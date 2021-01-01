Depth wise yet but not in terms of quality, certainly in terms of the starting 11.



A lot of the key players in the 2018 to 2020 period were in the 25-28 age bracket. Trent and Gomez were the obvious 2 who werent. Milner and Lallana were the over 30s of them squads. I think Henderson was 30 in 2019/20.I think the make up of the current squad is pretty different. Experienced players are older but still key players in the starting XI. There arent that many players well into he 25-28 age bracket where you may expect peak performance. Diaz, Jota, Gomez, Tsimikas.We do have a number of players just about to hit that type of age bracket or below. Trent, Konate, MacAllister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez. We need to see the leap from a few of these in next 12 months. Add in continued development of Elliott, Bradley, Quansah, Gravenberch, Bajcetic and the starting XI could get stronger and stronger over next 12-24 months. Thats before any additional signings to strengthen the current squad.Ive said it before but development of existing players will be the most crucial thing in evolution if this team. If we can get that right and align it with 2 or 3 key signings over the next 12-18 months we could have another great team on our hands.