Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80680 on: Today at 05:13:01 pm »
Ugarte isn't good enough for us. Too sloppy on the ball.
Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80681 on: Today at 05:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 04:43:03 pm
I disagree, to be honest. There have been so many great sides - and some sides still are - that dont possess really mobile 6s. For me, its more important to have really mobile 8s that can get up and down the pitch, or can get across to support the 6 when he holds play up.

Dont get me wrong, there have been some really mobile 6s/destroyers over the years, but a lot of them played their best stuff when being played next to a more disciplined player who could anchor the position. Kantes best came with Jorginho anchoring for him. Mascheranos best came with Alonso anchoring for him. Rice looks loads better when Jorginho anchors and he can dominate further up the pitch. Even Fabinho at us, whilst he wasnt immobile in his prime, he was the least mobile of he, Gini and Henderson.

For me, you can get by with a 6 that lacks mobility or recovery pace, if your team remains compact and the spaces hes covering arent impossible. What you cant get around is if your 6 is your only pessimistic midfielder. Our old midfield werent glamorous but they were pessimists, and their collective pessimism with and without the ball enabled us to consistently be compact and in shape, as they knew their roles inside out. All of these things come with age and time, people never admit it but they do. I can remember watching Rodri in his first season or so at City thinking hed never replace Fernandinho, he was so easy to blow by and looked too slow and immobile. But he wisens up, he improves with coaching and maturity. The same will happen with our lads, Szoboszlai should become more pessimistic with time, same with Jones, Gravenberch and Mac Allister. Signing an elite 6 will help bail them out, but until those players realise you have to earn the right to express yourself and lay the platform for the rest of the team, even an elite 6 will struggle if his teammates arent tactically focused for 90 minutes.

I guess there's levels to mobility, or lack thereof, and it also depends on the set-up of the side. You also need to take account of league, the level of the team, etc. It wouldn't be a massive problem to have a somewhat immobile 6 in Italy for instance, but I'm struggling to think of many recent examples in the PL of teams excelling with an immobile DM solely protecting the defence, as it's a fairly big part of their job to be covering runs, dropping in to fill gaps, etc, and that all requires a degree of mobility.

I do think that the change of system we're all expecting might negate the need for the 6 position specifically to be very athletic/mobile, but ultimately I don't think it changes the requirements of generally needing greater athleticism in the team. It's not just about individuals, but the balance. If you accept that Mac Allister is a little on the slow side, I think you need to accept that your other 2 midfielders need to be quick/able to cover more ground, and I think that applies regardless of whether its a 1-2 or 2-1 in midfield. Put it this way, re-arranging Mac and Endo into a double pivot doesn't magically make us better off the ball - we're still going to be second to a lot of balls, and I think if anything that's exacerbated if we return to a more aggressive pressing style, as it's bound to leave gaps which slower players aren't going to be able to cover. Fabinho was never the most mobile, but he was flanked by two players who made entire careers off their work-rate and running power.

Depending on how exactly we plan to set up, I'm not sure we necessarily definitely need a bonafide DM in the way people are thinking (i.e. a spoiler type), but I think we do definitely need a player with great athleticism who can (and wants to) do the defensive work - I'm not sure that describes any of the existing players who could partner Mac in a double pivot - Endo, Gravenberch, Trent - the latter two have decent athleticism, but seemingly no intensity or desire when it comes to the off the ball side of the game. Szoboszlai and Elliott surely aren't going to play in the double pivot. It only really leaves Jones, and whilst he's come on leaps and bounds in his off the ball work, it's still not his natural instinct and he's still fairly inconsistent.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:23:50 pm by Haggis36 »
Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,495
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80682 on: Today at 05:47:51 pm »
Teun Koopmeiners, Mohamad Kudus and Ignacio Gongalo mentioned a lot.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80683 on: Today at 05:50:03 pm »
You're soo behind the times grandad.  :wave
Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,495
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80684 on: Today at 05:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:50:03 pm
You're soo behind the times grandad.  :wave

I wish it was 1987.
Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,495
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80685 on: Today at 05:52:01 pm »
Update me.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,076
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80686 on: Today at 05:54:51 pm »
Koopmeiners- Doesn't want to leave Italy, Possibly Juve after him too.

Kudus- Buyout clause kicks in next summer

Inacio- Slow as fuck and Slot plays with a Back 4 and he's not played that at Sporting Lisbon.
Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,495
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80687 on: Today at 05:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:54:51 pm
Koopmeiners- Doesn't want to leave Italy, Possibly Juve after him too.

Kudus- Buyout clause kicks in next summer

Inacio- Slow as fuck and Slot plays with a Back 4 and he's not played that at Sporting Lisbon.

So maybe.
Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80688 on: Today at 06:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:21:21 pm
I guess there's levels to mobility, or lack thereof, and it also depends on the set-up of the side. You also need to take account of league, the level of the team, etc. It wouldn't be a massive problem to have a somewhat immobile 6 in Italy for instance, but I'm struggling to think of many recent examples in the PL of teams excelling with an immobile DM solely protecting the defence, as it's a fairly big part of their job to be covering runs, dropping in to fill gaps, etc, and that all requires a degree of mobility.

