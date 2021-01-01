« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 [2023]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé  (Read 3176424 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,550
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80880 on: Today at 03:07:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:51:55 pm
I love Musiala, but lets be honest, he is costing more and also he wont be wanting to come here.

Nope. 90m is about right for Musiala seeing as he is out of control next summer.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80881 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:56:28 am
They are selling their own training ground to themselves for £200m that's on top of selling their hotels to themselves for £98m.  They will be selling their stadium to themselves next as the league don't seem fussed.

They have loads of money because of it and will be another £300m window from them

How is that allowed?
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80882 on: Today at 03:32:08 pm »
I hate the negativity in here from certain posters. Constantly telling us that such and such a player won't be coming here.

We are Liverpool fc, the most successful British Football club, with a global fanbase and top 5 in the world in terms of revenue (City and PSG incomes are fictitious).
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80883 on: Today at 03:42:28 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:07:37 pm
Nope. 90m is about right for Musiala seeing as he is out of control next summer.

Yep, in January he can agree a free contract so Bayern will have to do business with someone and if we sell Salah he will find the transfer for us

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,038
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80884 on: Today at 03:54:25 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 03:32:08 pm
I hate the negativity in here from certain posters. Constantly telling us that such and such a player won't be coming here.

We are Liverpool fc, the most successful British Football club, with a global fanbase and top 5 in the world in terms of revenue (City and PSG incomes are fictitious).

All great and true, but stating those and acting on that is different. When is the last time we did? Virgil?
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80885 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm »
Think we may get some business done early to get a bit of a feelgood factor around the start to the Slot era? Maybe a quick signing or two and contract renewals
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,038
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80886 on: Today at 04:02:33 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Think we may get some business done early to get a bit of a feelgood factor around the start to the Slot era? Maybe a quick signing or two and contract renewals

A Virgil and Trent contract announcement would be great.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80887 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:37:19 pm
Arsenal be all over him I think.

When they have Saka in that position?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80888 on: Today at 04:51:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:54:25 pm
All great and true, but stating those and acting on that is different. When is the last time we did? Virgil?

Nunez / Szobozslai were both huge signings, were confirmed to have bid 110M for Caicedo

how many other sides can play in that ball park? were in the elite and in a very healthy position compared to most of our rivals who are carrying huge amounts of debt
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80889 on: Today at 05:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:51:37 pm
Nunez / Szobozslai were both huge signings, were confirmed to have bid 110M for Caicedo

how many other sides can play in that ball park? were in the elite and in a very healthy position compared to most of our rivals who are carrying huge amounts of debt

We rarely make signings like Musiala, which is sad.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,038
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80890 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:51:37 pm
Nunez / Szobozslai were both huge signings, were confirmed to have bid 110M for Caicedo

how many other sides can play in that ball park? were in the elite and in a very healthy position compared to most of our rivals who are carrying huge amounts of debt

None of those players are anywhere near the level and profile of Musiala. Thats the sort of signing a Madrid make. Signing a future big star from a club like Bayern Munich.

Van Dijk and maybe Alisson you can put in that bracket. Van Dijk we had City wanting him and he was already destined to be one of the best centrebacks in the world. But thats what, 6 years ago now?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80891 on: Today at 05:25:14 pm »
"We need world class players"

*we get linked with any world class player

"Unrealistic"

I'd rather have a world class team. Micky Edwards, it's up to you.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80892 on: Today at 05:38:18 pm »
We have a really good squad with plenty of good players, but do feel it needs a couple of top additions who can be relied on to carry the team over the next few seasons. We've got Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson and Trent in that category but feel we need some younger players to compliment this.

Over the next few windows it feels like we need one of these in each tier of the team- a defender, midfielder and forward.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80893 on: Today at 05:46:21 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:38:18 pm
We have a really good squad with plenty of good players, but do feel it needs a couple of top additions who can be relied on to carry the team over the next few seasons. We've got Salah, Van Dijk, Alisson and Trent in that category but feel we need some younger players to compliment this.

Over the next few windows it feels like we need one of these in each tier of the team- a defender, midfielder and forward.
We are a very good team that can improve in the following areas:
1. Having a reliable goal scorer
2. Being more robust defensively (structure, physicality, etc).

We don't struggle to create chances so a signing like Musiala would be the type of luxury signing that United normally make.

