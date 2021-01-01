« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé

PaleBlueDot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80760 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:50:37 pm
Orny on his podcast saying we won't be letting Luis Diaz go this summer.

Came out saying we'll keep Mo too. No chance all 3 of Diaz, Salah and Nunez are here next season and I think Nunez will be here next season so we seem to be protecting our player values early on.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80761 on: Today at 05:03:53 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:56:23 pm
No chance he moves this summer

I agree 100%

They wont wanna sell and no one will pay what they would want anyway
Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80762 on: Today at 05:04:30 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 05:00:58 pm
Came out saying we'll keep Mo too. No chance all 3 of Diaz, Salah and Nunez are here next season and I think Nunez will be here next season so we seem to be protecting our player values early on.
Why not?
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80763 on: Today at 05:18:52 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:04:30 pm
Why not?

They dont seem to gel very well together. One or 2 of the current front 3- Jota, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo or Diaz will leave to allow us to bring in a new face or 2 to refresh that front line.
Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80764 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm

I find it amazing how many think we don't need many changes after seeing the issues we had under the best manager in the world.

Klopp to Slot is a big downgrade and even if you think Slot is very good it is a big step up. The quality of opponents, schedule , pressure and the fact other teams may improve. We need to bridge the gap by having better players.
Hash91

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80765 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm
In terms of replacing confirmed outgoings of Thiago, Matip, and Adrian these can be possible realistic signings (below names just based on rumours I've come across) -

3rd GK - someone like an Alex McCarthy. HG option

CB - Pacho or Hancko

Mid - Koopmeiners or Weiffer

I feel LB and any FW signings will depend on outgoings only.

I'm personally not too enthused about these options to be honest, they look like solid squad options
Garlic Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80766 on: Today at 05:36:42 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:23:58 pm
I find it amazing how many think we don't need many changes after seeing the issues we had under the best manager in the world.

Klopp to Slot is a big downgrade and even if you think Slot is very good it is a big step up. The quality of opponents, schedule , pressure and the fact other teams may improve. We need to bridge the gap by having better players.

For me, its not that I dont think we need to make changes, I do think we need to add a couple of players, especially a 6. Its that I dont think all of our woes are fixed in the transfer market. The past season has been another massive what if under Jurgen where injuries completely ruined any chance of seeing how good the side was. We started the season OK, started to look brilliant then just as we got into our stride our bubble was massacred with injuries. The only player that returned from injury and found good form was Robertson, the rest just couldnt get up to the level that was required, which is probably quite normal when youre nursing 7-10 players back at the business end of the season all at once.

To add to that, the team has plenty of players with huge room to grow. People seem to think you cant bet on a player to improve when its the exact reason you sign players with potential, you dont draw conclusions based on year 1 and if you believe in your scouting/coaching/data youll expect improvements as players mature physically, tactically and emotionally.

Id like us to sign a few players but anyone saying we need wholesale changes - and this summer, the one where the biggest change in the last decade is going to take place - is the one to make them, for me, are wrong. I seen enough from that side in the first 6 months of the season to believe they can go up several levels and be a brilliant side, they just need support in a couple of areas and we probably need to start making contingency plans for Mo and Virgil.

A 6, a defender and a forward/winger would be enough.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80767 on: Today at 06:05:37 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 04:02:32 pm
I thought he wanted a wage increase no? I don't rate him as highly as others but if he is too stay he does deserve more than 55k pw.
He probably does, but given the apparent turmoil back in summer 2021, I doubt were going to offer him an inflated contract that expires when hes 30+ years old. We already have tied him down until summer 2027 when hes 30.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80768 on: Today at 06:06:41 pm
Since we'll be looking for a wide player, would Luke Shaw fit the bill? Can't think of anyone wider...
Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80769 on: Today at 06:18:19 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:06:41 pm
Since we'll be looking for a wide player, would Luke Shaw fit the bill? Can't think of anyone wider...

John McGinn? Certainly around the backside.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80770 on: Today at 06:26:47 pm
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 05:34:37 pm
In terms of replacing confirmed outgoings of Thiago, Matip, and Adrian these can be possible realistic signings (below names just based on rumours I've come across) -

3rd GK - someone like an Alex McCarthy. HG option

CB - Pacho or Hancko

Mid - Koopmeiners or Weiffer

I feel LB and any FW signings will depend on outgoings only.

