Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80640 on: Today at 12:24:50 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:09:37 am
Personally, I think its hard to criticise the defensive side of the midfield because structurally I think our defensive shape is off.

1. The forwards aren't marking it hard for the opposition to play out from the back

Which leads to

2. There are too many gaps in midfield to cover

Which leads to

3. Not enough cover for the defence

But regardless, there isn't enough recovery pace when Mac and Endo gets turned around. So we need more pace with the DM but the forwards have to do more to prevent the opposition playing out from the back.

We don't do this when we play City though we tend to be more cautious so it is intentional that we are so open and that is the most upsetting part. It feels like we've just been taking risks all season and not really adapted to fix the obvious problems that existed.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80641 on: Today at 12:29:14 pm »
The priority has to be improving our first 11. Our squad is very decent already but we need to raise the ceiling of this team.

Whether Edwards will go for established stars or the Ginis of the world doesn't matter, just improve the 11.

A new starting CB (no ifs and buts we need someone to come in NOW. Quansah is still learning and Ibou is not fit enough)
Young, good rotation option for Robbo that's good enough to take over unlike Tsimikas who's decent but needs to be sold.
A skillful and physical midfielder or two that doesn't back out of 50-50s.
A winger that plays with his head up
A reliable goalscorer (reliable in terms of fitness and form)

Most of our players are either kids or around 30 years of age. We need players that are experienced enough yet young enough to give us 4-5 years of service.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80642 on: Today at 12:57:09 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:02:48 pm
Surely Adam Wharton and Ugarte have to be on a list as long as that?

Wharton is classed as having played majority of the season elsewhere and only 1 or 2 games at 6 whilst Ugarte is already at a big club, which wasnt what the list was looking at..
Offline Red Cez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80643 on: Today at 01:02:29 pm »
A bit surprised Fofana at Monaco isn't being mentioned much. From what I've read, he has shone as a DM when played there and is a fixture in the French squad these days. Contract running down so it wouldn't break the bank to grab him.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80644 on: Today at 01:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Cez on Today at 01:02:29 pm
A bit surprised Fofana at Monaco isn't being mentioned much. From what I've read, he has shone as a DM when played there and is a fixture in the French squad these days. Contract running down so it wouldn't break the bank to grab him.

Played 6 but is more regularly used further forward which we have covered.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80645 on: Today at 01:09:03 pm »
Third choice GK aside, the priority should be for players who can make an immediate impact in key areas. The kids have shown they can provide enough depth. We need players to replace/challenge our first-choice starting line-up
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80646 on: Today at 01:26:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:29:14 pm

Most of our players are either kids or around 30 years of age. We need players that are experienced enough yet young enough to give us 4-5 years of service.

Is this really true?

Over 30 at start of 2024/25 season:

Alisson (31)
Endo (31)
Salah (32)
Robertson (30)
VvD (33)

At peak years 25-29 at start of 2024/25 season:

Gomez (27)
Tsimikas (28)
Jota (27)
TAA (25)
Konate (25)
Gakpo (25)
Diaz (27)
MacAllister (25)
Nunez (25)

Not at peak but not a kid 21-24 at start of 2024/25 season but over 100 career appearances:

Szoboszlai (23)
Jones (23)
Gravenberch (22)
Elliott (21)

A kid or very inexperienced under 21 at start of season 2024/25 and/or under 100 career appearance:

Kelleher (25)
Quansah (21)
Bradley (21)
Bajcetic (19)


Theres some important players in the over 30 bracket but you need some experience in the squad. Alisson at 31 is still young for a GK, VvD has been PotS for us and looks good for at least 1 more season, Endo should end up being a squad player and Robertson just turned 30.

Vast majority of the squad will have ages ranging from 23 to 27 entering next season. All of them are good players but Id say only TAA and MacAllister have made that leap to definite nailed on starter. I think Diaz is the next closest but he has Q marks about his output.


What we need is some of Konate, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota to go from players who have promise or promising spells in a season to players who are nailed on starters for a title challenging team. Players can rely on to give consistent high level performances for 40-45 games a season. Big 12-18 months coming up for that crop of players, where they need to transition from promising player to mainstay in the team. If they dont, for whatever reason, I think we should be looking to move them on.

