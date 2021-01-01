« previous next »
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81040 on: Today at 10:20:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:13:45 am
Well we will have to see wont we. Our team doesnt need many, as we have seen its an 80 point side. But I still believe we will go into next summer needing 3 or 4 and ending up with 1 or 2, max.

Id like to see 3 or 4 in but I think 3-4 players on top of what weve got it too many players.

Weve already got a squad of 21-22 players without counting Thiago, Matip, Adrian, loan players and the likes of Clark, McConnell etc.

Ive said on here before Id like a CB, LB and a 6. I can see arguments for a wide player also. We also probably need a 3rd keeper.

I dont expect us to buy 5 players. Maybe 3-4 with at least 1 of the current 1st team squad going. I think the midfield options are interesting. If Trent play CM we have a lot of options in midfield. Loads of players who can play as a 8. Really interesting to see how we manage this.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81041 on: Today at 10:24:21 am »
A 6 is an interesting one, because while we all say one is needed, we haven't talked about that position at all in the usual journalists. So far it has been wide player and defenders.

Again I wouldn't be too heart broken without a 6, barring any sort of deep scouting into it, deeper than your armchair expert like us fans, I can't see much of a market at the moment. But I would like one.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81042 on: Today at 10:25:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:54:16 am
Them people were mad.

There's a type of fan who because of right and good support of the team ends up rating the players a tad too highly and so is a lot more relaxed about signings than they might be. You see it with young players especially, 'oh we don't need a dm because of Bacjetic.' I really want that to be true, and it may end up being true, but if he were playing at another club there's absolutely no chance we'd currently think Bacjetic was the solution to the issues at DM.

Last summer, we had people saying one or two signings would get us back to the top of the pile this season. It took buying 4 (4!) CMs and we still didn't get that near in the end.
KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81043 on: Today at 10:26:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:05:55 am
A lot of our window might hinge on what happens with Trent, when you look at what people want from a 6 he ticks pretty much all the boxes no? And the added benefit is Bradley becomes our starting right back which he's more than good enough to do.

Height
Strength
Aerial ability
passing ability short and long
Positional sense
Availability
Recovery pace

Just not the best in the air, but what I could see us doing is going more similar to cheaty i.e. having a center back come left back so you gain the aerial ability there rather than at 6.

Defensively good? Notably missing from that list.

His pace isn't that great either. With that leggy running style it takes him longer to get up to full speed, which is why he gets done by quick players over short distances. Bradley is much better defensively and at tracking runners.

Trent starting at 6 will ensure one thing, chances (and goals) for the opposition, much like the last two seasons with that position.

Trent is the playmaker, an Alonso. He needs a 6, the water carrier, alongside him.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,060
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81044 on: Today at 10:27:43 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:18:22 am
I would be surprised at 1. 2 or 3 I could see. 4 I would again be surprised but not as much only 1.

We need Olise more as he does the creative winger role that Salah does. Eze is great but he is very much an attacking midfielder and we have loads of those.
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81045 on: Today at 10:29:10 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:17:17 am
I would like one of Olise and Eze I must say. I think both look great, if you made me choose I think MAYBE Eze is a bit more of what we need, but either of them I think would be great signings

Doesnt Eze play in midfield in similar position to where we already have MacAllister, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Szoboszlia?

Or can Eze play in a front 3 or 4?

Personally Id be really surprised if Eze or Olise were targets for us. I think well want to go for a wide player who offers a lot of pace.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,289
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81046 on: Today at 10:33:41 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:26:17 am
Defensively good? Notably missing from that list.

His pace isn't that great either. With that leggy running style it takes him longer to get up to full speed, which is why he gets done by quick players over short distances. Bradley is much better defensively and at tracking runners.

Trent starting at 6 will ensure one thing, chances (and goals) for the opposition, much like the last two seasons with that position.

Trent is the playmaker, an Alonso. He needs a 6, the water carrier, alongside him.

Trent was a good defender so I have complete faith he could get back to that level.

I think it's widely accepted that Rodri is the best 6 in the world currently yes? This is his stats..

https://fbref.com/en/players/6434f10d/Rodri

He's not a defensive monster, not even close, he also isn't like Kante i.e. a terrier he's tall and can get back (just like Trent did multiple times yesterday) the key as always is about the team defending better not just introducing some tough tackling 6 who will snuff out fires.

Trent btw

https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold

and Trent is being asked to play direct hence the low pass completion, I'm expecting this to change as Slot is much more about a short passing game.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:35:46 am by Draex »
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81047 on: Today at 10:40:03 am »
Those stats aren't possession adjusted though, I don't think. They had 65% possession this season, Rodri's off ball numbers are going to be significantly affected by that. Also, City play 4 CBs behind Rodri and one of them sometimes steps into CM so functionally he's often the more advanced of a double pivot.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,289
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81048 on: Today at 10:47:43 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:40:03 am
Those stats aren't possession adjusted though, I don't think. They had 65% possession this season, Rodri's off ball numbers are going to be significantly affected by that. Also, City play 4 CBs behind Rodri and one of them sometimes steps into CM so functionally he's often the more advanced of a double pivot.

