I'd sell Mo if the Saudis bid anywhere close to £80-£100m. Maybe PSG come in as and when he who cannot be named moves to Madrid?



I understand class is permanent but he's been poor for a while and has lost some pace and if we are ever going to get a decent fee for him it is this summer.



Our forward options then are Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota and Danns...maybe Doak and Gordon for the cups. Slot maybe uses Elliot wide right but he's better in the middle for me as an 8.



We would desperately need one or maybe two right-wing options then as all of the above favour the left and some would argue in the cases of Nunez and Gakpo, play better from the left than down the middle. I'd play Nunez out left for a bit to be honest, to rebuild his confidence and take the pressure off him being the 9.



Trent should sign a new contract for whatever he wants really, taking Mo's mantle as highest paid player as he enters his peak years. VVD should be retained of course but at his age, he may have other ideas.



Hopefully, midfield is OK, with Bajetic and Endo covering the 6 and we have decent options for the rest of midfield.



CB needs reinforcing with Matip gone and Konate injury-prone.