I agree- I'd be putting the majority of the money this summer on the best centre back we can buy and the best 6 we can buy (hopefully the Caicedo money is still there). After that, depending on outgoings a forward and a left back



I think DM is unquestionably our biggest need. Baj may very well turn out to be class in that position, but I think it would be daft to go into this season assuming he will be so from the off. In fact, since we will likely keep Endo for another season, I might think about giving him a season on loan. If we get a second European club sorted and it operates in a Slot-like system, that would be an option - if our second club is in South America, I'd see if we could get him a loan somewhere decent.And we sign a proper terrier for DM - Andre, or Andre-like. I would say we should focus our funds on that position, but I don't think there are any Rice-level big-ticket DMs on the market - someone like Ugarte you'd imagine would be 60m or thereabouts. We need Edwards and the Nerds to find one in their spreadsheets, whether that's Andre or Joao Gomes or whomever, but someone who can assess our danger spots, then fiercely and rapidly address them.I think Geertruida makes a lot of sense. If we sell Tsimi and give Robbo another year as the starting LB, we can blood Beck or Chambers in the dead-rubber European matches and against the grocks, with Geertruida as our break-glass option across the backline, but especially at LB (which I know isn't his favored position). If we move Trent forward from RB, which I think is likely. and start Bradley, Geertruida can deputize for Bradley, and any number of our current MF can deputize for Trent. So we have a lot of cover without spending a massive wad.We use the remaining wad on both a winger(s) who can fly, beat his man 1-on-1, and reliably produce goals and assists, and a starting caliber CB.