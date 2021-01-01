Depth wise yet but not in terms of quality, certainly in terms of the starting 11.
A lot of the key players in the 2018 to 2020 period were in the 25-28 age bracket. Trent and Gomez were the obvious 2 who werent. Milner and Lallana were the over 30s of them squads. I think Henderson was 30 in 2019/20.
I think the make up of the current squad is pretty different. Experienced players are older but still key players in the starting XI. There arent that many players well into he 25-28 age bracket where you may expect peak performance. Diaz, Jota, Gomez, Tsimikas.
We do have a number of players just about to hit that type of age bracket or below. Trent, Konate, MacAllister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez. We need to see the leap from a few of these in next 12 months. Add in continued development of Elliott, Bradley, Quansah, Gravenberch, Bajcetic and the starting XI could get stronger and stronger over next 12-24 months. Thats before any additional signings to strengthen the current squad.
Ive said it before but development of existing players will be the most crucial thing in evolution if this team. If we can get that right and align it with 2 or 3 key signings over the next 12-18 months we could have another great team on our hands.