For a club with limited resources, our priority should be improving on our weak points.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:49:10 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80894 on: Today at 05:53:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:46:21 pm
We are a very good team that can improve in the following areas:
1. Having a reliable goal scorer
2. Being more robust defensively (structure, physicality, etc).

We don't struggle to create chances so a signing like Musiala would be the type of luxury signing that United normally make.

For a club with limited resources, our priority should be improving on our weak points.

I agree- I'd be putting the majority of the money this summer on the best centre back we can buy and the best 6 we can buy (hopefully the Caicedo money is still there). After that, depending on outgoings a forward and a left back
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,469
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80895 on: Today at 06:30:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:07:04 pm
When they have Saka in that position?

Yeah but Saka breaks all his legs multiple times a game
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80896 on: Today at 06:52:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:22:44 pm
None of those players are anywhere near the level and profile of Musiala. Thats the sort of signing a Madrid make. Signing a future big star from a club like Bayern Munich.

Van Dijk and maybe Alisson you can put in that bracket. Van Dijk we had City wanting him and he was already destined to be one of the best centrebacks in the world. But thats what, 6 years ago now?

We bid £110M for Caicedo less than 12 months ago, the Salah sale would effectively give us a player 10 years his junior for no fee, so to me its a no brainer, whether Musiala would move to us is a different matter of course!

I don't want us to lose our ambition, Madrid can't sign everyone (although at times it does feel that way)
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,776
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80897 on: Today at 07:04:13 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:53:38 pm
I agree- I'd be putting the majority of the money this summer on the best centre back we can buy and the best 6 we can buy (hopefully the Caicedo money is still there). After that, depending on outgoings a forward and a left back

I think DM is unquestionably our biggest need. Baj may very well turn out to be class in that position, but I think it would be daft to go into this season assuming he will be so from the off. In fact, since we will likely keep Endo for another season, I might think about giving him a season on loan. If we get a second European club sorted and it operates in a Slot-like system, that would be an option - if our second club is in South America, I'd see if we could get him a loan somewhere decent.

And we sign a proper terrier for DM - Andre, or Andre-like. I would say we should focus our funds on that position, but I don't think there are any Rice-level big-ticket DMs on the market - someone like Ugarte you'd imagine would be 60m or thereabouts. We need Edwards and the Nerds to find one in their spreadsheets, whether that's Andre or Joao Gomes or whomever, but someone who can assess our danger spots, then fiercely and rapidly address them.

I think Geertruida makes a lot of sense. If we sell Tsimi and give Robbo another year as the starting LB, we can blood Beck or Chambers in the dead-rubber European matches and against the grocks, with Geertruida as our break-glass option across the backline, but especially at LB (which I know isn't his favored position). If we move Trent forward from RB, which I think is likely. and start Bradley, Geertruida can deputize for Bradley, and any number of our current MF can deputize for Trent. So we have a lot of cover without spending a massive wad.

We use the remaining wad on both a winger(s) who can fly, beat his man 1-on-1, and reliably produce goals and assists, and a starting caliber CB.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80898 on: Today at 07:46:38 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 03:32:08 pm
I hate the negativity in here from certain posters. Constantly telling us that such and such a player won't be coming here.

We are Liverpool fc, the most successful British Football club, with a global fanbase and top 5 in the world in terms of revenue (City and PSG incomes are fictitious).

All true. Under the current ownership though the others are being realistic.

You may be forgetting but these are the same owners who in the Jan 21 window, with the team top of the league and screaming out for CBs, and the Summer 22 window, with an aging/injured midfield devoid of legs, were so gracious to allow Jurgen to make last ditch bargain basement signings of Kakak (loan) and Davies (500k) in the former and Melo (loan) in the latter, completely sabotaging both seasons in the process.

With the genius gone, Slot will have his work cut out. Have a good feeling about him, and he seems to get the best out of players, but the track record of the current owners when it comes to making signings that we need is not good.

The one position we need above all is a DM (if there are no departures its the only position in the starting XI that needs addressing), and 60 odd million of the alleged bid we made in attempting to being in a top one is still there; we will soon find out how much there really is.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80899 on: Today at 07:55:53 pm »
Alleged bid  :D
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80900 on: Today at 08:24:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:54:25 pm
All great and true, but stating those and acting on that is different. When is the last time we did? Virgil?

