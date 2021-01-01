We're going to sign one of;

Kudos

Olise

Bakayoko

Summerville



I think we need two ideally. I still think we could see both Diaz and Salah move on. If that's the case then we should sign;One of Krava, Kudus and Olise for a healthy sum. (60/70/80m)Along with one of Summervile/Bakayoko (for 30/40m).That along with a smart solution for CB/DM should sort us out. There are good CBs available for free/small sums and there aren't any huge name DMs that are available this summer. It will have to be a smart fix to the problem.