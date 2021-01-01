wouldnt he cost about 100m though



He could I suppose but if Diaz is to be sold surely we're looking at a good 60 million return on him? Also, I think quite a few around the squad will leave which should earn some decent money, wage bill might be smaller next season too at a guess, also new manager should be on considerably less. We're also one of the highest earning clubs on the planet so I'm keen not to hear of any penny pinching this summer which starts the manager off on the wrong foot.I can't imagine we'll sign him or any of the few who you can undoubtedly name as one of the best in their given position but I'd love to see him play for Liverpool personally. I think he'd be an upgrade on Diaz and be even more fun to watch, I could see the crowd going crazy over him, he'd be adored the way Salah has been here I feel, especially if he could help deliver huge successes. One thing he has going for him too is that he's been a real difference maker in winning a top honour with a team generally less fancied which is huge.I refuse to believe at least one of the main attacking five won't be moved on and I think Diaz makes the most sense, especially if there's any truth to the rumours he wants to play elsewhere. As for his replacement, I can see them trying to be a bit shrewder in the market and finding someone who has good stats etc, maybe they wont even currently be playing as a left forward and they'll want Slot to try and make him one, who knows. Personally, I feel this summer we should be going out and buying three or four top players who can come in and make a difference straight away. Easier said than done of course but I really feel it's the type of thing that should be doable. Give the manager the best chance to succeed by buying real quality who can do it in their best years.