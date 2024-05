Looks like Bruno Guimarães will be going to Arsenal or City if Newcastle will sell him. That’s another outstanding, big, powerful, aggressive player with elite technique joining one of the current top 2. Going to be really tough to compete against sides with such dominant players at key positions, especially when the market looks scarce. £100m a lot of money for a soon to be 27 year old Brazilian, the lease on their legs usually goes around 29/30.