Thiago.

World class and signed from Bayern.  As much as his fitness got in the way and it didn't end as well, I loved getting a player of that quality and stature in his prime here from Bayern.

It's exactly the type of player that we'd doubt would come here ("Screams big money United signing," "Probably loves Spain too much," "Would cost silly money," etc).  But he did, and he was special (when he played).

I'd love to see us occasionally go for these types of established world class players.  Just once in a while.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80901 on: Today at 08:25:47 pm »



Klopp is gone but the recruitment team has been bolstered significantly, so we will have better players to work with and a much better bunch of young players coming through

its up to Edwards, Hughes and co to deliver the goods, is the FSG strategy of investing just enough to be competitive going to change though? id expect our next spend over the next 5 years will be a £150M less than our rivals
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,038
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80902 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 08:24:56 pm
Thiago.

World class and signed from Bayern.  As much as his fitness got in the way and it didn't end as well, I loved getting a player of that quality and stature in his prime here from Bayern.

It's exactly the type of player that we'd doubt would come here ("Screams big money United signing," "Probably loves Spain too much," "Would cost silly money," etc).  But he did, and he was special (when he played).

I'd love to see us occasionally go for these types of established world class players.  Just once in a while.

True. Thiago was kind of a special case in that he probably was going to leave on a free with Bayerns blessing and gave them quite a few years, capping it off with a CL. Signing someone like Musiala is kind of a different situation.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80903 on: Today at 08:31:42 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:17:45 pm
How is that allowed?

Honestly boggles the mind how it's allowed. Uefa don't allow it but the premier league do. I think Newcastle will be doing it if Chelsea get away with it. I'm surprised no club has complained already. It's taking the piss out of the rules.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,296
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80904 on: Today at 08:33:25 pm »
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80905 on: Today at 08:33:27 pm »
I really like the look of Kudus. Pace, power, dribbling, and he scores too.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,320
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80906 on: Today at 08:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:21:21 pm
Diaz has 8 goals and 5 assists in the league, Gordon has 11 goals and 10 assists.

So, we are now ignoring the other competitions, just to prove some imaginary point? Or we should just ignore the facts? What is it?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,699
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80907 on: Today at 09:22:58 pm »
We havent really been linked with any one in any meaningful way.

Even in the shite Samie dredges up from dark twitter.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,124
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80908 on: Today at 09:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:33:25 pm
For?

Think he means alleged bid for Caicedo
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,805
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80909 on: Today at 09:26:08 pm »
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80910 on: Today at 09:27:54 pm »
im not sure we need massive changes

we were very close to winning the league and i feel the pressure got to an inexperienced squad more than anything. horrible injury luck played a part too.

we do need a number 6. Endo is fine as a squad player but we need a top class players in that position.

Im not sure about Nunez. Its all up stairs with him in my opinion. it might click for him next season as he comes into his prime.

Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80911 on: Today at 09:38:24 pm »
I would be willing to hop on board the Musiala train if there is one.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,699
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80912 on: Today at 09:40:55 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:38:24 pm
I would be willing to hop on board the Musiala train if there is one.
we arent signing Musiala
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,776
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80913 on: Today at 09:46:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:55 pm
we arent signing Musiala

Sure sign that summer is right around the corner, that. Even lacks the midseason spelling and grammar cock-ups.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80914 on: Today at 10:21:23 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 07:46:38 pm
You may be forgetting but these are the same owners who in the Jan 21 window, with the team top of the league and screaming out for CBs, and the Summer 22 window, with an aging/injured midfield devoid of legs, were so gracious to allow Jurgen to make last ditch bargain basement signings of Kakak (loan) and Davies (500k) in the former and Melo (loan) in the latter, completely sabotaging both seasons in the process.


How the fuck could we forget when you bring it up every 2nd post?!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,180
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80915 on: Today at 10:22:42 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:21:23 pm
How the fuck could we forget when you bring it up every 2nd post?!

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,039
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80916 on: Today at 11:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:20:43 pm
If Diaz goes should just go out and sign Kvaratskhelia. Don't think there anyone else who ticks as many boxes as him. Would probably try and sign him anyway

100% we will be after him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 [2023]   Go Up
« previous next »
 