I'm personally not too enthused about these options to be honest, they look like solid squad options

Any truth in the Willian Pacho rumours? Or are they really nothing?
5-times-Phill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80771 on: Today at 06:31:04 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:23:58 pm
I find it amazing how many think we don't need many changes after seeing the issues we had under the best manager in the world.

Klopp to Slot is a big downgrade and even if you think Slot is very good it is a big step up. The quality of opponents, schedule , pressure and the fact other teams may improve. We need to bridge the gap by having better players.

I personally think the opposite of this is true. New coaching, fresh eyes, a desire to actually fix our existing issues is gonna be a welcome change. Id be astounded if we concede first/early as often next season as we have in the last two seasons.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80772 on: Today at 06:33:33 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:07:59 am
Sure, but the risk is far greater in a league like the Eredivisie when the quality overall is clearly worse than the Premier League. Determining whether that talent will translate is really difficult.

In terms of the Eredivisie, I had a post the other day listing out numerous players with high transfer fees from there over the past 5-10 years and I wouldnt say any of them were obvious successes. Its extremely risky, especially if someone like Bakayoko will cost 50m+

https://www.transfermarkt.com/eredivisie/transferrekorde/wettbewerb/NL1/plus//galerie/0?saison_id=alle&land_id=alle&ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=alle&leihe=&w_s=&zuab=ab

It is all about the proper scouting and analytics ...
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80773 on: Today at 06:33:46 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:47 pm
Any truth in the Willian Pacho rumours? Or are they really nothing?
I hope so, he looks amazing.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80774 on: Today at 06:40:55 pm
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80775 on: Today at 06:41:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:50:37 pm
Orny on his podcast saying we won't be letting Luis Diaz go this summer.

Hardly a surprise. He is the perfect winger for Slot's setup ...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80776 on: Today at 06:46:31 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:40:55 pm
Im confused. Are you agreeing or disagreeing with the sentiment?

Some of the best players in the game of football over the past 50 years came from the Eredivisie. The league is still producing a lot of talent for the top 5 leagues, even for the top clubs in these leagues. The trick is to identify the right ones, like we did with Suarez ...
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80777 on: Today at 06:56:36 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:47 pm
Any truth in the Willian Pacho rumours? Or are they really nothing?

Fair play to you for your persistence! Must get that one in about twice a year somewhere. :D
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80778 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:46:31 pm
Some of the best players in the game of football over the past 50 years came from the Eredivisie. The league is still producing a lot of talent for the top 5 leagues, even for the top clubs in these leagues. The trick is to identify the right ones, like we did with Suarez ...
The top 19 players on that list all occurred since 2015. How many of those were good value for money? Alvarez maybe? Some would argue Kudus, but Im not totally convinced by him.

De Jong and de Ligt are probably the best players, yet there still remains question marks around their quality 4-5 years later. The league just isnt the same as it was even 10 years ago. Thats not say theres not talent, but why would we pay a premium for a player there? My argument remains theres question marks around the scalability and were not exactly known for taking risks in the market.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80779 on: Today at 07:02:58 pm
You either join the Bakayoko train or I force you into it.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80780 on: Today at 07:03:10 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:58:05 pm
The top 19 players on that list all occurred since 2015. How many of those were good value for money? Alvarez maybe? Some would argue Kudus, but Im not totally convinced by him.

De Jong and de Ligt are probably the best players, yet there still remains question marks around their quality 4-5 years later. The league just isnt the same as it was even 10 years ago. Thats not say theres not talent, but why would we pay a premium for a player there? My argument remains theres extreme risk around the scalability and were not exactly known for taking risks in the market.

You haven't gone through the entire list, just through the first page. Anyway, I am quite confident that Edwards and his computer freaks can identify the right players ...
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80781 on: Today at 07:04:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:03:10 pm
You haven't gone through the entire list, just through the first page. Anyway, I am quite confident that Edwards and his computer freaks can identify the right players ...
I am too. Based on his track record, those players wont be from the Eredivisie though.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80782 on: Today at 07:06:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:02:58 pm
You either join the Bakayoko train or I force you into it.
If we sign, Ill support him and trust the clubs decision to move for him. Id just be shocked if it happened.

Then again, I was shocked when we went for Diaz and Gakpo, but it doesnt seem like those were the most analytic driven decisions.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
Reply #80783 on: Today at 07:07:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:56:36 pm
Fair play to you for your persistence! Must get that one in about twice a year somewhere. :D

That's quite for me ;D