That's what my original post also stated, I think we will have a center back for left back similar to how cheaty play and as you say this will mean our 6 needs are different also.

Let's use Pacho as a random currently linked left footed center half who can also play left back and the rest of the team as we currently have.

Alisson

Bradley - Konate - Van Dijk - Pacho

Trent - Macca

Salah - Elliot - Diaz

Nunez

Something like that is similar to what Slot plays, but our right back is the attacking width one and the left back is the one who tucks in.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,355
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81049 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:55:12 am
Yep. This refusal to give Arsenal credit from some is incredibly small time.

Comes across as a bit Everton doesnt it?
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81050 on: Today at 10:52:14 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:47:43 am
That's what my original post also stated, I think we will have a center back for left back similar to how cheaty play and as you say this will mean our 6 needs are different also.

Let's use Pacho as a random currently linked left footed center half who can also play left back and the rest of the team as we currently have.

Alisson

Bradley - Konate - Van Dijk - Pacho

Trent - Macca

Salah - Elliot - Diaz

Nunez

Something like that is similar to what Slot plays, but our right back is the attacking width one and the left back is the one who tucks in.

That midfield gets walked through.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81051 on: Today at 10:55:11 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:52:14 am
That midfield gets walked through.

Yeah and hopefully we have bigger plans this summer than downgrading at left back and going again  ;D
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81052 on: Today at 10:55:59 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:47:43 am
That's what my original post also stated, I think we will have a center back for left back similar to how cheaty play and as you say this will mean our 6 needs are different also.

Let's use Pacho as a random currently linked left footed center half who can also play left back and the rest of the team as we currently have.

Alisson

Bradley - Konate - Van Dijk - Pacho

Trent - Macca

Salah - Elliot - Diaz

Nunez

Something like that is similar to what Slot plays, but our right back is the attacking width one and the left back is the one who tucks in.

i guess my problem with that is you have Macca and Trent, who are both more 'ball playing' DMs. City often have a CB make up the 2 in their 3-2 defensive unit. And they have Rodri - who is stronger and bigger than Mac or Trent and an absolute master of the position. You might be able to play Trent as the more 'progressive' of the dual 6s, the guy who functions as the QB (although I have my doubts because he's not press resistant enough), but I'm not sure you can do it alongside Macallister.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81053 on: Today at 10:58:41 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:55:11 am
Yeah and hopefully we have bigger plans this summer than downgrading at left back and going again  ;D

If we line up like that, I think we'll struggle for top 4.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,289
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81054 on: Today at 11:00:35 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:55:59 am
i guess my problem with that is you have Macca and Trent, who are both more 'ball playing' DMs. City often have a CB make up the 2 in their 3-2 defensive unit. And they have Rodri - who is stronger and bigger than Mac or Trent and an absolute master of the position. You might be able to play Trent as the more 'progressive' of the dual 6s, the guy who functions as the QB (although I have my doubts because he's not press resistant enough), but I'm not sure you can do it alongside Macallister.

We shall see, I imagine as a team we will work on being more compact, if you look at cheaty and Arsenals midfield bar Rice and Rodri they are primarily high energy but small and tenacious midfielders whose primary skill is being really good on the ball.
Rahul21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81055 on: Today at 11:02:43 am »
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81056 on: Today at 11:06:36 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:02:43 am
Not good from Darwin.

https://x.com/ynwamatt/status/1792342224623239187?s=46

Last time I gave my opinion on Nunez I was given a warning by the Gestapo. But the man is an arse. Klopp has backed him to the hilt despite being a travesty in front of goal and this is how he acts. Petty child. Same as the nonsense response after Jones' miss against Palace. Lad needs to grow up.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81057 on: Today at 11:08:25 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:02:43 am
Not good from Darwin.

https://x.com/ynwamatt/status/1792342224623239187?s=46

Yeah get him gone. He's not very good anyway. Big baby.

Edwards would never have bought him imo.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,691
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81058 on: Today at 11:14:00 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:02:43 am
Not good from Darwin.

https://x.com/ynwamatt/status/1792342224623239187?s=46

We made a big investment in Darwin and many have kept patient with him. This team at times dominates opposition and creates many chances. I'm thinking Man United in the Cup, we seemed to be destroying them over a 25 min spell....yet where were the goals? A finisher who is physical enough to hold the ball up and be a nuisance to centre backs could be amazing in this team. Does Darwin want to be that player, or be a Latin American cliché and makes eyes to La Liga?

