunts Jurgen here. Heartbreaking.

Clearly hates the fella
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81086 on: Today at 12:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:06:37 pm
I think selling players might be difficult this summer. Not just for us but all teams.

Im not sure who the market is for the likes of Nunez at 50M and Diaz at 70M plus the high wages theyd want. PSG? Bayern? Spurs? Villa? Saudi clubs?

Some of those clubs seem like a massive stretch as well.

I actually think both players are decent and could be excellent. Plus I dont think therell be a massive market for either player. Think thats because they arent elite players at this point and the clubs shopping in that tier below may not have a lot of funds available.
If we want to sell any attacker, then Diaz is the most likely because the other club will find it easy to bump his wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81087 on: Today at 12:08:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:45 pm
Quite clearly pushes and taunts Jurgen here. Heartbreaking.

It's so sad to see when 2 people you love so clearly HATE each other.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81088 on: Today at 12:10:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:45 pm
https://x.com/jkoumas10/status/1792502057787646066?s=46

Quite clearly pushes and taunts Jurgen here. Heartbreaking.

Not good. Disappointing to see Mac Allister and Díaz getting involved too, no doubt sticking up for their mate. A real lack of class from all 3 of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81089 on: Today at 12:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:06:37 pm
I think selling players might be difficult this summer. Not just for us but all teams.

Im not sure who the market is for the likes of Nunez at 50M and Diaz at 70M plus the high wages theyd want. PSG? Bayern? Spurs? Villa? Saudi clubs?

Some of those clubs seem like a massive stretch as well.

I actually think both players are decent and could be excellent. Plus I dont think therell be a massive market for either player. Think thats because they arent elite players at this point and the clubs shopping in that tier below may not have a lot of funds available.

Fair point. It's a buyers market now for players like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81090 on: Today at 12:13:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:48:17 am
Maybe Darwin feels he should be playing more. However,  he was rightly dropped based on form.

I'm very simple, if a player is playing then he should get more minutes and vice versa. That's the way it should be and the players need to accept it.

It's easy to forget that he's still relatively young - I could barely function as a human at 24, so being handed the no.9 shirt at one of the biggest clubs in the world doesn't come easily. It is a heavy shirt to wear, and perhaps he lacks some of the maturity needed to cope with setbacks. We all develop our coping mechanisms at different speeds after all. If the club are good with him staying then maybe a fresh start under a new manager could be the making of him. But I suspect we've seen the last of him, which I think would be a real shame.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81091 on: Today at 12:13:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:07:58 pm
If we want to sell any attacker, then Diaz is the most likely because the other club will find it easy to bump his wages.

I agree.

He feels like a player with lower ceiling but a higher floor compared with Nunez. PSG, for example, might want that for stability and known quality that Diaz brings to help partially fill the Mbappe shaped hole they have in their team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81092 on: Today at 12:13:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:45 pm
https://x.com/jkoumas10/status/1792502057787646066?s=46

Quite clearly pushes and taunts Jurgen here. Heartbreaking.

Well maybe not! Looks fine there. Maybe a beer or two helped him calm down  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81093 on: Today at 12:14:10 pm »
Van Dijk not received a contract offer

At the moment there is nothing for me to say. Nothing has changed and nothing is on the table either. No changes in my situation at all."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81094 on: Today at 12:15:08 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81095 on: Today at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:14:10 pm
Van Dijk not received a contract offer

At the moment there is nothing for me to say. Nothing has changed and nothing is on the table either. No changes in my situation at all."

Maybe he should clap harder?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81096 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:13:58 pm
Well maybe not! Looks fine there. Maybe a beer or two helped him calm down  ;D

Maybe he was having an argument with his partner about going out with the team later, but it all got sorted (or didn't and he went anyway)  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81097 on: Today at 12:16:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:14:10 pm
Van Dijk not received a contract offer

At the moment there is nothing for me to say. Nothing has changed and nothing is on the table either. No changes in my situation at all."

Hopefully one comes in with Hughes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81098 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 12:13:17 pm
It's easy to forget that he's still relatively young - I could barely function as a human at 24, so being handed the no.9 shirt at one of the biggest clubs in the world doesn't come easily. It is a heavy shirt to wear, and perhaps he lacks some of the maturity needed to cope with setbacks. We all develop our coping mechanisms at different speeds after all. If the club are good with him staying then maybe a fresh start under a new manager could be the making of him. But I suspect we've seen the last of him, which I think would be a real shame.

This is worth a watch about the mental health of darts players and the absolute shit that they have to put up with on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WwXFXYR9NM

From personal abuse to their families being targeted. As you say for someone in their mid to early twenties to have to put up with that kind of abuse is horrible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81099 on: Today at 12:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:17:25 pm
This is worth a watch about the mental health of darts players and the absolute shit that they have to put up with on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WwXFXYR9NM

From personal abuse to their families being targeted. As you say for someone in their mid to early twenties to have to put up with that kind of abuse is horrible.

I think he's just upset at Klopp, because he clapped for other staff/players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81100 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:19:49 pm
I think he's just upset at Klopp, because he clapped for other staff/players.

So upset he is dancing and laughing with Klopp at his leaving party
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81101 on: Today at 12:23:18 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:46 am
Anyone know where the transfer thread has gone? This appears to be the Arsenal thread of worship.

No worshipping going on, just people pointing out the bullshit you're talking
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81102 on: Today at 12:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:19:49 pm
I think he's just upset at Klopp, because he clapped for other staff/players.

