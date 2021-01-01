« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
Reminds me more of Mane, his acceleration and the way he skips past defenders. No idea if he could reach that level, but good performance from him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 07:16:44 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
Reminds me more of Mane, his acceleration and the way he skips past defenders. No idea if he could reach that level, but good performance from him.

He doesn't have the strength and power of Mane.

Sterling is a more appropriate comparison. Similar stature and very alike in how he finds space through his dribbling ability and off the ball movement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:52:08 pm
Id bring in Todibo and Olise. Combined that would be what, £90m?
Olise is quality but two issues for me, one is his injury record and the second is that he isn't really a 1v1 dribbler which Slot is rumored to favor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 08:14:08 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 06:58:31 pm
Reminds me of Sterling.

Was a brilliant player until you put him in front of goal. Hes on Darwins level for missing sitters.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 08:14:08 pm
Was a brilliant player until you put him in front of goal. Hes on Darwins level for missing sitters.
If Sterling knew how to finish, he'd have been on the Ballon d'Or shortlist every season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
Kinda need to see what we are selling , we know the wages of Thiago and Matip are gone which will help with amortisation of new buys, I also think as much as we like Diaz he has no end product, Salah it will probably be our last chance to cash in so could maybe see him going, if we sell both Diaz and Salah thats gotta be around £150m , thats would get us a Nico Williams and Olise  :P  - midfield sales ot sure maybe Curtis for about £50m could bring in a DM for that, and Defence Tsimi will possibly go we would then have Robertson and Gomez , if Gomez stays for LB , maybe Diomande and a cheeky Tosin and defence sorted (Tosin is a free though Man utd appear to want him).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 02:29:50 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Olise is quality but two issues for me, one is his injury record and the second is that he isn't really a 1v1 dribbler which Slot is rumored to favor.

Same for me he's not Mane or Salah a get in behind them break the lines. More a technician like Brendan Rodgers would say. Not I one on one winger either
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 03:00:26 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Olise is quality but two issues for me, one is his injury record and the second is that he isn't really a 1v1 dribbler which Slot is rumored to favor.

With absolutely no idea what's happening with their manager situation we should put a cheeky bid towards Musiala.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:23:23 am
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 02:07:44 pm
If we get an offer between 55m-65m for Diaz I'd probably would sell.

But I wouldn't necessarily be seeking a No.1 left winger as a replacement as I believe Gakpo is much more naturally suited to playing on the left than as a false 9 or anywhere else on the pitch. This season Gakpo's best performances have been on the left and his output in less games exceeds Diaz's.

With Jota's injury problems I would be looking to sign another striker to compete with Nunez for a starting position. No idea who that can be.

Saying that if Salah does stay I also do believe we need another RW in the squad who can give Salah the opportunity to rest and also provide competition however I don't see us signing more than one forward - unless Salah leaves. If Salah and Diaz both leave, then yes I do see us signing two players and in that scenario I would not mind that being 1 player ready made now for the starting XI and the other being a potential top class player like a Summerville for example.


Diaz is a good player. The only thing thats missing sometimes is the end product. But were compared him to someone like mane who, you can see even more now, what a player he was. Mane had so many things he could do and was intelligent. With Diaz you feel you know what hell do, in the box head will be down. If he was more consistent with end product he would be title winning starter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 08:35:54 am
Diaz is 27 with 3 years left on his deal and a clear desire to play in Spain/for Barcelona who are in financial trouble. I don't think Diaz signs another deal here so would make more sense for him to go maybe next year if a Barca/PSG come in for him with decent money and he's keen to go.

With Edwards back and a change in strategy we're less likely to just let his contract run down and leave for free at 30.

If Barca came in for him is they're anyone suitable we could realistically get in part exchange? Christensen maybe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 09:40:31 am
I do have a feeling Chelsea and City will be after Olise and offer either 8 year contract or massive wages.

Chelsea will sell their stadium to themselves to be able to afford it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:06:43 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:40:31 am
I do have a feeling Chelsea and City will be after Olise and offer either 8 year contract or massive wages.

Chelsea will sell their stadium to themselves to be able to afford it

Plays same side as Palmer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:14:38 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:43 am
Plays same side as Palmer.

Palmer is playing as the no.10 centrally.

Madueke is playing on the right
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:19:38 am
I'd sell Mo if the Saudis bid anywhere close to £80-£100m. Maybe PSG come in as and when he who cannot be named moves to Madrid?

I understand class is permanent but he's been poor for a while and has lost some pace and if we are ever going to get a decent fee for him it is this summer.

Our forward options then are Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota and Danns...maybe Doak and Gordon for the cups. Slot maybe uses Elliot wide right but he's better in the middle for me as an 8.

We would desperately need one or maybe two right-wing options then as all of the above favour the left and some would argue in the cases of Nunez and Gakpo, play better from the left than down the middle. I'd play Nunez out left for a bit to be honest, to rebuild his confidence and take the pressure off him being the 9.