If he's not going to be our "9" then he's also not our best option on the left...
cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81059 on: Today at 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: Rahul21 on Today at 11:02:43 am
Not good from Darwin.

https://x.com/ynwamatt/status/1792342224623239187?s=46

eugh thats horrible from nunez. in some ways not a big thing but sometimes small details tell you a lot. even if hes had a fall out with klopp, thats really petty
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81060 on: Today at 11:16:51 am »
For what it is worth he came out last when all the team lined up, and had a chat with Macca before everything started with Macca chatting with him, but in a way that seemed concerned "Hey is everything alright" kinda way.

Something is happening I feel, I don't know what or why but he doesn't seem happy. Personal issues or teams issues idk but he was out of sorts
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81061 on: Today at 11:23:23 am »
If we could get £120m for both Diaz and Nunez I'd easily trust Edwards/Hughes/Ward to use that for 2 better overall players with better end product.
KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81062 on: Today at 11:28:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:33:41 am
Trent was a good defender so I have complete faith he could get back to that level.

I think it's widely accepted that Rodri is the best 6 in the world currently yes? This is his stats..

https://fbref.com/en/players/6434f10d/Rodri

He's not a defensive monster, not even close, he also isn't like Kante i.e. a terrier he's tall and can get back (just like Trent did multiple times yesterday) the key as always is about the team defending better not just introducing some tough tackling 6 who will snuff out fires.

Trent btw

https://fbref.com/en/players/cd1acf9d/Trent-Alexander-Arnold

and Trent is being asked to play direct hence the low pass completion, I'm expecting this to change as Slot is much more about a short passing game.

He's not terrible defensively, he's just ok. It's his extraordinary playmaking ability from full back that makes him a certain starter, but he needs a midfielder to cover for him when he vacates the area, and to back him up when faced with a quality wide player. In other words he needs defensive protection (we've seen how much he has suffered when the midfield hasn't provided that, the 2022-23 season especially). The same would apply if he played in central midfield. He lacks defensive nous and physically he's just not quick enough to track runners. There wouldn't be enough defensive resistance. We would get played through very easily. Stevie Gerrard was a much better player defensively but I'd never have had him in the 6.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,339
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81063 on: Today at 11:32:05 am »
Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,799
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81064 on: Today at 11:35:21 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:23:23 am
If we could get £120m for both Diaz and Nunez I'd easily trust Edwards/Hughes/Ward to use that for 2 better overall players with better end product.

If we got 120M for Diaz and Nunez combined Edwards should get a statue next to Shankly outside the Kop.

Think you get 40M max for Nunez. 50-60M for Diaz as a max.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,706
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81065 on: Today at 11:40:52 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:23:23 am
If we could get £120m for both Diaz and Nunez I'd easily trust Edwards/Hughes/Ward to use that for 2 better overall players with better end product.

Like we did when we sold Suarez.
KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81066 on: Today at 11:43:28 am »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 11:16:35 am
eugh thats horrible from nunez. in some ways not a big thing but sometimes small details tell you a lot. even if hes had a fall out with klopp, thats really petty

Think he's just a very emotional guy, so either goes mental and jumps over hoardings like the Cup final, or withdraws like it appears he did here.

Did feel for him a bit yesterday when he came on while Trent, Mac and Diaz, our three best creators, went off. Harvey came off shortly after them and all creativity pretty much dried up so he never really got a look in. Thought Endo would have come off given the circumstances against 10. So the game on the field being a non event for him won't have added to his mood.

Think he's a quality player, wayward finiahing yes, but he creates danger when he's on the field. Would like to see how he does under Slot first before making any final judgement on him. The team has not been at full power since he joined, midfield especially, so in a side that is functioning better, winning the ball back quicker and getting it into forwards in more space (like 2018 to 2022) and not a congested penalty area (which doesnt suit his game at all), that would give him a better platform to excel.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81067 on: Today at 11:43:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:49 am
Summer 2018 was probably the only summer where we covered all bases. Since then we always go into the season short.

Yet if you look at our squad depth for 18/19 and 19/20, it massively pales in comparison to currently.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,496
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81068 on: Today at 11:44:24 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:40:52 am
Like we did when we sold Suarez.

Im sure all involved at that time (and those who havent) have improved in their jobs in the last ten years, just like you and I probably have too.
PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81069 on: Today at 11:46:19 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:16:51 am
For what it is worth he came out last when all the team lined up, and had a chat with Macca before everything started with Macca chatting with him, but in a way that seemed concerned "Hey is everything alright" kinda way.

Something is happening I feel, I don't know what or why but he doesn't seem happy. Personal issues or teams issues idk but he was out of sorts

It's deffo against Klopp. He clapped for all the other staff but stopped for him. Even when Klopp ran round again. And again in the dressing room during his speech nothing. Don't know whats happened behind the scenes but if he's sulking over being dropped for being shite then get him gone. Can't even respect the man who gave him the biggest move in his life against the wishes of the club. This along with deleting all his LFC stuff.

I said 2/3 Salah/Diaz/Nunez would be gone but always thought he'd be the least likely. Couldn't care less now.
