« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 [2026]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3183390 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81000 on: Yesterday at 10:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm
Whos claiming poverty?

Arsenal have replaced us as the best run club in the league. Their squad is easily the best value for money in the league. Nobodys claiming poverty, but we just need to go back to being smart. Arsenal have spent big money in some areas but thats because theyve unearthed/developed a few gems and took their time to squad building rather than trying to fix everything in one window. Also did the right thing of embracing youth rather than holding onto older players for too long.

Ive said a couple of times in here, their window last summer is exactly the window we need this summer. Elite midfielder, a top false 9 and technically strong defender.


if you want to know who is claiming poverty just keep on eye on this thread and it will become apparent
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81001 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm
Whos claiming poverty?

Arsenal have replaced us as the best run club in the league. Their squad is easily the best value for money in the league. Nobodys claiming poverty, but we just need to go back to being smart. Arsenal have spent big money in some areas but thats because theyve unearthed/developed a few gems and took their time to squad building rather than trying to fix everything in one window. Also did the right thing of embracing youth rather than holding onto older players for too long.

Ive said a couple of times in here, their window last summer is exactly the window we need this summer. Elite midfielder, a top false 9 and technically strong defender.

Arsenal have spent a fortune last summer, and improved only 5 points. We have spent less, and improved 15 points. Had Arsenal spent the Havertz' £65 million on a proper striker last summer, they would have won the league title this season. So no, they are not the best run club in the league. In fact, they fucked up badly ...
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,304
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81002 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm »
Eze looks really good from palace too. Either him or Olise and that would be pretty decent business from us. Their recruitment team deserves massive credit for plucking these players from the championship and making the step up. Olise, Eze and Wharton all look fantastic
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81003 on: Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81004 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm
Eze looks really good from palace too. Either him or Olise and that would be pretty decent business from us. Their recruitment team deserves massive credit for plucking these players from the championship and making the step up. Olise, Eze and Wharton all look fantastic

Eze is a good player, but he is turning 26 in June, and I can't see us meeting Palace's asking price for a player of that age. As for Olise, I do like him, but we already have Elliott of that type. If we do sign a right sided attacking player this summer, it would be someone with real pace ...
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81005 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm
We're going to sign one of;
Kudos
Olise
Bakayoko
Summerville

I think we need two ideally. I still think we could see both Diaz and Salah move on. If that's the case then we should sign;

One of Krava, Kudus and Olise for a healthy sum. (60/70/80m)

Along with one of Summervile/Bakayoko (for 30/40m).

That along with a smart solution for CB/DM should sort us out. There are good CBs available for free/small sums and there aren't any huge name DMs that are available this summer. It will have to be a smart fix to the problem.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81006 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm


I won't be opposed to Ait-Nouri replacing Tsimikas this summer ...
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81007 on: Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm
I won't be opposed to Ait-Nouri replacing Tsimikas this summer ...

Him or Maatsen would be a good start to the Summer...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,341
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81008 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm
Him or Maatsen would be a good start to the Summer...

It seems that Dortmund want to keep Maatsen permanently. Tyrick Mitchell could also be an interesting option, especially with 12 months left on his contract ...
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,980
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81009 on: Today at 12:03:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm
We're (probably) going to sign none of;
Kudos
Olise
Bakayoko
Summerville
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81010 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm
Arsenal have spent a fortune last summer, and improved only 5 points. We have spent less, and improved 15 points. Had Arsenal spent the Havertz' £65 million on a proper striker last summer, they would have won the league title this season. So no, they are not the best run club in the league. In fact, they fucked up badly ...

Bit different jumping from the mediocre 67 pts to 82 pts than from 84 pts to 89 pts. The margin for improvement is much smaller in the latter.

Finishing with 89 pts is league title winning standard when the competition is legitimate, and by rights as the best non cheating team in the league they are champions. Find it very hard to be critical of them given them being shafted out of what should be theirs.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,453
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81011 on: Today at 12:50:25 am »
So the minimum most seem to be expecting is; winger, CB, CDM. And depending on outgoings a LB?

Honestly I don't think we'll sign another midfielder considering the options we have already. I think we'll sign a CB out of the blue in the next couple of weeks.
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81012 on: Today at 02:14:18 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:50:25 am
So the minimum most seem to be expecting is; winger, CB, CDM. And depending on outgoings a LB?

Honestly I don't think we'll sign another midfielder considering the options we have already. I think we'll sign a CB out of the blue in the next couple of weeks.
I think if that's the minimum most are expecting then maybe most may be disappointed, if you mean in addition to the options we have already (apologies if I've misunderstood). But I could be dead wrong, I might just have been conditioned by years of FSG's underwhelming/prudent levels of investment. It's going to be a really interesting window whatever happens.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81013 on: Today at 07:12:24 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:50:25 am
So the minimum most seem to be expecting is; winger, CB, CDM. And depending on outgoings a LB?

