I find it amazing how many think we don't need many changes after seeing the issues we had under the best manager in the world.



Klopp to Slot is a big downgrade and even if you think Slot is very good it is a big step up. The quality of opponents, schedule , pressure and the fact other teams may improve. We need to bridge the gap by having better players.



For me, its not that I dont think we need to make changes, I do think we need to add a couple of players, especially a 6. Its that I dont think all of our woes are fixed in the transfer market. The past season has been another massive what if under Jurgen where injuries completely ruined any chance of seeing how good the side was. We started the season OK, started to look brilliant then just as we got into our stride our bubble was massacred with injuries. The only player that returned from injury and found good form was Robertson, the rest just couldnt get up to the level that was required, which is probably quite normal when youre nursing 7-10 players back at the business end of the season all at once.To add to that, the team has plenty of players with huge room to grow. People seem to think you cant bet on a player to improve when its the exact reason you sign players with potential, you dont draw conclusions based on year 1 and if you believe in your scouting/coaching/data youll expect improvements as players mature physically, tactically and emotionally.Id like us to sign a few players but anyone saying we need wholesale changes - and this summer, the one where the biggest change in the last decade is going to take place - is the one to make them, for me, are wrong. I seen enough from that side in the first 6 months of the season to believe they can go up several levels and be a brilliant side, they just need support in a couple of areas and we probably need to start making contingency plans for Mo and Virgil.A 6, a defender and a forward/winger would be enough.