Trent should sign a new contract for whatever he wants really, taking Mo's mantle as highest paid player as he enters his peak years. VVD should be retained of course but at his age, he may have other ideas.

Hopefully, midfield is OK, with Bajetic and Endo covering the 6 and we have decent options for the rest of midfield.

CB needs reinforcing with Matip gone and Konate injury-prone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:21:39 am
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 10:19:38 am
I'd sell Mo if the Saudis bid anywhere close to £80-£100m. Maybe PSG come in as and when he who cannot be named moves to Madrid?

I understand class is permanent but he's been poor for a while and has lost some pace and if we are ever going to get a decent fee for him it is this summer.

Our forward options then are Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota and Danns...maybe Doak and Gordon for the cups. Slot maybe uses Elliot wide right but he's better in the middle for me as an 8.

We would desperately need one or maybe two right-wing options then as all of the above favour the left and some would argue in the cases of Nunez and Gakpo, play better from the left than down the middle. I'd play Nunez out left for a bit to be honest, to rebuild his confidence and take the pressure off him being the 9.

Trent should sign a new contract for whatever he wants really, taking Mo's mantle as highest paid player as he enters his peak years. VVD should be retained of course but at his age, he may have other ideas.

Hopefully, midfield is OK, with Bajetic and Endo covering the 6 and we have decent options for the rest of midfield.

CB needs reinforcing with Matip gone and Konate injury-prone.

That attack is average once Salah comes out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:29:00 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:40:31 am
I do have a feeling Chelsea and City will be after Olise and offer either 8 year contract or massive wages.

Chelsea will sell their stadium to themselves to be able to afford it
The 8 year loophole has been closed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:33:40 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:29:00 am
The 8 year loophole has been closed.

In terms of FFP. But they can and most likely will still offer 7-10 year contracts. It will be a way for them to attract players
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:49:01 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:40 am
In terms of FFP. But they can and most likely will still offer 7-10 year contracts. It will be a way for them to attract players
They did that partly to exploit the loophole. Only Chelsea did it and their revenue isn't high enough to be throwing money around like that even with Europa League football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 10:56:28 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:49:01 am
They did that partly to exploit the loophole. Only Chelsea did it and their revenue isn't high enough to be throwing money around like that even with Europa League football.

They are selling their own training ground to themselves for £200m that's on top of selling their hotels to themselves for £98m.  They will be selling their stadium to themselves next as the league don't seem fussed.

They have loads of money because of it and will be another £300m window from them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:01:23 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:56:28 am
They are selling their own training ground to themselves for £200m that's on top of selling their hotels to themselves for £98m.  They will be selling their stadium to themselves next as the league don't seem fussed.

They have loads of money because of it and will be another £300m window from them
They "sold" their facilities not to spend more but to clear their huge deficit. That obviously will obviously be closed very soon as well.

Next season,  it's an 80% limit in Europe and I remember saying the same thing about Newcastle last season. They simply don't earn a lot (even Spurs earn more now) and they need to shift a few first and foremost.  Maybe Saudi will help them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:02:41 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:01:23 am
They "sold" their facilities not to spend more but to clear their huge deficit. That obviously will obviously be closed very soon as well.

Next season,  it's 80% in Europe and I remember saying the same thing about Newcastle last season.

That's the issue they aren't worried about the Uefa fine. Points deduction probably more so. But I fully expect them to keep finding loopholes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:04:57 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:02:41 am
That's the issue they aren't worried about the Uefa fine. Points deduction probably more so. But I fully expect them to keep finding loopholes.
The papers were saying that, if it's the Conference League that they qualify for then they'd have to withdraw because they won't pass FFP and that only the Europa League makes sense in terms on inflows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:28:59 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:45:56 am
Is he inferior though?

Can't compare Gordons end product to Diaz.

I love the internet myths. You do realize that Diaz has scored more goals than Gordon this season, even though he was coming back to form after a bad knee injury?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 11:39:47 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:45:56 am
Is he inferior though?

Can't compare Gordons end product to Diaz.



Im not Diaz biggest fan but he is better than Gordon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:20:43 pm
If Diaz goes should just go out and sign Kvaratskhelia. Don't think there anyone else who ticks as many boxes as him. Would probably try and sign him anyway
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:21:21 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:28:59 am
I love the internet myths. You do realize that Diaz has scored more goals than Gordon this season, even though he was coming back to form after a bad knee injury?

Diaz has 8 goals and 5 assists in the league, Gordon has 11 goals and 10 assists.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:23:01 pm
Honestly,

We need

If Kevin goes we need a keeper.

A CB that starts, Konate, Quansah and Gomez are good but a serious CB needed.

Cover at LB, sorry Kostas ya mad bastard but you're not good enough.

Would like a CDM

If one of the 5 forwards leave then we need to replace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Today at 12:24:08 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:20:43 pm
If Diaz goes should just go out and sign Kvaratskhelia. Don't think there anyone else who ticks as many boxes as him. Would probably try and sign him anyway
wouldnt he cost about 100m though