I don't think Nunez is in a good place mentally at the moment as evidenced by deleting his social media. Players want to play and don't always react properly in the heat of the moment. Look at Salah the other week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81103 on: Today at 12:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:23:18 pm
No worshipping going on, just people pointing out the bullshit you're talking

Huh? I've not even mentioned them in here.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81104 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:43:51 am
Yet if you look at our squad depth for 18/19 and 19/20, it massively pales in comparison to currently.

Depth wise yet but not in terms of quality, certainly in terms of the starting 11.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81105 on: Today at 12:45:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:00:26 pm
Fuck me. Youll never walk alone? You win more together?

Some tit doesnt see you clapping in a twitter thread and you get slaughtered.

Darwin is our player, if you cant support him when hes down, then dont support him when hes up.

He's just a weirdo for doing what he did lol. Maybe he's fine though since he's been dancing and all.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:14:10 pm
Van Dijk not received a contract offer

At the moment there is nothing for me to say. Nothing has changed and nothing is on the table either. No changes in my situation at all."

This one is really strange. I get the age limit on big contracts thing but I hope Edwards and team can see he's been our POTS again. Couple more seasons in him. Must be sorted over the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81106 on: Today at 12:52:54 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:45:57 pm
He's just a weirdo for doing what he did lol. Maybe he's fine though since he's been dancing and all.
This one is really strange. I get the age limit on big contracts thing but I hope Edwards and team can see he's been our POTS again. Couple more seasons in him. Must be sorted over the summer.

Probably just needs a sit down with the new manager that's all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81107 on: Today at 12:56:32 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:52:54 pm
Probably just needs a sit down with the new manager that's all

I'd agree, I fully expect once everyone has officially started they will all sit down and agree who to offer new contracts to etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81108 on: Today at 12:57:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:39:13 pm
Depth wise yet but not in terms of quality, certainly in terms of the starting 11.

A lot of the key players in the 2018 to 2020 period were in the 25-28 age bracket. Trent and Gomez were the obvious 2 who werent. Milner and Lallana were the over 30s of them squads. I think Henderson was 30 in 2019/20.

I think the make up of the current squad is pretty different. Experienced players are older but still key players in the starting XI. There arent that many players well into he 25-28 age bracket where you may expect peak performance. Diaz, Jota, Gomez, Tsimikas.

We do have a number of players just about to hit that type of age bracket or below. Trent, Konate, MacAllister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez. We need to see the leap from a few of these in next 12 months. Add in continued development of Elliott, Bradley, Quansah, Gravenberch, Bajcetic and the starting XI could get stronger and stronger over next 12-24 months. Thats before any additional signings to strengthen the current squad.

Ive said it before but development of existing players will be the most crucial thing in evolution if this team. If we can get that right and align it with 2 or 3 key signings over the next 12-18 months we could have another great team on our hands.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81109 on: Today at 12:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:02:43 am
Not good from Darwin.

https://x.com/ynwamatt/status/1792342224623239187?s=46

All the players who out scored him this season aside from the usual suspects

Jarrod BowenBowen 16
Jean-Philippe Mateta 16
Nicolas Jackson 14
Chris Wood 14
Kai Havertz 13
Matheus Cunha 12
Hwang Hee-chan 12
Yoane Wissa 12
Leandro Trossard 12
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81110 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:45 pm
https://x.com/jkoumas10/status/1792502057787646066?s=46

Quite clearly pushes and taunts Jurgen here. Heartbreaking.
Alcohol always helps
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81111 on: Today at 01:06:05 pm »
30 G+A returns in about 3000 minutes,he's behind Salah and Jota in per/minute productivity there but ahead of Gakpo and Diaz who both had more minutes.

Our attack as a unit had a disappointing season though granted,that's all i'm going to say about it without singling out anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81112 on: Today at 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:06:05 pm
30 G+A returns in about 3000 minutes,he's behind Salah and Jota there but ahead of Gakpo and Diaz who both had more minutes.

Our attack as a unit had a disappointing season though granted,that's all i'm going to say about it without singling out anyone.
Really hate this Goals contribution metric, it is complete rubbish. Yes I want my CF to assist but his main job is to score goals this is the first, second, and third priority.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81113 on: Today at 01:11:15 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:54:50 am
Although he may not be clapping his xC is still very good over the course of the season.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81114 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
Up front is a strange one this off-season.
We create so many chances, we should have a stack more goals (and points). Salah's goal-scoring form fell off a cliff after Afcon, Darwin doesn't need more talking about and Luis is clearly missing the final pass/shot that caps his excellent build-up play. I'm still not sure what Gakpo's best position is. But none of them are "bad," per se.

I wonder if Slot brings in a forward and what profile he goes for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81115 on: Today at 01:13:20 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:10:29 pm
Really hate this Goals contribution metric, it is complete rubbish. Yes I want my CF to assist but his main job is to score goals this is the first, second, and third priority.

It all counts for me,just means someone else in the team benefited.

Not out to change anyone's mind here,mine's made up and so have others.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81116 on: Today at 01:13:47 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:10:29 pm
Really hate this Goals contribution metric, it is complete rubbish. Yes I want my CF to assist but his main job is to score goals this is the first, second, and third priority.

I wonder if you hate it because it destroys your argument?

What did you think of Firmino playing as a centre forward or Dalglish when he was creating assists for Rush but barely scoring himself?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81117 on: Today at 01:17:57 pm »
Hopefully Slot and his team will already be telling the suits what they want and need for next season. The sooner it all becomes official the better, and he gets to work. I'm sure they will be working on it behind the scenes already though.
