LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81000 on: Yesterday at 10:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm
Whos claiming poverty?

Arsenal have replaced us as the best run club in the league. Their squad is easily the best value for money in the league. Nobodys claiming poverty, but we just need to go back to being smart. Arsenal have spent big money in some areas but thats because theyve unearthed/developed a few gems and took their time to squad building rather than trying to fix everything in one window. Also did the right thing of embracing youth rather than holding onto older players for too long.

Ive said a couple of times in here, their window last summer is exactly the window we need this summer. Elite midfielder, a top false 9 and technically strong defender.


if you want to know who is claiming poverty just keep on eye on this thread and it will become apparent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81001 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 01:01:12 pm
Whos claiming poverty?

Arsenal have replaced us as the best run club in the league. Their squad is easily the best value for money in the league. Nobodys claiming poverty, but we just need to go back to being smart. Arsenal have spent big money in some areas but thats because theyve unearthed/developed a few gems and took their time to squad building rather than trying to fix everything in one window. Also did the right thing of embracing youth rather than holding onto older players for too long.

Ive said a couple of times in here, their window last summer is exactly the window we need this summer. Elite midfielder, a top false 9 and technically strong defender.

Arsenal have spent a fortune last summer, and improved only 5 points. We have spent less, and improved 15 points. Had Arsenal spent the Havertz' £65 million on a proper striker last summer, they would have won the league title this season. So no, they are not the best run club in the league. In fact, they fucked up badly ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81002 on: Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm »
Eze looks really good from palace too. Either him or Olise and that would be pretty decent business from us. Their recruitment team deserves massive credit for plucking these players from the championship and making the step up. Olise, Eze and Wharton all look fantastic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81003 on: Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81004 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:31:25 pm
Eze looks really good from palace too. Either him or Olise and that would be pretty decent business from us. Their recruitment team deserves massive credit for plucking these players from the championship and making the step up. Olise, Eze and Wharton all look fantastic

Eze is a good player, but he is turning 26 in June, and I can't see us meeting Palace's asking price for a player of that age. As for Olise, I do like him, but we already have Elliott of that type. If we do sign a right sided attacking player this summer, it would be someone with real pace ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81005 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm
We're going to sign one of;
Kudos
Olise
Bakayoko
Summerville

I think we need two ideally. I still think we could see both Diaz and Salah move on. If that's the case then we should sign;

One of Krava, Kudus and Olise for a healthy sum. (60/70/80m)

Along with one of Summervile/Bakayoko (for 30/40m).

That along with a smart solution for CB/DM should sort us out. There are good CBs available for free/small sums and there aren't any huge name DMs that are available this summer. It will have to be a smart fix to the problem.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81006 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm


I won't be opposed to Ait-Nouri replacing Tsimikas this summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81007 on: Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm
I won't be opposed to Ait-Nouri replacing Tsimikas this summer ...

Him or Maatsen would be a good start to the Summer...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81008 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm
Him or Maatsen would be a good start to the Summer...

It seems that Dortmund want to keep Maatsen permanently. Tyrick Mitchell could also be an interesting option, especially with 12 months left on his contract ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81009 on: Today at 12:03:38 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:17:17 pm
We're (probably) going to sign none of;
Kudos
Olise
Bakayoko
Summerville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81010 on: Today at 12:26:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm
Arsenal have spent a fortune last summer, and improved only 5 points. We have spent less, and improved 15 points. Had Arsenal spent the Havertz' £65 million on a proper striker last summer, they would have won the league title this season. So no, they are not the best run club in the league. In fact, they fucked up badly ...

Bit different jumping from the mediocre 67 pts to 82 pts than from 84 pts to 89 pts. The margin for improvement is much smaller in the latter.

Finishing with 89 pts is league title winning standard when the competition is legitimate, and by rights as the best non cheating team in the league they are champions. Find it very hard to be critical of them given them being shafted out of what should be theirs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #81011 on: Today at 12:50:25 am »
So the minimum most seem to be expecting is; winger, CB, CDM. And depending on outgoings a LB?

Honestly I don't think we'll sign another midfielder considering the options we have already. I think we'll sign a CB out of the blue in the next couple of weeks.