Overall though I think the age profile of the squad is quite good.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80647 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
Any Adeyemi fans out there? He would Slot it nicely  8)
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80648 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:41:42 pm
Any Adeyemi fans out there? He would Slot it nicely  8)

His goalscoring is a big concern. He had a great last season at Salzburg but took a long time to settle at Dortmund and he's never come close to repeating the same level of productivity.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80649 on: Today at 01:54:01 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:38:05 am
Rodri? Or a Brazilian lad called Arthur Melo has done will at 6 for Fiorentina this season.

In all seriousness, a brief glimpse around Europe leaves me with a list from the Premier League of:

Conor Gallagher (played 6 around 11 times for Chelsea this season), Palhinha, Danilo and Douglas Luiz.

From La Liga of: Johnny Cardoso and Aleix Garcia

From Serie A of: Tijjani Reijnders

From Bundesliga of:  Amadou Haidara , Angelo Stiller, Atakan Karazor and Aleksandar Pavlovic

From Ligue 1 of: Angel Gomes

From Eredivise of: Joey Veerman, Mats Wieffer, Quinten Timber, Philippe Rommens,  Jerdy Schouten, Loreintz Rosier, Yassin Oukili, Kenneth Taylor and Dirk Proper

From Liga Portugal of: Joao Neves, Orkun Kokcu and Nico Gonzalez

Thats the long list, not all are ideal but all performed well at DM for at least 10 games, with the standouts being:

Johnny Cardoso, Mats Wieffer and Joao Neves with Conor Gallagher as an interesting option if we feel he could be retrained.


What are you thoughts on Ederson (Atalanta) or Joao Gomes (Wolves) as potential options?

Or even, whisper it quietly, Onana?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80650 on: Today at 02:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:26:39 pm
Is this really true?

Over 30 at start of 2024/25 season:

Alisson (31)
Endo (31)
Salah (32)
Robertson (30)
VvD (33)

At peak years 25-29 at start of 2024/25 season:

Gomez (27)
Tsimikas (28)
Jota (27)
TAA (25)
Konate (25)
Gakpo (25)
Diaz (27)
MacAllister (25)
Nunez (25)

Not at peak but not a kid 21-24 at start of 2024/25 season but over 100 career appearances:

Szoboszlai (23)
Jones (23)
Gravenberch (22)
Elliott (21)

A kid or very inexperienced under 21 at start of season 2024/25 and/or under 100 career appearance:

Kelleher (25)
Quansah (21)
Bradley (21)
Bajcetic (19)


Theres some important players in the over 30 bracket but you need some experience in the squad. Alisson at 31 is still young for a GK, VvD has been PotS for us and looks good for at least 1 more season, Endo should end up being a squad player and Robertson just turned 30.

Vast majority of the squad will have ages ranging from 23 to 27 entering next season. All of them are good players but Id say only TAA and MacAllister have made that leap to definite nailed on starter. I think Diaz is the next closest but he has Q marks about his output.


What we need is some of Konate, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota to go from players who have promise or promising spells in a season to players who are nailed on starters for a title challenging team. Players can rely on to give consistent high level performances for 40-45 games a season. Big 12-18 months coming up for that crop of players, where they need to transition from promising player to mainstay in the team. If they dont, for whatever reason, I think we should be looking to move them on.

Overall though I think the age profile of the squad is quite good.
You're right.

The way Jurgen rebuilt the team silently this season  doesn't get noticed. In terms of transfers, I think we need players in their mid 20's to come in and improve us. Promoting a good number of kids this year means and a good number our best players being on the older side and needing to be replaced soon (Virg, Mo, Robbo) makes this age range key this summer.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80651 on: Today at 02:09:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:29:14 pm
Young, good rotation option for Robbo that's good enough to take over unlike Tsimikas who's decent but needs to be sold.
Surely it's worth giving Owen Beck a chance and keeping both Robbo and Tsimikas until at least January to take the pressure off. If he does a Quansah, you sell Tsimikas.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80652 on: Today at 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:00:54 pm
I really dont think we would. The need for a 6 is only partly about the 6, Mac has actually been very good there this season. The need for a 6 is largely about better athleticism in midfield.
Would depend who else we signed in this alternate reality I guess, but could see their being a clamour to have Mac Allister as a 10 and then more athleticism/physically as a 6. I mean most the talk now is about moving him forward and signing a 6 type not leaving him there and signing a runner in front of him
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted) - No Mbappé
« Reply #80653 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm »
I would prefer if we didnt bet on signings from the Eredivisie. Theres too much unknown with players from there.

Its worth mentioning that our best signings have mainly come from the Premier League and Serie A.