Honestly I don't think we'll sign another midfielder considering the options we have already. I think we'll sign a CB out of the blue in the next couple of weeks.

That will be the maximum,  not the minimum. We never sign everything we need.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81014 on: Today at 07:33:14 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm
Arsenal have spent a fortune last summer, and improved only 5 points. We have spent less, and improved 15 points. Had Arsenal spent the Havertz' £65 million on a proper striker last summer, they would have won the league title this season. So no, they are not the best run club in the league. In fact, they fucked up badly ...

Thats quite the way of looking at it, measuring years and years of improvement in one transfer window is how anyone would measure how well a club is run, isnt it?

Their window last year was brilliant. Unfortunately Timber lost his season on the opening day, that can happen. Rice was a huge investment but like when we signed Virgil, worth every single penny as hes seemingly slotted in with ease and made them a side that are dominant up the middle rather than a touch soft, just like Virgil and Fabinho made us rock solid. Havertz is a brilliant player, like anyone he took time to settle in there but Ive felt for years he was another Firmino in the making. A brilliant defender from the front, a natural with his back to goal and intelligent movement. We fought with opposition fans for years that said Bobby needed to score more, Havertz to be fair to him, has scored more than enough since the start of the calendar year, if he keeps those levels up they wont need another 9.

Go through Arsenals squad, have a look at who theyve signed, how much they paid for them and what theyd be valued at now, youll struggle to find anyone whose value hasnt shot up. If you was to work out how much their squad cost and how many points theyve achieved, at least out of the top sides, no side has got more value than them over the last couple of years, their squad still has yet to peak too, with their 5 year window probably opening now.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/premier-league/einkaufswert/wettbewerb/GB1

I know its not 100% accurate but its better than nothing. Sort that table by difference and Arsenal are ahead of second by 100m+. Credit where its due, theyve done an outrageous job to take City as close as they have, just as we did under Jurgen.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81015 on: Today at 07:37:35 am »
Get 89 points but fucked up badly. Quite a take that.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,581
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81016 on: Today at 07:53:17 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:35 am
Get 89 points but fucked up badly. Quite a take that.

City have fucked up the football landscape. Once upon a time an away draw at your rivals was a good result.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,581
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81017 on: Today at 07:54:18 am »
If our medical team could give the okay on Olise's hamstrings I would be delighted if were to purchase him.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81018 on: Today at 07:55:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:35 am
Get 89 points but fucked up badly. Quite a take that.

Yep. This refusal to give Arsenal credit from some is incredibly small time.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81019 on: Today at 08:20:04 am »
Hurry up and sign Olise.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81020 on: Today at 08:47:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm
Tyrick Mitchell could also be an interesting option, especially with 12 months left on his contract ...

Isn't he from the Wan-Bissaka school of full-backs? Never seen him do anything with the ball.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81021 on: Today at 08:52:09 am »
Maatsen's maybe a bit too small. I'm hoping Edwards/Hughes prioritise athletic freaks.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81022 on: Today at 08:55:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:52:09 am
Maatsen's maybe a bit too small. I'm hoping Edwards/Hughes prioritise athletic freaks.

We need some athletic freaks but also a clever player in attack because Diaz and Nunez are good players physically but lack the intelligence sometimes.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81023 on: Today at 08:56:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:37:35 am
Get 89 points but fucked up badly. Quite a take that.

They didn't fuck up badly they just bottled it to Villa.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81024 on: Today at 08:57:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:12:24 am
That will be the maximum,  not the minimum. We never sign everything we need.

I'll be shocked if we don't get 2 in without anyone leaving. And I'm really not sure if both Diaz and Nunez will be here next season. I think a few players will want to move on now Klopp has gone.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,581
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81025 on: Today at 08:59:18 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:56:45 am
They didn't fuck up badly they just bottled it to Villa.

When you win 17 of your final 19 matches, you don't lose the title the opposition have won the title.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81026 on: Today at 09:29:10 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:56:45 am
They didn't fuck up badly they just bottled it to Villa.

They won 17 out of 19. Did we bottle it in 2019 when we didnt beat Everton, West Ham and Leicester?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81027 on: Today at 09:43:46 am »
Anyone know where the transfer thread has gone? This appears to be the Arsenal thread of worship.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81028 on: Today at 09:46:11 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:43:46 am
Anyone know where the transfer thread has gone? This appears to be the Arsenal thread of worship.

