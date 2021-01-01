Arsenal have spent a fortune last summer, and improved only 5 points. We have spent less, and improved 15 points. Had Arsenal spent the Havertz' £65 million on a proper striker last summer, they would have won the league title this season. So no, they are not the best run club in the league. In fact, they fucked up badly ...



Thats quite the way of looking at it, measuring years and years of improvement in one transfer window is how anyone would measure how well a club is run, isnt it?Their window last year was brilliant. Unfortunately Timber lost his season on the opening day, that can happen. Rice was a huge investment but like when we signed Virgil, worth every single penny as hes seemingly slotted in with ease and made them a side that are dominant up the middle rather than a touch soft, just like Virgil and Fabinho made us rock solid. Havertz is a brilliant player, like anyone he took time to settle in there but Ive felt for years he was another Firmino in the making. A brilliant defender from the front, a natural with his back to goal and intelligent movement. We fought with opposition fans for years that said Bobby needed to score more, Havertz to be fair to him, has scored more than enough since the start of the calendar year, if he keeps those levels up they wont need another 9.Go through Arsenals squad, have a look at who theyve signed, how much they paid for them and what theyd be valued at now, youll struggle to find anyone whose value hasnt shot up. If you was to work out how much their squad cost and how many points theyve achieved, at least out of the top sides, no side has got more value than them over the last couple of years, their squad still has yet to peak too, with their 5 year window probably opening now.I know its not 100% accurate but its better than nothing. Sort that table by difference and Arsenal are ahead of second by 100m+. Credit where its due, theyve done an outrageous job to take City as close as they have, just as we did under Jurgen.