I do think that the change of system we're all expecting might negate the need for the 6 position specifically to be very athletic/mobile, but ultimately I don't think it changes the requirements of generally needing greater athleticism in the team. It's not just about individuals, but the balance. If you accept that Mac Allister is a little on the slow side, I think you need to accept that your other 2 midfielders need to be quick/able to cover more ground, and I think that applies regardless of whether its a 1-2 or 2-1 in midfield. Put it this way, re-arranging Mac and Endo into a double pivot doesn't magically make us better off the ball - we're still going to be second to a lot of balls, and I think if anything that's exacerbated if we return to a more aggressive pressing style, as it's bound to leave gaps which slower players aren't going to be able to cover. Fabinho was never the most mobile, but he was flanked by two players who made entire careers off their work-rate and running power.

Depending on how exactly we plan to set up, I'm not sure we necessarily definitely need a bonafide DM in the way people are thinking (i.e. a spoiler type), but I think we do definitely need a player with great athleticism who can (and wants to) do the defensive work - I'm not sure that describes any of the existing players who could partner Mac in a double pivot - Endo, Gravenberch, Trent - the latter two have decent athleticism, but seemingly no intensity or desire when it comes to the off the ball side of the game. Szoboszlai and Elliott surely aren't going to play in the double pivot. It only really leaves Jones, and whilst he's come on leaps and bounds in his off the ball work, it's still not his natural instinct and he's still fairly inconsistent.

Nemanja Matic was pretty decent. Palhinhas a good player and wouldve improved us far more than Endo this season. Jorginhos had a good season, arguably because hes playing for a side at its physical peak that limits how much ground he has to cover.

Its as much about intensity and physicality as it is pace for me. Dont get me wrong, if you can get pace at the position you do, but I wouldnt be hamstrung if we didnt get the fastest 6 about as I think you can make up for it with pace at centre back and at the 8. A good example would be Guimaraes at Newcastle. I think he has all the necessary physical traits needed to play 6 for us, nobody talks about his pace at times because Joelinton provides the running power for that team. Guimaraes sweeps up behind him and usually takes a foul when he cant keep up. Hopefully one of Jones, Szoboszlai or Gravenberch can go up a few levels defensively (Jones is probably the best of the three defensively) and provide elite athleticism.
Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80689 on: Today at 07:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 06:15:44 pm
Nemanja Matic was pretty decent. Palhinhas a good player and wouldve improved us far more than Endo this season. Jorginhos had a good season, arguably because hes playing for a side at its physical peak that limits how much ground he has to cover.

Its as much about intensity and physicality as it is pace for me. Dont get me wrong, if you can get pace at the position you do, but I wouldnt be hamstrung if we didnt get the fastest 6 about as I think you can make up for it with pace at centre back and at the 8. A good example would be Guimaraes at Newcastle. I think he has all the necessary physical traits needed to play 6 for us, nobody talks about his pace at times because Joelinton provides the running power for that team. Guimaraes sweeps up behind him and usually takes a foul when he cant keep up. Hopefully one of Jones, Szoboszlai or Gravenberch can go up a few levels defensively (Jones is probably the best of the three defensively) and provide elite athleticism.

I agree I don't think it's as simple as pace, but physical gifts in general. You can qualify in numerous ways: straight-line pace over distance, strength, agility, reaction speed, stamina. Whatever it is, the team has been steadily degraded of those qualities over the past few years since we were at our peak, and in my mind it's a big contributor as to why we look so defensively poor and have done for 2 seasons now, and it needs addressed if we're to be successful again.

I also agree, you don't necessarily need all those traits in every single player, but again for me it comes back to balance. Firmino wasn't particularly physically blessed and his game (and what made him so good for us) was never about that, but we can't ignore that he was playing next to probably to two of the best in the world in that regard - I don't think many players could beat Mane/Salah for sheer speed and strength 2017 - 2022. Ditto Fabinho - his game was never about his physical gifts, but he was paired with Gini/Hendo. At our best, when you think back to that "best 11" we had, we maybe fielded what, 2 players who you might describe as a little one-paced, 2 who were perfectly adequate in terms of the physical side of the game but didn't stand out, but then probably 6 spots being filled by players who were incredible athletes - speed, stamina and strength in abundance. Crucially, all of them worked their bollocks off.

I look throughout the squad now, and any given line-up on a matchday, and it's nothing like that. The only forward you could really describe as having any of those physical attributes are Diaz and Nunez, who lack the decision-making/intelligence of their predecessors. In midfield I'm not sure we have any players in that bracket - maybe Dom and Jones? Both are some way short of the physical monsters we've had in yesteryears. Defensively, Robertson and VVD have neither the pace nor stamina they once had, Konate can't stay fit, and Quansah isn't really in the same league physically. We have loads of very talented players, but I can't shake the feeling that they don't really complement one another, and that collectively, we look well short of the physical level required if we're going to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal/City over the coming years.
Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,248
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80690 on: Today at 08:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm
Mats Wieffer.

Would need to bulk up, he is Wieffer thin.
Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80691 on: Today at 08:16:10 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
Koopmeiners isn't a defensive midfielder.

Nor is anyone one going to convince me that hes good enough for us. By that, I mean a first choice starter not a squad option
Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,588
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80692 on: Today at 08:18:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:16 am
I did yeah, but it was quite clear that Arsenal made a move for him early. We should have gone for him in summer 2022.
He'd just had a child and didn't want to leave London. No go for us.
