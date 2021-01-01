eugh thats horrible from nunez. in some ways not a big thing but sometimes small details tell you a lot. even if hes had a fall out with klopp, thats really petty



Think he's just a very emotional guy, so either goes mental and jumps over hoardings like the Cup final, or withdraws like it appears he did here.Did feel for him a bit yesterday when he came on while Trent, Mac and Diaz, our three best creators, went off. Harvey came off shortly after them and all creativity pretty much dried up so he never really got a look in. Thought Endo would have come off given the circumstances against 10. So the game on the field being a non event for him won't have added to his mood.Think he's a quality player, wayward finiahing yes, but he creates danger when he's on the field. Would like to see how he does under Slot first before making any final judgement on him. The team has not been at full power since he joined, midfield especially, so in a side that is functioning better, winning the ball back quicker and getting it into forwards in more space (like 2018 to 2022) and not a congested penalty area (which doesnt suit his game at all), that would give him a better platform to excel.