Also appears that despite lifting a team up from 67 pts to 82 pts in one season on the back of transfers made last year, that the consensus is that we aren't good at transfers, we won't buy what we need this year, Arsenal and City will get further away from us, and we will lose our best players to Real Madrid or free transfers this season or next
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81029 on: Today at 09:51:49 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:46:11 am
Also appears that despite lifting a team up from 67 pts to 82 pts in one season on the back of transfers made last year, that the consensus is that we aren't good at transfers, we won't buy what we need this year, Arsenal and City will get further away from us, and we will lose our best players to Real Madrid or free transfers this season or next

Summer 2018 was probably the only summer where we covered all bases. Since then we always go into the season short.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,488
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81030 on: Today at 09:53:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:49 am
Summer 2018 was probably the only summer where we covered all bases. Since then we always go into the season short.

Four months ago people were thinking we could go into the summer and not need anything so 1 or 2 signings wouldn't be the end of the world in my opinion. I'd be gutted if we didn't sign a 6 but I might well be sitting here a year from now thinking thank God we didn't because it would have stifled Bacjetic's development.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81031 on: Today at 09:54:16 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:53:39 am
Four months ago people were thinking we could go into the summer and not need anything so 1 or 2 signings wouldn't be the end of the world in my opinion. I'd be gutted if we didn't sign a 6 but I might well be sitting here a year from now thinking thank God we didn't because it would have stifled Bacjetic's development.

Them people were mad.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81032 on: Today at 09:59:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:51:49 am
Summer 2018 was probably the only summer where we covered all bases. Since then we always go into the season short.

But that in itself was only done because the previous two seasons we got in all the other people we needed to make that team - it was a massive job which couldn't be done in one window, 2018 was just the summer it was done. To look at it one window at a time is a bit backwards, it's more correct to look over 2 or 3 seasons.

Even Arsenal who are now stated as the smartest team in the league above us did it in 2 or 3 seasons.

Last year we bought the same amount of people in, just a recognition of how much needed to be done - to fix everything would mean like 8 signings which is done all in one go would fuck everything up.

This year I suspect we will do the same and we may be complete, or we may still be a few signings away, but we will be closer again to our end goal.

To complain that we didn't get everyone we need in the first year of a rebuild just doesn't seem right. Previous windows sure, but we are talking as if last year's window was not a success despite the success it brought us
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,284
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81033 on: Today at 10:05:55 am »
A lot of our window might hinge on what happens with Trent, when you look at what people want from a 6 he ticks pretty much all the boxes no? And the added benefit is Bradley becomes our starting right back which he's more than good enough to do.

Height
Strength
Aerial ability
passing ability short and long
Positional sense
Availability
Recovery pace

Just not the best in the air, but what I could see us doing is going more similar to cheaty i.e. having a center back come left back so you gain the aerial ability there rather than at 6.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:44 am by Draex »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81034 on: Today at 10:06:16 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:53:39 am
Four months ago people were thinking we could go into the summer and not need anything so 1 or 2 signings wouldn't be the end of the world in my opinion. I'd be gutted if we didn't sign a 6 but I might well be sitting here a year from now thinking thank God we didn't because it would have stifled Bacjetic's development.

I hope we get a 6 but with the market as it is, I suspect it would have to be a relatively out the spotlight one, as those in the spotlight have clear weaknesses yet will cost premium
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81035 on: Today at 10:10:51 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:17:50 pm

Everyone jumping on the Kudus bandwagon a year too late, was going on about him last summer and we could have had for him for £35M

Baleba is the one to watch out for this summer

Just looked at his stats now, and while the sample size is very small, stats wise he does seem to tick a lot of the boxes. Great defensive stats with pretty decent passing stats. Very young too of course
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81036 on: Today at 10:13:45 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:59:38 am
But that in itself was only done because the previous two seasons we got in all the other people we needed to make that team - it was a massive job which couldn't be done in one window, 2018 was just the summer it was done. To look at it one window at a time is a bit backwards, it's more correct to look over 2 or 3 seasons.

Even Arsenal who are now stated as the smartest team in the league above us did it in 2 or 3 seasons.

Last year we bought the same amount of people in, just a recognition of how much needed to be done - to fix everything would mean like 8 signings which is done all in one go would fuck everything up.

This year I suspect we will do the same and we may be complete, or we may still be a few signings away, but we will be closer again to our end goal.

To complain that we didn't get everyone we need in the first year of a rebuild just doesn't seem right. Previous windows sure, but we are talking as if last year's window was not a success despite the success it brought us

Well we will have to see wont we. Our team doesnt need many, as we have seen its an 80 point side. But I still believe we will go into next summer needing 3 or 4 and ending up with 1 or 2, max.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,793
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81037 on: Today at 10:14:08 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:56:45 am
They didn't fuck up badly they just bottled it to Villa.

In the league in 2024:

P18 W16 D1 L1

Collected 48 out of 54 points

Scored 54 Conceded 9 Goal difference +45 over 18 games

Draw was away at City.

In the context of losing 1 league game in 4-5 months is it fair to say they bottled it?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 [2026]   Go Up
« previous next »
 